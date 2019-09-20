Bank of America Financial Center

Metro Center Station 700 13th St NW,

Washington, DC 20005 , United States

Office of Ms. Christine P. Katziff

Corporate General Auditor (BOA)

Wire Transfer & Audit Department

Direct Tell: +12024555966

Attention:,

I am Ms. Christine P. Katziff, Corporate General Auditor, Bank of America. Be informed of the arrival and availability of your long awaiting inheritance fund Part Payment value, ($7, 000,000.00) only as received. This occurred on the march 21st 2018, through great effort by the USA Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). But our Bank Board of Directors, refused to get you informed for reasons best known to them, which I believe, must be selfish interest.

I made my research in our Bank database and confirmed I can wire the fund to your choice of Bank account and have the wire tracer wiped out from the system, where the fund wire transfer cannot be traced to your Bank account by any Financial Authority.

Therefore, I urge you to trust my skill and assure me the absolute confidentiality of this information, and I will have your fund wired via the fastest method of wire transfer, (MT202 Cov), If you agree or can trust my skill on this matter, reconfirm your details as listed bellow, and I will transfer your fund as you will confirm it in your Bank account same day.

If you have any doubt or negative thought about this, please, don't bother to reply this message, I cannot persuade you, I am only here to exercise my hatred on cheating and cheaters, using my perfect professional skill.

Be assured of a successful completion of this deal upon adhering to my directives by acting at the right time where necessary.

No INTERFERENCE from the Government or any Financial Authorities, no one will have the right to intervene on the transaction following my perfect plans to make it happen.

Reconfirm the following details to enable us commence on the process immediately.

Your Full Names:

Your Current Home Address:

Your Direct Cell:

Your Current Occupation:

Bank Names:

Bank Address:

Bank Account No:

Bank Account Names:

Swift No:

Routing No:

Christine P. Katziff

Corporate General Auditor