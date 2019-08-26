UNITED NATIONS HUMAN RIGHTS TO FREE TOASTERS WHEN OPENING NEW ACCOUNTS!!

Washington D.C USA



AUTHORIZATION FOR DELIVERY OF NEW TOASTER

Dear, Email ID Owner.



Through our Global Intelligence Monitoring Network System we discovered that your long overdue FREE TOASTER FOR OPENING A NEW ACCOUNT has not be gived to you as approved by the bank that started the TOASTER BONANAZA with NO RESTRICTIONS and NO HIDDEN FEES. After much consultations and meetings held in Washington D.C USA, the Human Rights TO FREE TOASTERS WHEN OPENING NEW ACCOUNTS Organization has been given express instruction to (UNCC) to direct the West Africa FREE TOASTER GIVEAWAY Agency (WAFTGA) to get off their fat, lazy asses and start delivering the free toasters to all new account holders in Africa, Europe, Asia Plus Middle east and all Americans except those in the DNC and Newark.





So, we expect that any time now, you will receive ABSOLUTELY FREE, your promised FREE TOASTER FOR OPENING A NEW ACCOUNT at the most decorated, Trusted and recognized bank in the Benin Republic. Even if it is sometimes called the Royal Bank of Scotland. Banks can have branches anywhere. We're working on opening one on Uranus in 2020.



In consideration of the above, you have been issued with this Exclusive Reference Identification Number. This must be presented to attain your FREE TOASTER from our New Account TOASTER BONANZA with no hidden fees or restrictions. Please take note and copy this code. The code must be indicated to the institution processing the FREE TOASTER. The Benin UBA Global Bank -- aka, The Royal Bank of Scotland, with a branch soon coming to Uranus -- sends you this Exclusive Reference Identification Number: WTF/NR: UNCCORK/OMG/0866/B6.





It is also important you note that from our record that you have been in contact with some unauthorized officials and some abnormalities have been observed in your file, which has to be corrected. Though, as stated, you get your FREE TOASTER regardless of irregularities, anomalies, antis and uncles, NO MATTER WHAT.





That is what we do in the Benin Repugnant. Along with anal sex with emus.



Please contact immediately:



UBA BENIN FREE TOASTER PROCESSING DEPARTMENTS MR. FELIX A. QUAYE

CONTACT #+229-6439-4826

E-mail: atminfo@messagesafe.co



This instructions is from the custody of the United Nation representative office UK this is for abbreviation of the rate of poverty as we saw your name on the list of unpaid individuals,The United Nation Compensation Commission (UNCC) was created in 1991 as a subsidiary interchangeable sex organ of the UN Security Council and the dispensing of free toasters with no restrictions has been approved by James Veitch and inadvertently agreed to by us as we notice your name on the list of persons not yet receiving of their FREE TOASTER from our FREE TOASTER BONANZA for opening a NEW ACCOUNT with NO RESTRICTIONS APPLIED. All of which was delayed by uncertain reasons which has just been resolved by us through our power of Shakespearean flatulence so you are free to receive your FREE TOASTER now.



On behalf of the UN we apologize for the failure to deliver your FREE TOASTER on time and for any inconveniences such as painful rectal itch being forwarded by our emails from Africa. We hate when this happens and we are making up for lost time by getting you your FREE TOASTER with expedience. Acting on behalf of a friend.





If you receive this mail in your spam folder, it could be due to your Internet Service Provider. So move to your inbox before your reply.



Yours in service,

Mrs.Susan Hodge

Information Officer

