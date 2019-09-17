More Scam FBI Fails
Here's their latest. See if you see one of the more obvious problems:
Federal Bureau of Investigation JamesB.Comey.fbi_securiitywatchs@hotmail.com>
Mon 8/19/2019 2:02 PM
FBI Headquarters
935 Pennsylvania Avenue, NWWashington, D.C. 20535-0001
The FBI uses both its cyber and criminal resources along with its intelligence capabilities to identify and stop crime groups in their early stages and to root out the many types of perpetrators.
By virtue of the authority vested in me as the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in order to provide and supervision management of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to ensure a full and thorough investigation of your winnings which we have carried out has our duties and obligations.
we would like you to know that your Facebook lottery winnings is 100% legit and through our surveillance we taped and track your email and phone conversation to know you are dealing with the wrong people which are impostors trying to swag your money and get away, Please note that the right and legal office to contact is official James Wells ( james4carl@gmail.com ) and He was instructed by Facebook, Inc./CEO Mark Zuckerberg which all payment will be confirmed for your Facebook lottery winnings to be released to you in the next 24 to 48 hours after the mandatory fees 250$ for the yellow tag and insurance security fees, should be paid for the immediate release of your ATM card parcel with the sum of a million dollars.
We would like you to get back to us with every correspondence involved in your transactions with Facebook lottery commission boards and makes sure you update every activities that you think it’s unusual to your winnings.
“I wanted to be an independent person, a person who could pay bills, a person who could run her own life - and I became that person”
You can be that person if you take a step to your success and get your winnings with the right office.
Christopher Asher Wray
FBI Headquarters
935 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
Washington, D.C. 20535-0001
Yawp...they has no ideer who they're having send the scam.
Eh...my pet rock, Seymour, is more than up to hepping them out with an edit:
FBI Hindquarters
FBI Hindquarters
DNCWashington, D.C. 20535-0001
The FBI uses both it tastes great and less filling in their anal recruiting drives along with its intelligence-of-a-tree-stump to identify and promote democrap crime groups in their early stages and to try to avoid getting suicided by Hellary's friends.
By virtue of the authority vested in me by the Director of the DNC in order to provide and supervise mismanagement of the federal election process, we have utterly fumbled our duties and obligations.
You're welcome.
we would like you to know that your Faceplant lottery winnings is 100% crapinzola and through our surveillance we taped and track your email and phone conversation to know that you are dealing with the wrong people which are impostors trying to pass themselves off as FBI...just like we are. DOH...it IS us! Friggin' road apples, this template wasn't supposed to do that!!! Don't we HATE when that happens? We might be in the same spot as Epstein just was. DOH again.
Please note that the properly reprehensible office to contact is James Wells ( james4carl@gmail.com ), genderless dumbass of dubious antecedence and covered in genital warts. He was instructed by Faceplant CEO Mark Zuckerborg to butt boink an onyx in Time Square on Labor Day after the mandatory fees 250$ for the safe sex declarative tag should be paid for.
We would like you to get back to us with every email address of sodomizeable sheep you have, so that we can catch up on our primary past time.
“I wanted to be an independent twat waffle, and by joining the DNC, a twat waffle I now am”
You can't be that person unless you choose to be as stupid as cnn, Antifa, the Squad or every democrap running for president.
Christopher Asher Wray, stupidly using the picture of James Comey, because I am an abject moron, just like James Wells.
FBI Hindquarters
DNC
Washington, D.C. 20535-0001
After reading this, the James Wells feller decided against any further repartee with an editing gone wild pet rock.
Wise choice.
