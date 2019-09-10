Illinois is a Midwestern state bordering Indiana in the east and the Mississippi River in the west. Nicknamed "the Prairie State," it's marked by farmland, forests, rolling hills and wetlands. Chicago, one of the largest cities in the U.S, is in the northeast on the shores of Lake Michigan. It’s famous for its skyscrapers, such as sleek, 1,451-ft. Willis Tower and the neo-Gothic Tribune Tower.

At least she sorta knows how to google when the need arises. So my character tests that further:

You left out that Chicago has more shootings annually than Syria, Afghanistan or Iraq.

Whatever else the 'Sarge' is, 'she' is a good little blind-eyed liberal in her reply:

Good day to you and how is your health today, i hope you are healthy and fine?

I want to say thanks to you for making out time to write to me again, the content of your letter are well understood, i do not want you to see this business as some thing that will bring problem to you, but i want you to trust and believe me when i say that there is nothing to worry about in this deal, honestly i have made every necessary arrangement that will lead to safe delivery of the cash box to you without any form of problem nor risk, all the necessary arrangement that will lead to safe delivery of the cash box to you without any form of problem nor risk have already been made.



Am a woman that does things in accordance to the directives of my spirit, i chose you to be my partner and also help me in receiving this cash box because my spirit has been bearing me witness that you are the rightful person for me and i know you will not disappoint me, i chose to use you as partner in this deal because am not permitted to send package down to any of my friends nor relatives since am still in the military camp in Afghanistan, if i eventually send out any thing to the USA it will be suspicious and i will be query for the action, so i chose you because i know you are the ideal person for this deal as foreigner who is not a Afghanistan citizen.



I promise you you will not regret been part of this matter, i do not know what else i can say to convince you and make you to believe me, but i pray that God will give you the grace to make up your mind



One more time i want to let you know that there is no complication on this matter, if you follow my instruction every thing will go smooth and well in the process of receiving the cash box, Please try and keep this matter between you and i, because if you and i should agree on one thing with our heart with seriousness then we must surely achieve success at the end I have chosen to contact you after my prayers and I believe that you will not betray my trust nor thwart my dream, though you may wonder why I am so soon revealing myself to you without formal introduction, well, I will say that my mind convinced me that you are the true person to help me in receiving and investing this Fund.



Please i want to remind you once again that every arrangement towards this project is intact between both of us and on no account should you let the ''Oliver Security Company Services'' to know the content of the box, remember that the consignment was registered as diplomatic package to the security company and that is what they believe to be in the box, so you should not let them know that the content of the box is money.

A popular template among scammers is to portray themselves as a member of the US Military, serving overseas. They manage this with names and pictures picked up off the 'web from real people.Like this one.This is how my character came to know -- albeit briefly -- Sgt. Alissa George:Yup. That's how Sgt Alissa George introduced herself to my character. And she added this for bona fides:Pretty convincing, eh? Well...my character wasn't all that impressed, at least initially:And your point is?'Her' point was to re-send me the original email. Woid for woid. And add these two pictures for further bona fides:...and...That convinced my character to reply:You're from the united state of America Illinois? Not sure where that is. I'll google earth it and get back to you.After a couple days, the Sarge wasn't willing to wait:Awww...she sends her 'love and care'. That almost made my pet rock, Seymour, tear up."Did NOT!!! PHFFFFFFFFFFT!!!"So we continue with our repartee:I didn't find the united state of America Illinois on my Gooble search. Where exactly is that?At least 'she' reads some of what my character writes:Okay, so 'Sarge' isn't going to admit that Shotcago is more dangerous than Afghanistan. Fine. Let's try something else in reply:You left out if it tastes great or is less filling.For those who saw the advertising campaigns for Miller Lite in the latter part of the 20th Century, the reference is obvious. My scammer -- 'Sarge' -- apparently isn't from that knowledge base:So my character tries something of an explanation:It's an Americal point of reference i dun figured a soldier of the US Army from the united state of Illinois would understand. You did, didn't ya?'Sarge' doesn't see the relevance:Time can be on our side, with pocket watches. Heck, even with a cell phone carrier on your belt. You DO hear me now, right?Of that last, I am very certain. So certain that if you try our service for 30 days and are not completely satisfied, we'll refund the difference between x and y at almost no additional fee."Beloved"?Guarantees like that I just gave you ARE helping you. Looking for love in all the wrong places? Looking for love in too many faces? Searching for eyes...looking for places...of what..you're...dreaming of. But it's all...in the game. Do-wop..do-wop..do-wop. And that was not a slam on Italians or their dressing, so don't report me to the IG, EEOC or WTF.If you'd seen the Bud Light commercial of the snowy-night romantic scene in the sleigh with the beer, the candle and the farting horse, you could answer that question in every language knowd to Man, and a few that probably aren't.And with that, Sgt. Alissa George was no longer my beloved scammer. Again, my pet rock teared up over the outcome."Did NOT!!! PHFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFT!!!"You can bet my pet rock won't do that behind a farting horse."EWWWWWWWWWWWW!!!"