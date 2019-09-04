Getting Done By The 'Dew
Now they're trying to Do the Dew.
And have my character done in the process.
Here's the latest from Scamland:
EARN $500 WEEKLY WITH MOUNTAIN DEW WRAP
Mountain Dew (stylized as Mtn Dew) is a carbonated soft drink brand produced and owned by PepsiCo. The original formula was invented in 1940 by Tennessee beverage bottlers Barney and Ally Hartman. A revised formula was created by Bill Bridgforth[1] in 1958. The rights to this formula were obtained by the Tip Corporation of Marion, Virginia.[2] William H. "Bill" Jones of the Tip Corporation further refined the formula, launching that version of Mountain Dew in 1961.[3] In August 1964, the Mountain Dew brand and production rights were acquired from Tip by the Pepsi-Cola company, and the distribution expanded across the United States and Canada.[4]
Between the 1940s and 1980s there was one variety of Mountain Dew, which was citrus-flavored and caffeinated in most markets. Diet Mountain Dew was introduced in 1988,[5] followed by Mountain Dew Red, which was introduced and discontinued in 1988.[6] In 2001, a cherry flavor called Code Red debuted. This product line extension trend has continued, with expansion into specialty, limited time production, region-specific, and retailer-specific (Taco Bell, 7-Eleven) variations of Mountain Dew.
What does the company get out of this type of ad strategy? Lots of exposure and awareness. The adverts tend to be colorful, eye-catching and attract lots of attention. Plus, it's a form of advertising with a captive audience, meaning people who are stuck in traffic can't avoid seeing the wrapped car alongside them. This program will last for 12 weeks and the minimum you can participate is 7 weeks.
Compensation:
You will be compensated with $500 per week which is essentially a "Rental" payment for letting MOUNTAIN DEW ® use the space and no fee is required from you. MOUNTAIN DEW ® shall provide Expert Installer that will handle the advert placing on your car. You will receive an upfront payment inform of Cashier check via courier service for accepting to carry this advert on your car.
It is very easy and simple and no application fees required to get started, fill the form below
Name:
First:
Last:
Email:
Phone:
What is your current employment status? :
Employed Self-Employed :
Unemployed Student:
Address:
Street Address:
Street Address Line 2:
City:
Region:
Postal / Zip Code:
Country:
Thanks
John Smith
It takes one search less than a minute to expose this as the scam it is. It took my pet rock, Seymour, a little longer to edit it into something that the scammer would not appreciate:
From: smith <cobreandino@garasino.es>
Sent: Monday, August 5, 2019 10:08 PM
Subject: EX-LAX WRAP
EX-LAX WRAP
EARN A PILE WEEKLY WITH EX-LAX WRAP
EX-LAX is a laxative brand produced and owned by GSKCo. The original formula was invented in 1940 by democraps. A revised formula was created by other democraps in 1958. The rights to this formula were obtained by the Democrapic National Committee. Tom Perez is currently running and ruining the brand.
Between the 1940s and 1980s there was one variety of Ex-Lax. Diet Ex-Lax was introduced in 1988, followed by Ex-Lax Red, which was introduced and discontinued in 1988, as it was too revealing for the time of the democraps long-range political intentions. In 2008, a bolder red called Socialist Ex-Lax debuted. This product line extension trend has continued, with expansion into cnn, ms13nbc, the washpo and nyslimes. It was intended to cement our control in 2016, but that broom-riding nincompoop stuttered, stammered and fell down too many times to win even a rigged-for-her election. Stupid beeyotch.
What does the DNC get out of this type of strategy? Lots of feces and ignorance amongst their voters. The adverts tend to be colorfully metaphoric, jaw-dropping and attract lots of bug-eyed, dumbed down adherents from places like NYC, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Michigan. Plus, it's a form of socialist indoctrination with a captive audience, meaning people who are stuck in traffic can't avoid seeing the wrapped car alongside them. This program will last for 12 weeks and the minimum you can participate is 7 weeks.
Compensation:
You will not be constipated, ever. As a socialist adherent, we of the DNC demand that you let us use your vehicle for 7-12 weeks which is essentially a "Rental" donation for letting Ex-Lax® use the space and no fee is required from us to use what you didn't build and you eventually will be outlawed from owning if we get our socialist way with you. The good news is Ex-Lax® shall provide Expert Installer that will handle the advert placing on your soon-to-be-our car. You will receive a passing mention in the Venezuelan Socialist Times for accepting to carry this advert on your car ahead of us requiring you to do it. Though we already have all the information needed on you -- in case we find we have to gulag you -- fill the form below
Name:
First:
Last:
Email:
Phone:
What is your current employment status? :
Employed Self-Employed :
Unemployed Student:
Address:
Street Address:
Street Address Line 2:
City:
Region:
Postal / Zip Code:
Country:
Your compliance makes it easier for us later.
Tom Perez
DNC
and eventual dictator
Seymour was disappointed to not hear back from the originating scammer on his edit. But he's thrilled to find himself on the DNC's Ten Most Sandboxed List.
"Am NOT!!! PHFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFT!!!!!!!!!!"
