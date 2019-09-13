" CONGRATULATIONS FROM FACEBOOK!!!"





ATTENTION: WINNER,





The Entire Facebook team are very happy to inform you that your name appeared on the Facebook Online Email Lottery JULY/AUGUST. We are giving out the total sum of US$1000,000.00.





THE NUMBERS BELOW SHOULD BE SAFE AND CONFIDENTIAL, UNTIL YOU FINALLY GET YOUR PRIZE MONEY: Serial Number: (68625751907) Ticket Number: (7836980545189), Ref No: (255126278102/2526)





To avoid unnecessary delays and complications. please remember to quote your TICKET, REFERENCE & SERIAL NUMBERS. This notification is to inform you that you are a lucky winner of the sum of $1000,000.00 from the last drawn. We announced this day 07/07/ 2019.

Kindly send all required information's Here: ( marke93411@gmail.com). Remember to quote your TICKET, REFERENCE & SERIAL NUMBERS, in all correspondences. Furthermore, if there is any change in email address please notify us immediately for record and security purposes.As we await your response with the below required information's:





FULL NAME :..... FULL CONTACT ADDRESS :..... PHONE NUMBER :..... SEX :..... NATIONALITY....





This is one of our innovations to encourage Facebook users, Our own way of saying a BIG THANK YOU, And to all our users for making Facebook their number one Social Networking to hook up with families, Friends, And new people all over the World.

phone to reach us is (650) 271-9470

Best Regards,

Facebook Management.

(Promo @ 2019).

Somehow, me thinks not:

So faceplant sez I won sumpin'. That's nice.

Thank you very much for your time and your email was well acknowledge by us please not that you are Facebook lottery winner amd also the ambassador of Facebook lottery promo draw for thiis month of August. Please not that you will be interviewed and video just like our previous winners and also your correct address is needed with a valid ID card for proper verification. Your Atm card parcel will be issued to you immediately after the interview. We will also advise you give us the precise time you will be at home Your urgent response is needed Thank you for your time and consideration Ol' Zuck sounds like he's still testifying in front of some panel or another. And this is the guy I'm supposed to let scam my character? Having well read your reply, I see that I am not a winner of faceplant lottery, I am not ambassador of faceplant lottery promo draw, and I will not be interviewed. So what was the point of your email? We are still waiting for your response so as to proceed with the process and schedule a flight for your visit. Where do you expect me to fly to? Thank for the mail..we are come for a visit taking a flight in person for your interview and we are still waiting for you to make the necessary payment fees for the yellow tag and insurance security fees which is 450$ so that we can commence immediately with the delivery of the Atm card parcel.

Please noted that requesting for deduction of fees does not meet our personal ethics as it is not intend to cause you any embarrassment note that all requested fees will be paid by beneficiaries of the said winnings..

Have a nice day.



Just what are your personal ethics? I hope you understand English go and ready my previous mail.. The Brits are at times very hard to understand especially when they're cocked up.

Your previous email wasn't ready, so I took that to mean you're struggling with your answer. Just what are your personal ethics? It is not important what is ethics a thing just follow the instructions you are given for payment of 450$ fees. Can you read understand this? Not in your zombified syntax. And yes, ethics are a thing that matters. You might try your grammar checker and email a thing again for greater Claritin, if not for tasting great for a third less calumnies. Do you follow? We haves not time for gaming the system if you are unable to comply plz speak so we can moves the thing to next steps. Time is not working for you. Zuck, your borg has taken over your iPhone to a degree rarely seed in Azerbaijan. Whether you can or can-can moves the thing, it won't matter: she won't likes where you moves it to and will insist you moves it again and again. Time -- being a failed ragazine -- never worked for me in the first of place. You sabe? That last proved to be too much for The Zuck, and thus ended an online relationship that capsized and sank in the waters off Cape Skunkfeathers...





My scambaiting character heard from hisself, Faceplant's own Mark Zuckerberg.Or so the emailer desperately wants my character to think: