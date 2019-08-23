500 people are selected every year to benefit from this promotion and you are one of the Selected Winners. Winners shall be paid in accordance with his/her Settlement Center. ASIA, EUROPE, AFRICA, AND USA

My character had no idea how easy it was going to prove to discombobulate the scammer by the askance of a simple question. But that's how it went:

...Moo...Susan???

THANKS FOR YOUR EMAIL BUT PLEASE SEND ME ALL THIS INFO

1. Full Name: 2. Contact Address: 3. Mobile / Telephone Number: 4 Age 5. Gender: 6. Country:

7. Occupation:



OWEN

First my question...Moo Susan?

She has nothing to do with this promotion. Please forward the informations we need from you to proceed.

But...Moo Susan? And how can you say she has nothing to do with this promotion? SHE SENT IT TO ME.

FORGET ABOUT HER. SHE IS NOT PART OF THIS NOW SEND THE INFORMATIONS REQUESTED. TIME IS NOT ON OUR SIDE.

Time's on your side if you have a pocket watch. But you speak untruly because it was Moo Susan that sent me this. I demand to know what you have done with Moo Susan.

FOR LAST TIME YOU FORGET ABOUT HER??????? JUST SEND THE INFORMATIONS NEEDED TO FINISH OUR BUSINESS.

It would not be right of me to forget about Moo Susan as callously as you have. I will be happy to send my informations once you tell me what you've done with Moo Susan.

She works in different place. Now please you must send the informations so we can complete.

What different place?

STOP WITH HER!!!!!!! JUST SEND THE INFORMATIONS!!!!!

It's clear to me that you're extremely jealous of Moo Susan and you've done something with her. This goes no further until you arrange for me to have speaks with Moo Susan!!!!

IDIOT

Twat waffle. I demand you produce Moo Susan. The world wonders.