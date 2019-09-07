1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20500

We found out that your check is here in our office since so after changing the head of department we saw your check so we want you to reconfirm your information to us to avoid wrong delivery



Thanks.

I don't recall having received any checks from the White House. I never worked there. If you're sending me a check, just make sure you don't send it via a flying Amazon.com delivery drone; my pet rock will shoot it down.

Good morning Dear Jack Ewehoff how are you doing today your email was found in the scam victims list and we can not send this check to you with out you reconfirm your information to us We use secure courier for deliver not drone.

Well it's a good thing you're not using a drone. My pet rock hates those things. Now, why are you sending me a massage when you say I have compensation coming?

Good morning Dear Jack Ewehoff how are you doing today your email was well read and understood. We found in the scam victims list and we can not send this check to you with out you reconfirm your information to us. we are not sure what you mean by massage?

It all depends on what your definition of 'massage' is.

Good morning Dear Jack Ewehoff are you going to send to us your informations we asked for to deliver your conpensation check? You must needed to confirm your informations to us

Don't you have resources like the NSA, CIA, FBI, WTF, IRS, DNI and OMG? They know everything about everyone, including where I live. Get it from them.

Good morning Dear Jack Ewehoff how are you doing today your email was found in the scam victims list and we can not send this check to you with out you reconfirm your information to us but if you don't what to claim the offer we can return it back to government account.

Why don't we do that and I'll accept a credit on my income taxes for the next 30 years.

Mr. Robert Tracy, White House agent, apparently decided that my character was a dead-end. Pretty much like Bernie's quest....

That look Bernie gives when he realizes he'll never set foot in the White House as anything but a visitor.But I digress. The White House wants to give ME money.At least, someone claiming to be of the White House is claiming that. And he titled the email "A Massage From the White House".Get a load:It was time for play immediately:Why is the White House sending me a massage? I don't remember ordering one.