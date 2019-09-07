A High White Horse Souse Fail
But I digress. The White House wants to give ME money.
At least, someone claiming to be of the White House is claiming that. And he titled the email "A Massage From the White House".
Get a load:
This is Mr. Robert Tracy White House Agent Washington DC.
Address:1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20500, USA
My Contact +1 (860) 421-1506
My Contact Email ( whitehouseagent55555@gmail.com )
I wish to inform you that you are among the ten lucky people that there email address and phone number was found in the scam victims list. United States government and United Nation Union are compensating each of you with a Check worth sum of 3.5 million USD. So all you have to do is to reconfirm to me your full information on where to deliver the Check to you.
information such as
Your Full Name:::::::::::::::::::
Your Address:::::::::::::::::::::
Your PO Box Number:::::::::::::::
Your Direct Telephone number:::::
Your Occupation::::::::::::::::::
Thanks
Mr. Robert Tracy
White House Agent
It was time for play immediately:
Why is the White House sending me a massage? I don't remember ordering one.
Mr Jack Ewehoff good day
We found out that your check is here in our office since so after changing the head of department we saw your check so we want you to reconfirm your information to us to avoid wrong delivery
Thanks.
I don't recall having received any checks from the White House. I never worked there. If you're sending me a check, just make sure you don't send it via a flying Amazon.com delivery drone; my pet rock will shoot it down.
Good morning Dear Jack Ewehoff how are you doing today your email was found in the scam victims list and we can not send this check to you with out you reconfirm your information to us We use secure courier for deliver not drone.
Well it's a good thing you're not using a drone. My pet rock hates those things. Now, why are you sending me a massage when you say I have compensation coming?
Good morning Dear Jack Ewehoff how are you doing today your email was well read and understood. We found in the scam victims list and we can not send this check to you with out you reconfirm your information to us. we are not sure what you mean by massage?
It all depends on what your definition of 'massage' is.
Good morning Dear Jack Ewehoff are you going to send to us your informations we asked for to deliver your conpensation check? You must needed to confirm your informations to us
Don't you have resources like the NSA, CIA, FBI, WTF, IRS, DNI and OMG? They know everything about everyone, including where I live. Get it from them.
Good morning Dear Jack Ewehoff how are you doing today your email was found in the scam victims list and we can not send this check to you with out you reconfirm your information to us but if you don't what to claim the offer we can return it back to government account.
Why don't we do that and I'll accept a credit on my income taxes for the next 30 years.
Mr. Robert Tracy, White House agent, apparently decided that my character was a dead-end. Pretty much like Bernie's quest....
Labels: baiting email scammers for fun and annoyance, Robert Tracy scam, White House Agent scam
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home