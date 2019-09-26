This Project is about the construction of storage farms for sales and exportation of Aviation Kerosene Colonial Grade Jet Fuel A1, JP54 and Marine Diesel into the North America markets. EMi Group secured venture capital in excess of $820 million for the construction of Jet A-1 aviation fuel storage farm in the USA.EMi oil is a crude oil, refining and petroleum product subsidy company within the EMi Group, with emphasis on Aviation fuel (Jet A, A-1 and JP54) and Marine diesel. With an extensive customer base in North America, our objective is to combine the strength of a regional partner to better manage our vast business and distribution network. EMi Group host all the modern machinery and equipment that exist in the field of drilling and platform construction, with expert guidance and team. In addition, “EMi Equipment Inc” successfully runs rental and sales of these heavy equipment under our partners brand name: 'American Investment Management - AIM Company.

We are excited to seek your services as our company representative to manage our business regionally, i.e. outside Japan.

This Part-Time position will require you to discuss with our partners AIM Company and assume the managerial role with full responsibility for all company related work including crude oil storage and petroleum product distribution, equipment sales, and or lease. A self-allocated time less than 10-hours weekly is desired; hence you will be able to keep your current Job.



We will review and subsequently produce a comprehensive representative draft contract between you and EMi Oil and an offer of employment once we receive your application.

Once I receive your interest, I will notify the same to all my investors that EMi Oil will be having an internal (Locally based) company representative who will manage our company's business in your region.



1. JOB DESCRIPTION



Sole duty will be in business representation and management.



2. Payment to Consultant



A- Retainer-The Company shall pay a monthly retainer of $8,000 by bank cheque on the first anniversary business day of each calendar month during the term of this Agreement.

B- The Company acknowledges and understands that it may be required to pay additional transaction fees in connection with any offerings, underwritings or financings to the appropriate and/or funding entity in addition to any fees paid to the Consultant. EMiagrees to reimburse the Consultant for all out of pocket costs related to the performance of the services.

All fees, including local tax will be handled by us. Details of your personal or co-operate accounts are not needed in this Job.

On behalf of EMi Oil Company, Ltd. (EOC)., Please accept my heartfelt welcome and delight having you on the team, we will be sending an employment letter once your online application is received.

Respectfully,

Abe Natsuki

President & CEO

EMi Oil Company, Ltd. (EOC LTD).

My pet rock was only too glad to take this one on, and in a manner I was not expecting:

Eh...sounds boring. Do I get hookers?

It quickly became apparent that the scammer wasn't expecting this either:

you cannot be serious. we are not about that. Please re-read our last?

I'll take the job if I get hookers.

that is not our business. Do you want our job or not?

Of course it is. The only difference between you and hookers is price and what results (and the pet rock included the below photo with the reply).

you are not hired for us. Stop writing.

If your hookers look like that last one, I'm very glad of that.

I gotta hand it to Seymour...a true ladies' rock iffen ever there wuz.

"Uh....not sure if I should PHFFFFFFFFFFT that or not..".

Talk about one made for democraps.Granted, the scammer didn't intend for it to go this way. I left that to my pet rock, Seymour.My online character got offered another "job" online by scammers seeking easy meat.Here was the latest ploy: