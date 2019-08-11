Here is Mr. senator Joseph Sanusi I hope this delivery is fast. Here are dhl details need: http://dhl.csccomps.net/

Get your tracking now



consignment number is tracking number :2319073167

http://dhl.csccomps.net/



to move shipment click update



fill the field (new location new comment new status)

1. Your Full Name,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

2. Your Full Mailing Address,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

3. Your Contact Telephone.....................

4. Your Age And Occupation Stator,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

5. Your nearest Airport.,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

ll your Shipment Details:,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

DHL COMPANY AGENT http://dhl.csccomps.net/

NY SMS +1(727) 491-7897

SENATOR WORLD CENTRAL BANK

CONTACT EMAIL:senotorjosephsanusi@gmail.com

Joseph Sanusi

+22965832361 .



You just told me what it is I'm supposed to pay FOR. You didn't tell me HOW MUCH I HAVE TO PAY. That is the 64 gigabyte question here.

ONLY $200

Google PLAY gift card SEND NOW

YES ONLY $190 NO MORE FEE BUY CARD OR SEND MONEY

GRAM OR RIA RECIEVER NAME OKPE MARK

COUNTRY BENIN REPUBLIC

CTY COTONOU

What card?

GOOGLE PLAY GIFT CARD

Do you prefer the gift card or cash?

CASH

Why do you request a gift card if you prefer cash? That only slows

the process.

JUST SEND CASH NOW

I know I already asked you this but who is Now?

WOULD YOU PLEASE SEND CASH?

You're shouting again.

Just send cash soonest

That's more like it.

When are you send cash?

Soonest.

When do you send cash?

Soonest. If you're sure you've made up your mind you want cash.

I said if you cannot send the cash thru money gram you send

the card ok? Do you understand me?

That's not what you said. You delay all this with your changing

your mind.

WHY YOU DO THIS







It takes a special brand of stupid to be a democrap senator these days.Joe Bidumb is the poster dork on that score.Then again, meet "Senotor Joseph Sanusi", and his ploy to relieve my character of $190:It doesn't take long to see how this clown could be a "senator" for the democraps, as my character begins the vetting process:I avoid problems like what you've described by not dealing with idiots from Africa.It goes predictably downhill from there:I'm sure you do hope for fast somethingJust exactly what is it I'm supposed to pay?It's about time. Now that I know what it costs me we can proceed.What? What's a Google gift card got to do with this?Well make up your mind...money or Google gift card?No need to shout. I understand capital letters and expedience.You're still shoutingThanks for not shoutingWho is now? Why should I pay him?You're shouting againMy name is not nowHow much again is "the fee"?(he dropped $10 in the to-and-fro)Fine. Only $190.Fine. Only $190.Huh? Why I do what?You're shouting again. And I already told you that I'm not Now.I'm not moving. Wassamatta for you?Well looky h'yar...I finally wore down the 'Senotor' to quit mode.Yup...it's very clear he's fit to be a democrap.