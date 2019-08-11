A Senator Fit To Be A Democrap
Joe Bidumb is the poster dork on that score.
Then again, meet "Senotor Joseph Sanusi", and his ploy to relieve my character of $190:
Dear Valued Customer,
We unfortunately have to inform you that your shipment has been unexpectedly delayed due to congestion/Wrong delivery address we are real sorry For your past expreiencess . For better efficiency, and to avoid further delay, we are working with our affiliated freight forwarder to handle any left over shipments, therefore a new Tracking number of Dhl company had to be given to you immediately you forwarded you correct address to us today ok . it receieved the tracking number will be sent to you instant / immediately and we issue you the code of conduct of your fund in ATM Master card to start withdraw all your fund of total of $10.7million usd until your total fund of $10.7million USD is completely recieved to you.
You advice to send your information to our e-mail below for us to fowarded it to DHL COMPANY: Be advise that there is no time again To pay any money for all the due fee was paid and backup documents had paid will attached to you with tracking number of Dhl company .
we will release your tracking number of dhl and pin code number for you to start monitoring your package and pick it up, We look forward hearing from you soonest.We Provided you correct tacking number.
1. Your Full Name
2. Your Full Mailing Address
3. Your Contact Telephon
4. Your Age And Occupation Stator
5. Your nearest Airport.
ll your Shipment Details:
Shipment Code: AXIB YURXTLV-AZ
Package Registration Certificate No; WL20100027
Package approval Certificate No: HNP44065-12442
Security Code No: WYH-U01002
Serial No: XGT01/JLMK20107
Package Size: 2m by 4m,
Weight of the items: 20.01kg.
Reply back to me This Is all documents needed to delivery it.
TRANSFER ACTIVATION CODE TAC564387
C.O.T CODE COT63521
NON RESIDENCE TAX CLEARANCE CODE TC35683
USA APPROVAL CODE WASHTON252597
I wish you good luck.
Yours in service
Director
DHL COMPANY AGENThttp://dhl.csccomps.net/
NY SMS +1(727) 491-7897
SENATOR WORLD CENTRAL BANK
CONTACT EMAIL:senotorjosephsanusi@gmail.com
Joseph Sanusi
+22965832361.
It doesn't take long to see how this clown could be a "senator" for the democraps, as my character begins the vetting process:
I avoid problems like what you've described by not dealing with idiots from Africa.
It goes predictably downhill from there:
Here is Mr. senator Joseph Sanusi I hope this delivery is fast. Here are dhl details need:http://dhl.csccomps.net/
Get your tracking now
consignment number is tracking number :2319073167
http://dhl.csccomps.net/
to move shipment click update
fill the field (new location new comment new status)
1. Your Full Name,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
2. Your Full Mailing Address,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
3. Your Contact Telephone.....................
4. Your Age And Occupation Stator,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
5. Your nearest Airport.,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
ll your Shipment Details:,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
DHL COMPANY AGENThttp://dhl.csccomps.net/
NY SMS +1(727) 491-7897
SENATOR WORLD CENTRAL BANK
CONTACT EMAIL:senotorjosephsanusi@gmail.com
Joseph Sanusi
+22965832361.
I'm sure you do hope for fast something
we will release your tracking number of dhl and pin code number
for you to start monitoring your package and pick it up, We look
forward hearing from you soonest.We Provided you correct tacking
number. PAY TO GET IT NOW TRACK onsignment number is tracking number
No : http://dhl.csccomps.net/
1. Your Full Name:Jongwan Ha
2. Your Full Mailing Address: 101-507 Nuri Bo Deum Apt,1709
Gyebaek-ro, Jung-gu Daejeon, 34909 KOREA SOUTH
3. Your Contact Telephon:+821021783447
4. Your Age And Occupation Stator:51 And None
5. Your nearest Airport:Incheon International Airport
ll your Shipment Details:
Shipment Code: AXIB YURXTLV-AZ
Package Registration Certificate No; WL20100027
Package approval Certificate No: HNP44065-12442
Security Code No: WYH-U01002
Serial No: XGT01/JLMK20107
Package Size: 1m by 1m,
Weight of the items: 2.,1kg.
Reply back to me This Is all documents needed to delivery it.
TRANSFER ACTIVATION CODE TAC564387
C.O.T CODE COT63521
NON RESIDENCE TAX CLEARANCE CODE TC35683
USA APPROVAL CODE WASHTON252597
I wish you good luck.
Yours in service
Director
Just exactly what is it I'm supposed to pay?
RELEASE ORDER CERTIFICATE
You just told me what it is I'm supposed to pay FOR. You didn't tell me HOW MUCH I HAVE TO PAY. That is the 64 gigabyte question here.
ONLY $200
It's about time. Now that I know what it costs me we can proceed.
ONLY $200 USD BUY GOOGLE GIFT CARD WITH IT AND SEND IT TO ME NOW
What? What's a Google gift card got to do with this?
JUST BUY IT WITH THE FEE OK NO MORE FEE NEEDED OK OR IF YOU WANT SEND IT THROUGH MONEY GRAM LET US KNOW NOW URGENT
Well make up your mind...money or Google gift card?
Google PLAY gift card SEND NOW
No need to shout. I understand capital letters and expedience.
OK SEND NOW
You're still shouting
yea send it
Thanks for not shouting
can you pay now
Who is now? Why should I pay him?
NO NO TO RELEASE YOUR PACAKAGE OKAY
You're shouting again
sorry can you comply now
My name is not now
Pay the fee
How much again is "the fee"?
MONEY IS ONLY $190 USD (he dropped $10 in the to-and-fro)
Fine. Only $190.
YES
Fine. Only $190.
YES ONLY $190 NO MORE FEE BUY CARD OR SEND MONEY
GRAM OR RIA RECIEVER NAME OKPE MARK
COUNTRY BENIN REPUBLIC
CTY COTONOU
What card?
GOOGLE PLAY GIFT CARD
Do you prefer the gift card or cash?
CASH
Why do you request a gift card if you prefer cash? That only slows
the process.
JUST SEND CASH NOW
I know I already asked you this but who is Now?
WOULD YOU PLEASE SEND CASH?
You're shouting again.
Just send cash soonest
That's more like it.
When are you send cash?
Soonest.
When do you send cash?
Soonest. If you're sure you've made up your mind you want cash.
I said if you cannot send the cash thru money gram you send
the card ok? Do you understand me?
That's not what you said. You delay all this with your changing
your mind.
WHY YOU DO THIS
Huh? Why I do what?
YOU DELAY THIS NOT ME. SEND FEE NOW.
You're shouting again. And I already told you that I'm not Now.
STOP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I'm not moving. Wassamatta for you?
Well looky h'yar...I finally wore down the 'Senotor' to quit mode.
Yup...it's very clear he's fit to be a democrap.
Labels: baiting email scammers for fun and annoyance, gift card scam, Senotor Joseph Sanusi scam
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home