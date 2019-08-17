

Please i would like you to help save my family's perverse addiction

to Emu sex and the future of same by receiving the sum of $17

Million dollars which i will want you to receive on behalf of my

family and you will be given some percentage of the money after

helping save my family's future of emu sex. If you agree to

precipitate you'll find all modalities are in place and that it is

risk free -- unless you too like having sex with emus and know

how touchy them critters are -- and you will have nothing to lose

apart from any fees you have to pay that I or my cross-eyed

atturkey will get around to explaining in due course.



It'll also help if you're gullible and about as smart as a tree stump.



Please contact me back regardless if you're interested to help my family

or not; I like receiving email no matter what language and what it says.

If you wish proceed i can communicates with more needed update and

how to go about it this perverse thing of ours. I don't really want a

reliable and honest individual that will help me handle this because

such a person will probably wise up too soonest for me to pull this off.

If you're democrat dumb -- and that's the IQ of a door knob -- then I

wants hear from you! I already tried Obi Wan Kenobi as my only hope.



Found out he was a mythical movie character and daider than a can of

corned beef. Same for his sock puppet mentor, Yoda.



Please contact me via this e-mail : w.b.omer10@gamil.com



Thanks,

Widad Babiker Omer

Omer is one of those that doesn't necessarily read the reply, only notes that a reply was sent:

Are you interested ?

In what? Emu sex?

ARE YOU INTERESTED?

I don't see an answer to my question h'yar. Did you lose my question?

ANSWER NOW ARE YOU INTERESTED?

Now...you DID lose my question, didn't you. Don't be embarrassed...happens all the time.

I'll simply re-ask it: in WHAT?

you are off the rails.

"Off the rails"? Hmmm...Yes, that is true. I travel by car. How do you travel? By yak?

That got me the Scamland equivalent of *crickets*.

I take it that you're not going to tell me what you wanted me to be interested in?

*crickets*