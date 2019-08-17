"Off The Rails"
Love it.
Here's how it came to that...from the beginning:
I'm Mrs. Widad Babiker Omer the wife of the ousted Sudanese president
Omar Al-Bashir.
You can view this page for your perusal:https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-28196075
you to help save my family's future by receiving the sum of $17
Million dollars which i will want you to receive on behalf of my
family and you will be given some percentage of the money after
helping my family's future, please it's risk free and you will have
nothing to lose, just what i need from you is just your acceptance and
readiness to help.
Please contact me back if you're interested to help my family so i can
communicates with more needed update and how to go about it. I want a
reliable and honest individual that will help me handle this because
it my family future and only hope.
Please contact me via this e-mail : w.b.omer10@gamil.com
Thanks,
Widad Babiker Omer
My character took this one right to edit, including as always a reply with the edit to Omer:
From: W.B.Omer <chirseziukwuokeanwu@gmail.com>
Sent: Sunday, July 14, 2019 1:46 PM
Subject: It's About My Family And Their Perverse Addiction To Emu Sex Please Treat It As Top Secret
--
I'm Mrs. Widad Babiker Omer the wife of the ousted Sudanese president
Omar Al-Batsh*t. Being batsh*t like he wuz, it's a wonder he got away
with the sh*t he did for 25 years.
Please i would like you to help save my family's perverse addiction
to Emu sex and the future of same by receiving the sum of $17
Million dollars which i will want you to receive on behalf of my
family and you will be given some percentage of the money after
helping save my family's future of emu sex. If you agree to
precipitate you'll find all modalities are in place and that it is
risk free -- unless you too like having sex with emus and know
how touchy them critters are -- and you will have nothing to lose
apart from any fees you have to pay that I or my cross-eyed
atturkey will get around to explaining in due course.
It'll also help if you're gullible and about as smart as a tree stump.
Please contact me back regardless if you're interested to help my family
or not; I like receiving email no matter what language and what it says.
If you wish proceed i can communicates with more needed update and
how to go about it this perverse thing of ours. I don't really want a
reliable and honest individual that will help me handle this because
such a person will probably wise up too soonest for me to pull this off.
If you're democrat dumb -- and that's the IQ of a door knob -- then I
wants hear from you! I already tried Obi Wan Kenobi as my only hope.
Found out he was a mythical movie character and daider than a can of
corned beef. Same for his sock puppet mentor, Yoda.
Please contact me via this e-mail : w.b.omer10@gamil.com
Thanks,
Widad Babiker Omer
Omer is one of those that doesn't necessarily read the reply, only notes that a reply was sent:
Are you interested ?
In what? Emu sex?
ARE YOU INTERESTED?
I don't see an answer to my question h'yar. Did you lose my question?
ANSWER NOW ARE YOU INTERESTED?
Now...you DID lose my question, didn't you. Don't be embarrassed...happens all the time.
I'll simply re-ask it: in WHAT?
you are off the rails.
"Off the rails"? Hmmm...Yes, that is true. I travel by car. How do you travel? By yak?
That got me the Scamland equivalent of *crickets*.
I take it that you're not going to tell me what you wanted me to be interested in?
*crickets*
Labels: editing email scams for fun and scammer annoyance, Mrs WB Omer scam, Omar al-Bashir scam, scammers that don't read replies too good
