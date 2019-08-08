UNITED NATIONS PARODY ORGANIZATION

1775 K ST NW # 400

WASHINGTON D.C., DC 20006-1500, UNITED STATES

+1(347) 507-7639

Dear Orderer,



This is to inform you that, we have been working towards trying to figure out how to fulfill your exceptionally peculiar order that you or someone that looks like you placed with our standing-by operators in June 2019. You may take some limited degree of comfort in the fact that we have been kind of working on trying to figure this out.



No less intellectual tree stump equivalents the likes of Hellary Clinton and Alexandria Obtuse-Cortez have been seeking the same thing for years: a zombie-resistant brain.





We're not really sure if they or any of you grasp just what it is they and you are seeking. A zombie-resistant brain is one that DOESN'T WORK. It is a single-digit IQ lump of cross-wired nincompooperistic synapses that can't think, can't reason, can't say or do anything intelligent, useful or practical. We offered one of these to the Scarecrow from the Wizard of Oz, and even he had the smarts to turn it down as about as useful as a screen doors for the main hatch on submarines.





Amusingly, the Democrapic National Crimemittee has ordered a zombie-resistant brain for every one of their declared candidates running for president in 2020. They are apparently pleased with how well the first copies they obtained for their entire Senate and House Unintelligence Committee members are underperforming since 2018. The DNC hasn't yet figured out that the zombies are actually their followers, in such assorted guises as members of Antifa and the entire staff at cnn and ms13-nbc. Jim Acosta is so beyond having to worry about an actual real zombie coming after him to eat his brain.





No authentic zombie would bother dining on the cranial equivalent of feces that Acosta has.





We did recently learn that there are scam artists in various parts of African countries and Europe, which includes Nigeria, United Kingdom, Spain, Ghana, Cameroon and Senegal that have been claiming to have and sell UN and DNC-approved zombie-resistant brains. *BUZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZER* They have all been gathered up in one place, loaded onto a rocket ship, and are even now on their way to Uranus, where they been assured that they'll find a planet full of gullible mugus to scam and bilk.





The DNC has a representative aboard as well, hoping to register them all in time for 2020. Since the gender-neutral non-binary transmammal won't arrive there until 2028 -- and it'll take additional time for the duplicated absentee ballots to return here -- well, let's just say we get to enjoy April 1 a little more than the rest of you. But we digress.





During the course of our investigation, we have been able to learn some of the names of the people that thought they were getting zombie-resistant brains, which would tend to explain why they sound so sandpoundingly stupid all the time. The list includes everyone at the DNC and every last voter in that Cortez broad's congressional district. Very prominent in this collection of mental doorknobs is the congress dummy-ette from somewhere in the South that wears cowboy hats and looks very much like Mortimer Snerd; she ordered one of those brains before demanding a law that prevents people who object to her abject moronic behavior from making fun of her.





'Nuff said.





Far be it from us to try to talk you out of ordering one of these zombie-resistant brains. Hell, this scam has worked so well throughout the American democrap party, why would we abandon it?





The View, et al.

To place your order, you are required to pay the Sum of $750 for a Change Of Boneheadship Certificate and form that will enable the final deactivation of whatever working gray matter you may have once had, so that your zombie-resistant 'brain' can function just like those of Kamala Harris, Hellary Clinton, that Cortez broad, Bela Pelosi, Maxipad Waters, Joe Bidumb, Fauxcahontas, Beto,, et al.

And if you order NOW, you'll get a second equally useless zombie-resistant brain ABSOLUTELY AT HALF PRICE, the same deal that's been sweeping leftist college campuses for years.





Ever wonder why college dunces sit in forests and scream at tree stumps? Uh huh...our customers.





To receive the above and all the amused ridicule from Tucker Carlson and Rush Limbaugh that will accompany it will only cost you $750 usd.



Contact: REV WHITE WILSON OFOR (only crooked reverends will do this for us)



Zombie-Resistant Brains Transfer Dept.

(DNC/West African United West Trust Bank)

Contact him now and forward the below details to him:





1. Your Full Name:

2. Your Age:

3. Occupation:

4. Cell/Mobile Number:

5. Between 0 and 9, which level of IQ you desire:



Yours in Service.



MR. LEE TONY



United Nations Parody Organization

Please make sure you are a democrap or wish to dumb down far enough to qualify as one to respond to this Email.

If you receive this email in error, take it up with the person that gave us your email address.

The UN scammer that sent this saw nothing to be gained by responding.

On the other hand, someone claiming to be a voter registration agent was just pawing at my door...and my pet rock is now hiding in the closet, wielding my 5 iron...