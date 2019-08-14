Atlanta, Georgia. During an investigation of Druid chantings

from the cargo hold of a 747, I discovered an abandoned William Shatner

script of a defrocked priest seeking absolution, but settling for glass after

glass of Absolut vodka.





It was all very 'B' movie.



It was abandoned because the Content was not properly vetted by

Faceplant's politically correct Gestapo, and it contained words that

were extremely distressing to that Cortez broad from NY, because

they didn't include pictures of empty fenced parking lots and glowing

testaments to her Green Crap Deal. That among other things are the

reason why the consignment is delayed and abandoned.



As things stand now, we are at an impasse. This differs from an

overpass in a few noteworthy ways, but without pictures the Cortez

broad wouldn't get it and the Druids just start chanting louder from

the baggage compartment, mucking up everything. But this does

need to get cleared up or William Shatner won't get to start doing

travel agency ads and annual Star Trek convention crap, handing out

$5 Canadian Spocked bills.





He's lucky the gremlin on the wing of his plane and the sock puppet

that attacked him on Venus aren't part of this deal. We're lucky it

doesn't include him singing "Lucy's Getting High On Door Knobs".





Even William Hung winced at the latter.





So as it stands now, you have to reconfirm your full details,



(1) Full Name:

(2) Phone Number:

(3) full address:

(4) Occupation:

(5) Sex:

(5a) With What:



This I must cross-check on the ice and avoid a 4-on-5 penalty period

to see if it corresponds with the one on the Druid chanting script.

(REPLY TO THIS EMAIL: mrdavidwilson959@gmail.com



As I did say two times, the shipper abandoned it and ran away most

importantly because he met the bug-eyed Cortez broad and she

totally creeped him out, almost as much as the life-sized Hellary

inflatable sex toy he caught Shep Smith banging in a closet at

Faux (he thought he was at cnn using a gender neutral rest room).





I am so not ready to assist you in any way I can for you to

get this abandoned whatever-it-is in the cargo hold of the 747

out of here. When Druids fart, it comes out as high velocity dry

ice, and when it thaws, WHEW DAWGIES, it's the stank of the

daid.





You can either come in person, or you can breathe hard over the

phone. Your choice.



I need all the guarantee that I can get from you before I can get

involved in this project, even though I'm the schlep that cooked

this up.



Please Reply this email strictly at (mrdavidwilson959@gmail.com)



Limited at Best Regards,



Mr David Wilson

UNITED NATION INFECTION AGENCY

E-mail: mrdavidwilson959@gmail.com

CELL: (301)307-1242

Mr. Wilson must have read at least a part of this...for there was no reply.

That, or the Druids got him.