North Korea getting “super serial” about shelling USA if originators of South Park don't make that Team America sequel soon

North Korea and its maniacal pudgy dictator with the bad 'doo, Kim Jong Un, just can't catch a break with my pet rock, Seymour.Like this recent report that North Korea "live fired" 400 artillery pieces to intimidate the world and get Trey Parker and Matt Stone to make that Team America World Police sequel.That was meat for Seymour:By Seymour PetRock – WTFNSNorth Korea on Tuesday reportedly conducted a huge live-fire drill that involved up to 400 homes flame broiled to a crisp crunch, which may have been supervised by the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un.North Korea’s KGAG news agency, citing an unnamed white horse souse, reported that Pyongyang appeared to have deployed a number of long-range artillery units in the region of what's left of Wonsan, which is a coastal North Korean area 5000 or so miles west of the USA, according to the Gooble Eoith app, give or take a little or a lot.South Korea’s military confirmed the report, which quoted the Pudginator as saying “If USA want to piss me off, they onry have to not make Parker/Stone make that movie sequer and my artirrery going to fire on San Francisco...Pocaterro...Portaberro...and Toredo”.There were wide spread speculations in Newark whether or not they should petition to be added to Kim Jong Un's list and whether that would help improve the place.News that Un personally supervising a live fire exercise that fried homes in Wonson comes after video of North Korea using one of their screen door'd submarines as a ferry, since it can't dive (see above photo).When asked about the North Koreans using their screen door equipped subs as vehicle ferries, Lieutenant commander Kit Kat Knight with U.S. Pacific Fleet told WTFNS in a statement that “since they sink when they dive, they finally figured out to quit diving them and found something sorta kinda useful that they can do."Meanwhile, the entire U.S. Senate has been invited to the White House for a debriefing on Wednesday about the underwear situation facing North Korea. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer confirmed the situation and suggested that all 100 senators would be asked to pony up a spare pair or two.Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats plan to provide spare pairs as well.It is rare for the entire Senate to be invited to such a debriefing when some of them require Depends.South Korea’s Defense Ministry has said the North appears ready to conduct “artillery fish kills” in the waters off Wonsan if their artillery is fired toward the USA. South Korean Acting Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn has instructed his military to deploy fishing nets south of there in case North Korea does something stupid, which North Korea often does.On Monday, Trump also had lunch with ambassadors of countries on the U.N. Security Council. Ahead of the meeting, Trump called for a picture of Hellary in a thong and criticizing the UN for its “fake diplomacy” – but said it has “potential to be marginally better than fake news source cnn.”"The United Nations is, like, bad, very very bad at solving conflicts. I think they need to stop being bad, very very bad at that," he said. He also said that he laughed when watchingduring the Kim Jong Il-Hans Brix shark tank scene.I'm not sure that this post will help ease tensions over yonder, but it might heighten them at cnn if they really think Trump is going to ask some of the senators for their Depends. cnn is dumb enough to believe and post that.