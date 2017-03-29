Sarah's Had It With That Crap
No, probably not THAT Sarah Connor. Nor me thinks did it come from the porn star of the same name.
This one had an entirely different take to her scam.
See h'yar:
Survey & Evaluator
We have a customer service survey assignment in your location and we will pay $317/Assignments. Which would come in the form of a cashiers check for you to perform your Assignments.
This is part time job and only need 30-40 minutes per assignment. The job Entails an Evaluation process such as visiting Wal-Mart / K-Mart,e.t. c. For more info please enter details :
__Name (first/last) :
__Address :
__Country, State, City, zip :
__Phones (cell/home) :
__Age & Sex :
__Alternative email :
__Occupation :
Thanks for being here with us. We will soon provide more information to your address.
Best Regards,
Sarah Connor
SE. Networks Dept.
Now, this is how I last remember seeing Sarah Connor. The Terminator movies were not her friend.
*TOING* went the edit:
From: sarah.connor29@hum.ubu.es <sarah.connor29@hum.ubu.es>
Sent: Thursday, January 19, 2017 3:07 AM
To:
Subject: Stopping Terminators With Flatulence
The email originating "Sarah Connor" was apparently overwhelmed by what we dun to her email, Ma.
And that didn't help it one bit...
