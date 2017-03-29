We have a customer service survey assignment in your location and we will pay $317/Assignments. Which would come in the form of a cashiers check for you to perform your Assignments. This is part time job and only need 30-40 minutes per assignment. The job Entails an Evaluation process such as visiting Wal-Mart / K-Mart,e.t. c. For more info please enter details : __Name (first/last) :

__Occupation : Thanks for being here with us. We will soon provide more information to your address. Best Regards, Sarah Connor SE. Networks Dept. Now, this is how I last remember seeing Sarah Connor. The Terminator movies were not her friend. *TOING* went the edit: From: sarah.connor29@hum.ubu.es <sarah.connor29@hum.ubu.es>

Sent: Thursday, January 19, 2017 3:07 AM

To:

Subject: Stopping Terminators With Flatulence

Survey & Evaluate Flatulence Meant To Stop Time Traveling Terminators For Fun, Profit and Survival

We have a problem with time traveling terminators coming back and trying to kill me and my spawn. Three f**king movie sequels is about all of this sh*t I am prepared to take. So I refuse to read another gawddamned script for another gawddamned sequel, and I want YOU to take it. We will pay $317/Assignments. Which would come in the form of a cashiers check for you to perform your Assignments. This is part time job and only need 30-40 minutes per assignment. The job Entails farts lethal enough to send time traveling terminators back to the 20-what-ever-the-f**k-Century they come from, begging the cyborgs NOT to send them back.

__Just How BAD Is Your Flatulence : Thanks for being the anal bad ass we're rather hoping you are. We will soon provide more information to your address. Best Regards, Sarah Connor Sick of the Terminator Series and the sh*t that goes widdit.

The email originating "Sarah Connor" was apparently overwhelmed by what we dun to her email, Ma. And that didn't help it one bit...