More Illuminippleheads
Inept as they are, they should have resorted to going hutch to hutch, selling self masturbating kits in Benin.
Long as they didn't include inflatable Hellary sex toys, they'd probably have been fine.
But they keep trying to leave comments on this blog on assorted posts, to advertise themselves.
Here's their latest:
agentwilliams illuminati has left a new comment on your post "Scam Like An Egyptian":
JOIN THE ILLUMINATI
Home
How To Join
Contact>>>email agentwilliams3666@gmail.com
More
CALL: +2349034058608
© 2016 by Lord Jake
JOIN US IF YOU WANT TO BE OUR BROTHERHOOD
Join Us If You Want to be Our Brotherhood
The Illuminati is a defunct secret society formed by a fervent Acadermic, Adam Weishaupt in Balvaria, 1776. The cult as its name suggests, was a group of intellectuals who came together to install discipline in themselves, infiltrate government agencies, and create a new world order. However, the original illuminati was disbanded by the government of Balgaria, when all secret societies were banned, though even before then, strong internal problems were already leading the illuminati cult to termination. That was the 18th century Illuminati. The 21st and 20th centuries also have an illuminati sect which in words you are more likely to understand, is supposed to sign you up, pull you into their chain of command, and give you enlightenment, and then, power, as you’ll be playing sinewy roles in the government. This article tries to bring to light, facts about the modern Illuminati, and also helps the reader to join, and utilize the opportunities availed by the sect, which are enlightenment, enrichment, and empowerment.
The Illuminati make people rich, famous and astoundingly powerful. The Illuminati, which means enlightenment, purge your mind of all vestiges of ignorance, backwardness and naivety. It brings you out of the delusions and illusions which you’ve been subjected to by numerous religious escapades, and when you are relieved of these non-propitious encumbrances, success becomes inevitable.
Knowing that many of us do not understand the Illuminati as it is, I’ll go ahead to expound on this wonderful phenomenon and am hoping that by the time you get to the last paragraph of this article, you would be on your way to becoming “illuminated”. It would do the reader good to note that the Illuminati of the 18th century are not the same with the modern illuminati. The former was a cult, while the latter is a consciousness.
Join the great Illuminate to be rich; famous and. wealthy .for
help
on how to become a member kindly fill the following
information below.
Full name.....
Age.......
Address.....
Occupation......
Location.....
Country........
Mobile.....
Email......
You are to take the oath and made an agreement that you will
never betray the Brotherhood, because no going back after
filling the form!!Our Oath is this: if i ever try to disclosed this
secret out to anybody or betrayed the society, you are to reply
this message along with the details you fill...let me die with the
sword of the Lucifer .you are expected to say this after filling
the form
My pet rock, Seymour, doesn't like the Nigerian Illuminati any more than he likes Kim Jong Un. So it was easy for me to step aside and let him take this edit, which he did with relish...and mustard:
JOIN THE ILLUMINIPPLEHEADS
How To Join the ILLUMINIPPLEHEADS
Contact>>>email agentwilliams3666@gmail.com
More
CALL: +2349034058608
© 2016 by Lord Jakeofftheminkey
How To Join the ILLUMINIPPLEHEADS
Contact>>>email agentwilliams3666@gmail.com
More
CALL: +2349034058608
© 2016 by Lord Jakeofftheminkey
JOIN US IF YOU WANT TO BE OUR BEEYOTCH
Join Us If You Want to be Our Beeyotch
The Illuminippleheads is a detestable secret society formed by a fervent Acadermic twat waffle, Adam Weishaupt in Balvaria, 1776. The cult as its name suggests, was a group of intellectual goat sodomists who came together to invent sex toys for themselves, infiltrate government agencies, and create a new world odor. However, the original illuminippleheads was disbanded by the government of Dagnabia when all secret societies were banned. That was the 18th century Illuminippleheads. The 21st century version are even more pestilent which in words you are more likely to understand, such as douche nozzle and hamster nut sack, is supposed to sign you up, pull you into their crotch and give you painful rectal itch, as you’ll be playing sinewy roles in assorted houses of ill repute. This article tries to bring to light, facts about the modern Illuminippleheads, and fails. Meh.
The Illuminippleheads make people stupid, ignorant and astoundingly democrap. The Illuminippleheads, which means unenlightened piranha genitals, purge your mind of all vestiges of intellect, reason, common sense and decency. It brings you into the delusions and illusions which the butt polyps of the DNC and lamestream servile mediocres like cnn and msnbc have been trying to subject you to via hillaryloads of illicit escapades. If you fall into their talking points, success becomes manifestly impossible.
Knowing that many of us do not understand the Illuminippleheads as it is, I’ll go ahead to expound on this cancerous butt polyp and am hoping that by the time you get to the last paragiraffe of this article, you would be on your way to becoming dumber than a diseased tree stump and join our debilitating illuminippleheads. It would do the reader good to note that while the constipated mathematician worked it out with a pencil in the 18th century, pencils aren't the same today.
Join the debasing Illuminippleheads to be stupid, misled and a blithering democrap low information sheeple.
help on how to become a member of her kind of abject stupidity, just fill the following information below.
Full name.....
What your name's full of.....
Age.......
Address.....
Occupation......
Location.....
Country........
Mobile.....
Email......
Age.......
Address.....
Occupation......
Location.....
Country........
Mobile.....
Email......
You are to take the oath and made an agreement that you will never betray the Illuminippleheads, because no going back after filling the form!! You are NOT ALLOWED to grow a working
BRAIN once you are a democrap Illuminipplehead!
Our Oath is this: if you ever try to disclose this secret out to anybody or betray the democrap illuminipplehead society, you will be afflicted with gential warts that resemble the last democrap candidate for president...
You will be monitored by hypersensitive college cupcakes from Berkeley who will let us know in no uncertain terms if you violate our rules.
What you haven't already screwed up in your life, we'll finish.
Most times the comment originator doesn't bother with a reply, but this one got his panties in a wad and did so:
this are blasphmy. the god of our oracle will bring you what you deserve!
Seymour was up to that:
Oh goodie! I deserve a date with Taylor Swift!!!
I don't think that's what they had in mind, Seymour. In any event, they on their best day can't arrange you a date with Taylor.
"Oh PHFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFT!!!"
Now you see why Seymour hates the Nigerian Illuminippleheads...
What Seymour hates, is what I hate. Seymour rocks. No pun intended.
Have a fabulous day, Seymour. My best to your dad and Element. ☺
