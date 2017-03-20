I am gratified, if a bit nonplused, that you would choose me for this dubious adventure. My name is Ukulele Ungabunga and you say you find me in a business register? Curiosity put a kilt on a cat. What roll do you see me in?



Thank you for your reply Mr. Ukulele. Where are you from please?





I emigrated from Uranus to Liechtenstein two years ago. Good thing there were no border fences at the space port.







Really? how long was this to do?





It seemed like forever in the travel phase. Meteors are a problem. ... But I here and abnormally adjusted gravitationally. What can I do for you?



I have actually been inflating charges to foreign contractors here in Syria prior to the breakout of war here that over time come to more than $30 million USD that I and my dead partner placed in consignment boxes with a security company in Amsterdam that require the both of us to retrieve. The security company does not know what the consignment boxes contain as we reported it to be financial recordings, not the cash it really is.

Now that my dead partner cannot cooperate with me, I need you to stand in as my dead partner so that we can retrieve the consignment boxes. I have work out all modalities and arrangement, but I need you to represent as my partner so the security company will allow transfer of the consignment boxes under your care.

These boxes are protected by the governing body of the United Nations Monetary Unit and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



In this regards, you are to contact and furnish the requested information to

the Controller of Global Securities Holdings Inc with the followings;



1. Your Name:

2. Country :

3. Age :

4. Occupation :

5. Mobile Telephone:

6. Delivery Address:

7. Zip Code:

8. Marital status:



Scan copy of any of your identification:



I Dr. Moussa Ibrahim hereby declared that, all the above information

produced by me are true. ------------------------------------------------------------------- Granted, I am still getting used to all this here. From my reading, this certainly sounds like lots of value, what which you talk.

If you want me to play dead, I think I can do this. I teach my pet tarantula to do this. He not so good at sit or beg yet.



Where I am from, we do not use paper or metal things that represent

value with which we obtain things or exchange things. On Uranus,

our "coin of the realm" if you will is methane.

I was recently chastised by a Liechtensteinian constable for lunging after

a woman that -- if I have this term right -- "farted" most largely and loudly

in front of me, because on Uranus, that is deemed wealth. Having 30 anum

cubic particulates of methane is very very good there. Here..it causes people

to run and make faces.

What do I do next?

After that reply, Dr. Ibrahim apparently had someone read the emails that he had been glossing over...and he wouldn't has more speaks with me. Too bad, too: I was working on explaining how that Starbucks cup wound up on Uranus...Mars...wherever.