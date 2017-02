I'm sure that last wasn't a typo; it was just the Queen's FrenchCanadianlish.

From: CEO: Canadian Scott The Dick <bertolottiangelo@alice.it>

Sent: Monday, February 13, 2017 5:42 PM

Subject: (RBC) RILED BUNK OF CANADA.

(RBC) RILED BUNK OF CANADA.

200 BAY STREET,22ND FLOOR,

SOUTH TOWER TORONTO, ON M5J 2J5

CANADA



FRIENDS OF THOSE JERKS TERRENCE & PHILIP.



THE RILED BUNK OF CANADA SAYS TO ALL FRIENDS OF TERRENCE AND

PHILIP THAT YOU'RE ALL DICKS.



NO I'M NOT...YOU ARE.



GAWDDAMN IT I SAID NO I'M NOT...YOU ARE!!!



THE RILED BUNK OF CANADA DOESN'T GIVE A SH*T ABOUT BANKY THINGS

LIKE WIRE TRANSFERS, DEPOSITS, CD, ANNUITIES, SAVINGS, 401KS AND

SH*T LIKE THAT. THE ONE AND ONLY THING I CARE ABOUT IS TO CLEARLY

AND FINALLY ESTABLISH, ONCE AND FOR ALL, THAT TERRENCE AND PHILIP --

NOT ME -- ARE THE DICKS.





NO I AM NOT A DICK YOU ASSHOLE! THEY ARE!!! YOU ARE!!! I AM NOT!!!



I HAD THE SOUTH PARK VERSION OF SADDAM HUSSEIN COVERTLY PASS THE

FOLLOWING STATUTE ELECTRONIC FUND TRANSFER ACT. THE REGULATION,

HOWEVER, WHICH IMPLEMENTS THIS STATUTE, 12 C.F.R. PART 205,

SPECIFICALLY STATES THAT ITS PROVISIONS ARE INAPPLICABLE TO

ANYONE WHO IS NOT A DICK. AND I AM NOT A DICK, THEY ARE.





NO I'M NOT, YOU GAWDDAMNED ASSHOLE!!!



CONSIDERING THE VOLUME OF YOU ASSHOLES WRITING TO CALL ME A DICK, THANKS

TO TERRENCE, PHILIP AND THEIR ASSHOLE CREATORS, I, CANADIAN SCOTT, AM

DECLARING WAR ON ALL OF THOSE DICKS AND ALL OF YOU DICKS THAT KEEP

CRANK CALLING ME TO CALL ME A DICK.





"Is this Scott from Canada? YOU'RE A DICK!!!"





GAWDDAMNIT, NO I AM NOT!!!!! TERRENCE AND PHILIP ARE!!!!





RILED BUNK OF CANADA HEREBY STATE OFFICIALLY THAT ALL OF YOU THAT ARE

DICKS THAT ARE CALLING ME A DICK ARE HEREDICKS AND ARE BANNED FROM

ENTERING THE CONFINES OF SOUTH PARKIAN CANADA FOR THE REST OF THE

SHOW'S UNNATURAL LIFE!!! NO DICKS IN CANADA, SO I HAVE TO MOVE.





NO GAWDDAMN IT....TERRENCE AND PHILIP, YOU'RE THE DICKS, NOT ME!!!

I AM NOT!!!!!



I AWAITS YOUR URGENT RESPONSE TO ACKNOWLEDGE THAT TERRENCE AND PHILIP ARE THE DICKS, AND NOT ME. IF YOU DO NOT ACKNOWLEDGE THAT, YOU'RE A DICK. NO, YOU ARE. I AM NOT, YOU ARE!



GAWDDAMN IT, I AM NOT, YOU DICK HOSER!!!



THROUGH AN ATTORNEY IN USA -- MOST OF WHOM ARE DICKS -- SEND ME MONEY TO PAY FOR YOUR HAVING SUPPORTED TWO FARTING CARTOON CHARACTERS THAT HAVE MADE THE WORLD THINK THAT I, AND NOT THEY, AM A DICK:



RECEIVER:NAME:======= CANADIAN SCOTT THE DICK (NO I'M NOT!!!)

COUNTRY=============CANADA

ADDRESS:==========1125 FULLOFSH*T DRIVE CANADA CITY, CANADA

AMOUNT: ========$260 CANADIAN DOLLARS ONLY



AFTER SENT THE MONEY FILL THE BELOW DETAILS FOR PICK UP AND DO NOT THEREIN

CALL OR REFER TO ME AS A DICK:



REFERENCE# NUMBER.......

SENDER'S NAME.......

SENDER'S ADDRESS......



YOU ARE REQUIRE TO GET BACK TO ME WITH CONFIRMATION THAT YOU MADE UP

FOR ALL THESE YEARS OF ABUSE FROM TERRENCE AND PHILIP CALLING MY PHONE

AT ALL HOURS TO CALL ME A DICK, WHEN IT'S THEM AND NOT ME THAT'S A DICK.

YES IT IS!!! I AM NOT A DICK YOU ASSHOLE!!!



THIS LAW PASSED BY CARTOON SADDAM IS STATED ACCORDING TO SECTION 35 AND

36 THAT I, CANADIAN SCOTT, AM NOT A DICK. GO READ IT FOR YOURSELF!!!! THAT'S

WHAT IT SAYS!!!!!! I AM NOT A GAWDDAMNED DICK!!!!!!!!!!!!



STOP CALLING ME A DICK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



CEO: CANADIAN SCOTT THE DICK (I AM NOT!!!!)

CHAIRMAN, CHIEF EXECUTIVE DICK (AM NOT!!!!!!!!!)

CHIEF EXECUTIVE DICK (AM NOT GAWDDAMN IT!!!!!!) RILED BUNK OF CANADA

What would come as no great surprise, the originating scammer had no response to this edit.

He probably thinks that Canadian Scott is a dick, too.