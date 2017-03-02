More Arrested Development
Sometimes, scammers visit this blog and take the time to comment on assorted posts.
As a way to advertise their own pet scam.
Take for example this one from the improbably named Tuesday Oboh:
tuesday oboh has left a new comment on your post "A Scammer Ain't A Scammer If He Say So":
Africans are scammers and I pray to become the world president some day where I can deal with Nigerians. They are rippers. I lost a whole lots of money to this criminals who scammed me. Only MAJOR SUCCOUR (majorsuccourcardhacker@yandex.com) will I let free because they never scammed me. Though it wasn’t easy for me to believe them but I said to myself “if I get scammed again, then this will be the end” When I placed my order, so shocked I received it 2 days after the order delivered to my doorstep by their courier service from ITALY. Thank you MAJOR SUCCOUR (majorsuccourcardhacker@yandex.com) for sending me my ATM card. You can verify my claim by writing me… Be careful because scammers are everywhere. You will see them(Scammers) copy my post and edit it putting their emails in it. Whoever does this to impersonate me will be arrested. The emails above and below are verified and any duplicate of the contents here will be severely dealt with.
INSTEAD OF GETTING A LOAN,, I GOT SOMETHING NEW
Get $5,500 USD every day, for six months!
See how it works
Do you know you can hack into any ATM machine with a hacked ATM card??
Make up you mind before applying, straight deal...
Order for a blank ATM card now and get millions within a week!: contact us
via email address:: majorsuccourcardhacker@yandex.com
We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be use to hack ATM
machines, the ATM cards can be used to withdraw at the ATM or swipe, at
stores and POS. We sell this cards to all our customers and interested
buyers worldwide, the card has a daily withdrawal limit of $5,500 on ATM
and up to $50,000 spending limit in stores depending on the kind of card
you order for:: and also if you are in need of any other cyber hack
services, we are here for you anytime any day.
Here is our price lists for the ATM CARDS:
Cards that withdraw $5,500 per day costs $150 USD
Cards that withdraw $10,000 per day costs $355 USD
Cards that withdraw $35,000 per day costs $650 USD
Cards that withdraw $50,000 per day costs $3670 USD
Cards that withdraw $100,000 per day costs $5600 USD
make up your mind before applying, straight deal!!!
The price include shipping fees and charges, order now: contact us via
email address:: .majorsuccourcardhacker@yandex.com
Nice. Deleted, but nice.
And since ol' Tuesday literally *DARED* me to tamper with his email...I did:
Tuesday Oboe has left a new sour notes h'yar:
Africans are scammers (like this something that people DON'T KNOW?) and I pray to become the world president some day where I can deal with Nigerians. They are douche canoes. I also want be world president because it is my perverse wish to fondle goats and give every needy college cupcake at Berkeley, Whale, Minceton, Hahvard, Clodumbia and other centers of lowering-by-the-day-standards education a rainbow unicorned kumquat cantelope (because its father would shoot who it wants to elope with) that defecates neopolitan iced poop.
Africans are scammers (like this something that people DON'T KNOW?) and I pray to become the world president some day where I can deal with Nigerians. They are douche canoes. I also want be world president because it is my perverse wish to fondle goats and give every needy college cupcake at Berkeley, Whale, Minceton, Hahvard, Clodumbia and other centers of lowering-by-the-day-standards education a rainbow unicorned kumquat cantelope (because its father would shoot who it wants to elope with) that defecates neopolitan iced poop.
I'll also work on a world supply of better hallucinogens.
I lost a whole lots of money to this democrap criminals who scammed me by making me believe if I gave them millions for their big assed pants suits I'd get it all back in a pay for play after they were elected. *BUZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZER*. Only MAJOR SUCKWHORE (majorsuccourcardhacker@yandex.com) and his other little suckwhores will I let free because they never scammed me when I get blow jobs from their farm animals. Though it wasn’t easy for me to believe them but I said to myself “if I get scammed again, then this will be the end” When I placed myself in their hands/hooves/paws, so shocked I received *WHOA NELLY* after they got to business accompanied by a organ grinder from ITALY. Thank you MAJOR SUCKWHORE (majorsuccourcardhacker@yandex.com) for sending me through my outhouse roof. You can verify my claim by writing me 250 times on a chalkboard… Be careful because scammers are everywhere. You will see them in the kitchen, you will see them in the hall, you will see them licking pigeons, you will see them licking bathroom stalls. BTW, any asshole that copy and edit my post and edit it putting their weird imagery in it will be arrested. Respect my authoritah or any improvement of the contents here will be severely dealt with: my very (VERY) high priestess was the iceberg that sank the Titanic and Benito Mussolini. Just sayin'.
INSTEAD OF GETTING A FRONTAL LOBOTOMY, I GOT SOMETHING NEW
Get A RECTAL LOWHOOPSOMY FOR ONLY $5,500 USD every day, for six months!
It allows you to crap historic replicas of famous artworks like the Leaning Tower of Pisa!
Mix them, match them, collect the whole Louvre!
See how it works if you can find the video on YouTube!
Make up you mind before applying, straight deal...(not for transgendered giraffes that can take up to 8 hours to throw up).
To avoid getting as screwed as this email would have originally intended to do before it was
See how it works if you can find the video on YouTube!
Make up you mind before applying, straight deal...(not for transgendered giraffes that can take up to 8 hours to throw up).
To avoid getting as screwed as this email would have originally intended to do before it was
edited (*Note to editor: ASSHOLE!!!*),
send a self addressed email to majorsuccourcardhacker@yandex.com
and tell us why you think that Hellary will need an 8XXXL pant suit soon.
Here is our price lists for assorted lacquered, laminated guppy dorks:
Microscopic ones costs $150 USD
Microscopic x2 ones costs $355 USD
Not so Microscopic ones* costs $650 USD
He who hesitates is a twat waffle: apply without thinking NOW!!!
The price include sh*tting fees and charges, order now: contact us via
Here is our price lists for assorted lacquered, laminated guppy dorks:
Microscopic ones costs $150 USD
Microscopic x2 ones costs $355 USD
Not so Microscopic ones* costs $650 USD
He who hesitates is a twat waffle: apply without thinking NOW!!!
The price include sh*tting fees and charges, order now: contact us via
email address:: .majorsuccourcardhacker@yandex.com
Really suck ass operators that couldn't run a Slinkey are
needing calls before they forget how to walk and pick their
asses at the same time!
* stolen from carp; we won't tell if you can't
I know better than to put out donuts awaiting for the arrested part of this development...
Labels: ATM hacking card scam, editing email scams for fun and liberal and scammer annoyance, giraffe throwing up, Tuesday Oboh scam
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
Links to this post:
Create a Link
<< Home