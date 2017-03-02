



Tuesday Oboe has left a new sour notes h'yar:



Africans are scammers (like this something that people DON'T KNOW?) and I pray to become the world president some day where I can deal with Nigerians. They are douche canoes. I also want be world president because it is my perverse wish to fondle goats and give every needy college cupcake at Berkeley, Whale, Minceton, Hahvard, Clodumbia and other centers of lowering-by-the-day-standards education a rainbow unicorned kumquat cantelope (because its father would shoot who it wants to elope with) that defecates neopolitan iced poop.





I'll also work on a world supply of better hallucinogens.





I lost a whole lots of money to this democrap criminals who scammed me by making me believe if I gave them millions for their big assed pants suits I'd get it all back in a pay for play after they were elected. *BUZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZER*. Only MAJOR SUCKWHORE (majorsuccourcardhacker@yandex.com) and his other little suckwhores will I let free because they never scammed me when I get blow jobs from their farm animals. Though it wasn’t easy for me to believe them but I said to myself “if I get scammed again, then this will be the end” When I placed myself in their hands/hooves/paws, so shocked I received *WHOA NELLY* after they got to business accompanied by a organ grinder from ITALY. Thank you MAJOR SUCKWHORE (majorsuccourcardhacker@yandex.com) for sending me through my outhouse roof. You can verify my claim by writing me 250 times on a chalkboard… Be careful because scammers are everywhere. You will see them in the kitchen, you will see them in the hall, you will see them licking pigeons, you will see them licking bathroom stalls. BTW, any asshole that copy and edit my post and edit it putting their weird imagery in it will be arrested. Respect my authoritah or any improvement of the contents here will be severely dealt with: my very (VERY) high priestess was the iceberg that sank the Titanic and Benito Mussolini. Just sayin'.



INSTEAD OF GETTING A FRONTAL LOBOTOMY, I GOT SOMETHING NEW

Get A RECTAL LOWHOOPSOMY FOR ONLY $5,500 USD every day, for six months!

It allows you to crap historic replicas of famous artworks like the Leaning Tower of Pisa!

Mix them, match them, collect the whole Louvre!



See how it works if you can find the video on YouTube!

Make up you mind before applying, straight deal...(not for transgendered giraffes that can take up to 8 hours to throw up).



To avoid getting as screwed as this email would have originally intended to do before it was

edited (*Note to editor: ASSHOLE!!!*),

send a self addressed email to majorsuccourcardhacker@yandex.com





Here is our price lists for assorted lacquered, laminated guppy dorks:



Microscopic ones costs $150 USD

Microscopic x2 ones costs $355 USD

Not so Microscopic ones* costs $650 USD



He who hesitates is a twat waffle: apply without thinking NOW!!!



The price include sh*tting fees and charges, order now: contact us via

Really suck ass operators that couldn't run a Slinkey are

needing calls before they forget how to walk and pick their

asses at the same time!





* stolen from carp; we won't tell if you can't

I know better than to put out donuts awaiting for the arrested part of this development...





This isn't arrested development; this is the result of one remaining brain cell sucking so bad, implosion is moments away...but I digress.Sometimes, scammers visit this blog and take the time to comment on assorted posts.As a way to advertise their own pet scam.Take for example this one from the improbably named Tuesday Oboh:Nice. Deleted, but nice.And since ol' Tuesday literally *DARED* me to tamper with his email...I did: