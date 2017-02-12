When it comes to Kim Jong Un -- the pudgemeister of North Korea -- my pet rock, Seymour, is relentless.
Seymour noted a recent article about how Un was observing with satisfaction a simulated attack on the presidential palace of his South Korean rival, and saw how it fit into Un's 'un'quenched thirst for Trey Parker and Matt Stone -- the South Park
and Team America World Police
creators -- to make a sequel of the latter, with hisself, Kim Jong Un, in a central role.
Something the real Un is probably clueless about, save for in Seymour's edits.
Like this one:
North Korea simulates special farces attack on a
Trump Tower cheeseburger factory
By Seymour PetRock -- WTFNS
North Korean misleader Kim
Jong-un has filed a lawsuit with the 9th Shortcircuit
Court of Appeals of Laughter to force electors voting on December 19
to vote him 270 electoral votes so that he can occupy the US
presidential office.
Unnamed sources said that Un “wants his wife to start a kimshi
lunch stand” there.
The dictator was pictured laughing as his press suckretary
explained how Kim Jong Un intended to force the electors to vote for
him and position him to – by executive action – get Trey Parker
and Matt Stone to make that long awaited Team America World
Police sequel that will feature Un.
The exercise was aimed at "minimizing references to that
insignificant skank Jill Stein," state-run news agency KGAG
said.
Photos of the drill show the North Korean leader surrounded by his
assorted genitals as he watched the filing through binoculars from an
observation post that is also used to watch how cheeseburgers are
made.
KGAG reported him saying: "Yung dang po pun whack luk duk
twuk phuck, epoontang ding chow ping."
CNN "weakly condemned" the event and warned that
jibberish like that could prompt them to offer Anthony Weiner a time
slot for Sexting With Weiner on CNN.
A spokesman for Trump said: "Like WTF...I already read about
this from John Podesta's hacked emails, and if the Donald still had a
reality show, he (Kim Jong Un) would be as fired as Hellary just
was”.
The full-scale mock-up of a cheeseburger factory was photoshopped
from an episode of South Park, a personal favorite of
Kim Jong Un.
The barbaric culinary exercise comes as a sore loser elector in
Colorado seeks to get the courts to allow him to cast hisNorth
Korean electoral vote for the age spots on Harry Reid's prunesque
backside.
Wimphouse spokesdouche Josh Earnest, who has assumed the role of
lame dork dimwit, held an emergency press conference and ordered the
lamestream servile mediocres to focus their misreporting on Green
Party demands that Russian votes be recounted in the 1980
presidential election.
On an unrelated digression, the United
Nations Suckretary Genital recently voted to rebush Hans Brix after
Kim Jong Il's pet shark Dennis Rodman ate him in Parker and Stones
first Team America movie. “We insist that democracy
be disemboweled before President Obola and his husband Moochelle
leave orifice”, Earnest said before blaming the Russians for that
hacked typo on the teleprompter.
Seymour's misguided quest for a Pultizer continues, but I think he is closing in on a participation award.
"Am NOT!!! PHFFFFFFFFFFFFTTT!!!"
