I am afraid that I cannot do the work of God:

-- I cannot turn water into wine

-- I can flood my apartment but cannot make it rain 40 days and 40 nights

-- I cannot recreate Heaven and Earth in six days but I can wreck a kitchen in minutes

-- I cannot explain to Adam how his rib became a very independent, unpredictable and unruly Eve, snakes and road apples aside

-- I cannot explain the genital puppets march in Washington DC (any more than I think that He can, frankly)

-- I cannot explain the Rubik's cube

-- when God farts, it's thunder and lightning; when I do, it just smells and clears occasional elevators

-- I cannot explain the chicken or the egg thing...only drumsticks and omelettes

-- I cannot explain how two sexes became 200 plus

-- I cannot explain unicorns missing the Ark and turning up millennia later to crap rainbow ice cream





-- I cannot explain Donald Trump's hair (Bloom County's Bill the Cat might try, but that's another matter)

-- I cannot explain the total lack of logic, sense and reason at the DNC

-- I cannot explain to Godzilla that he can't play accordion music with an articulated bus

-- I cannot explain to space aliens The Gong Show's demise

-- I cannot explain why bears, bulls, sharks, lions, runaway trucks, asteroids, volcanoes, tornadoes, tsunamis and earthquakes don't respect people taking selfies (again, any more than He can most likely)

-- I cannot explain why South Park makes me laugh

-- I cannot play God the way the late George Burns did





If you need someone to shovel sh*t, I can do that. I just choose not to.

Anything else I can do for you?



Jack

The scammer was a bit not expecting this kind of reply apparently:

my emale was serous and you mock at me?

I told you I couldn't do God's work...spelled it out and ever'thang. But you...nooooooooo...you couldn't figger it out. Yes I mock at you. And point, laugh, guffaw, snort, chortle, giggle and just flat gut busting ROAR at you. Any MORE questions?

Nawp.

Yes, my guardian angel is face palming on my behalf all the time. Even my pet rock, Seymour, is getting the knack of the face palm.

"PHFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFT!!!"

He's also working on the clearing elevators thing...



*pet rock face palm in progress..*

My guardian angel is frequently looking like this when I do what I do.Particularly when I respond to email scammers.Especially ones that start out like this h'yar:(the face palm is already under way)My guardian angel was already going into *face palm* before I concocted my response here, on accounta cuz my guardian angel knows how my thrice-concussed mind works.And misfires: