Here Come The Miscreants
By January 20, 2017, it's expected to reach spoiled brat proportions.
Yes, the totally unhinged Left -- apparently off their meds -- are going nuts over the fact that their corrupt criminal genital didn't get her coronation today.
After all, the only thing that mattered to them was that a female genital would occupy Bill's old Oral Office.
304 electoral votes said otherwise.
So at the inaugural of the 45th President of the United States -- not the Left's favored genital -- the pouting, shrieking and "four year old misbehavior" will reach a crescendo. Or so says one protest group that claims they will disrupt the inaugural.
8,000 law enforcement and National Guard troops might have something to say about that.
At any rate, my pet rock Seymour...well he saw the article about the group that intends to disrupt the inaugural.
And he edited it:
U.S. protest group vows to throw the biggest childish tantrum in history at Trump inaugural festivitiesBy Seymour PetRock
WASHINGTON (WTFNS) – Pant Wetters of an ad hoc group of protesters enraged by their criminal choice for president NOT getting coronated in November vowed on Wednesday to throw the world's biggest childish tantrum to protest the lack of safe zones around DC to accommodate all of their snowflake cupcakes to the event.
The DisruptJ20 protest group said it will send groups of unmedicated, shrieking and generally misbehaving spoiled brats to the grassy National Mall on Friday.
"We believe that it's our role to try to throw the biggest tantrum the world has ever seen on that day," Waahmantha Shriller, a DisruptJ20 douche canoe, said at a news conference.
The U.S. Secret Service and Washington police are expecting some 900,000 adults; how many misbehaving brats of DisruptJ20 show up is unknown.
Trump has angered many on the left by beating the corrupt and dishonest Hellary Clinton in November.
His supporters admire the fact that the Left is completely and childishly unhinged.
Shriller said DisruptJ20 will be sending groups of about 100 ill-mannered brats to throw monumental fits during the inaugural festivities.
"There will definitely be opportunities for msnbc and cnn to make up more fake news stories that day, no doubt," Shriller said.
Washington's Metropolitan Police Department declined to comment on the group's plans.
"We support everyone's First Amendment right to peaceably protest, not juvenile tantrums because someone didn't get their corrupt, criminal way" a spokeswoman said in an email, referring to the amendment to the U.S. Constitution that protects the right to free expression.
A lot of Pampers, Depends and fire hoses have been gathered to clean up after the tantrums by the childish protests, officials said. “It would have been even more messy had the Hollywad whiners and immature democraps from the House of Representatives shown up to add their ridiculous tantrums to the mix” they added.
The inaugural parade down Pennsylvania Avenue will pass a Chuck E Cheese, a declared safe zone and rallying point for the immature protesters since the election.
A man set himself on fire late on Tuesday outside the hotel, trying to prove to others in the crowd that farts could be ignited and that he was “burning one for Hellary”. Police said he succeeded in burning one for Hellary: himself. An inflatable sex toy that resembles Meryl Streep will be taking his place at the protest site.
The pet rock doesn't really care about getting a Pulitzer for this one; seeing the immature spectacle play out will be enough.
I'm happy today. Hillary is not being sworn in as our new president. That makes me ever so happy.
Have a fabulous day Mike. My very best to Seymour and Element. ☺
