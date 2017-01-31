Moron this...

Poll reveals 5 in 1 Kaliforlornians took Crummy Core Math





Joss Whedon's inner vagina outrages feminincompoops by proposing making Bloody Cock Up the official song of Kaliforlornia

The proposed “Kalphuckit” initiative would ask illegal, dead, made up and intellectual equivalents of tree stump voters to repeal reality and make it a stand alone compost heap.A recent poll suggested that one in three Kaliforlornia residents have no idea what “is” is, but would vote against any meaning of “is” due to their Hollywad-fueled (and fooled) opposition to President Donald Trump. No mention has been made of safe zones from trigger words or who's going to pay for the cupcakes, puppy videos and unicorns crapping rainbow ice cream when this hairbrained scheme finishes wrecking the state.If the proposal qualifies for the ballot and is approved by anarchists and abject dumbasses, it could be a step to a future vote on whether the state was stupid to listen to anarchists and abject dumbasses.Suckretary of State Boneless Nachos said the group beneath the proposal, Let's Finish Off Kaliforlornia, was cleared to begin manufacturing 600,000 voter signatures needed to place the plan on the ballot. Illegal aliens, CGI images, Hollywad celebrities in genital costumes, dead people and mistakes from computer auto correction pogroms will easily make that mark, asserted one made up spokesgenital for the group.The Los Angeles Mimes – sourcing Brian Williams – reported that the supporters of the proposal are channeling Che Guevera who telepathically commands via hallucinagen-induced drivel from The View that Kaliforlornia wants to be more like an anarchist parasite, which does not share the same cultural ideas as the rest of America.Similar attempts to break up Kaliforlornia into multiple states have failed because Dr. Miguelito Loveless was thrwarted repeatedly by James West of the US Secret Service.The proposed constipational addendumb, titled Kaliforlornia Crash 'n Burn, would also ask mythical electors to appoint Hellary Clinton as Queen in 2020 and launch drone strikes on Catalina Island, in case there are any recalcitrant Trump voters living there. If approved by San Francisco harbor seals -- supporters are sure that free fish will win every last harbor seal over -- it calls for scheduling a vote in 2019 to ask voters, "Who Hit Annie In The Fanny With A Flounder and Was It Sexist To Use A Flounder If It Was Wearing A Vaginal Costume?""America already hates Kaliforlornia, and even at least a third of Kaliforlornia hate us too, so what the f**k," Doofus Evans, vice pimple of Let's Finish Off Kaliforlornia told the Los Angeles Mimes. "I think we'd have the votes today if we told everyone they were getting free sh*t, regardless of what it was."The campaign must avoid having their internal emails hacked by the Russians and exposed on Wikileaks by July 25, or no soup for them. Hollywad is prepared to go on indefinite strike to support ice cream crapping unicorns it says the Trump Administration is going to deport.WTFNS edited this report better than cnn routinely does.