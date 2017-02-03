On Sunday, December 18, 2016 3:12 PM, Mrs. Suzanne Mubarak <mrssuzannemubarak@vfemail.net> wrote:





This mail will be surprising to you whether you follow South Park or not. I am Mrs. Suzanne Mubarak, the wife of Deposed Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak, and yes, asshats, we both walk like Egyptians. I've been cursing the Bangles for years about that.

Ever since the turn out of events and even prior to an irrelevant episode indirectly about us on The Kardashians, I have been thrown into a state of antagonism, confusion,humiliation, frustration and hopelessness by Michael Mooron's insistence that I don't vote the way the Erectoral College says I should...but I refused to vote for hellary. Instead, I voted for Vox the Wonder Yak.

Since then, I have even been subjected to physical and psychological torture from college powder puffs who fill my Twatter account with illegible rants about constipated mathematicians that worked it out with a pencil and WTF accusations of my having ruined Toledo. .As a woman that is so traumatized, I have lost confidence with everybody in the country at the moment because it's obvious to me that Toledo sucked a long time before this.



You must have heard over the media reports and the Internet that I have shut down my Twatter account because it's so full of ignoramuses from Berkeley with dozens of face piercings crying about human caused global hedge funding of tyrannosaurs dickheads that look like Anthony Weiner and text like John Podesta, all puffy lipped.

In the meantime, it has been reported on faux news sites like cnn, msnbc, abc, nbc and cbs that I was a final runner up at auditions for intern genital humidors for Bill Clinton when he was sure that the helldebeast would get him back into the Oral Orifice. Brian Williams even asserted that he was with me when our yellow submarine came under sniper fire in Bosnia.





I have never been to Bosnia in any kind of submarine, let alone with Brian Williams, who was at the time really doing a mockumentary on Anthony Weiner and pud pulling sexting during a weekend at Bernie's.





And if THAT isn't enough, Kurt Eisenschnauzerface from Newsweak keeps claiming that I have about $6.5 Billion Dollars that Hellary misappropriated while the Suckretary of State and that I intend to use it to bring illegal Syrian islamofascist cameldorks by the thousands to Kaliforlornia in time to vote on their seceding from the USA in 2018, so we can run Hellary for president against a cardboard cut out of Ahnold Schwarzenwanker.

There might be some truth to that, since we look forward to watching her lose again. Damn me to Rachal Madcow, but it's fun watching Hellary psychologically implode every time she loses.





Because of this Whiny League schools across the Northeast are not relenting on their effort to make me and my sons (Gamal & Alaa Mubarak) Mariah careys for life, performing at the Glockenspiel Theatre in downtown Vaduz, Liechtenstein through 2030. Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster once someone gets the word there.





As you know -- and Barack Insane Obola ignores -- the Moslem community has more regard for goats than women, hence my desire for a foreign assistance to arrange to make me a judge on Dancing With The Stars.



If you can't arrange that, perhaps you can get me on something like Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, The Gong Show, Mama's Family...get me something that will get me some YouBoob exposure so I can start a GoF***Me page like Jill Frankenstein did.



This arrangement will be known to you and I alone and all our correspondence should be strictly on email alone so long as it doesn't find its way onto Anthony Weiner's laptop or Hellary Clinton's email server, 'cuz then the Russians, Wikileaks and Piers Moron will know all about us and Chris Berman will make fun of us "going all...the...WAY..." on ESPN.



Please note that this is a fecal opportunity that comes once in life time if one is lucky enough to only have it come or breath hard once. If you are honestly gullible, I am going to enjoy the sh*t out of this. But dammit, please do not let me out to the security and international media by telling someone connected to the Russians, Wikileaks or the DNC about this.



Mrs. Suzanne Mubarak

aka Camilla the stripteasing Camel on the Islamofascist Entertainment Network

"Dirka Dirka!!!"