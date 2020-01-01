3 Whitehall Court,

London,

SW1A 2EL

United Kingdom

Tel: + 44 209 766 3454

Fax: + 44 207 001 1381

General enquiries: info@un.org.uk

Membership: membership@una.org.uk

Customer care........... unceffoff@gmail.com



Attention Beneficiary



Series of meetings have been held over the past 7 months with the

secretary general of the United Nations Organization. This ended 3

days ago. It is obvious that you have not received your fund which is

to the tune of $10.5million due to past corrupt Governmental Officials

who almost held the fund to themselves for their selfish reason and

some individuals who have taken advantage of your fund all in an

attempt to swindle your fund which has led to so many losses from your

end and unnecessary delay in the receipt of your fund.for more

information do get back to us.



The National Central Bureau of Interpol enhanced by the United Nations

and Federal Bureau of Investigation have successfully passed a mandate

to the current government to Map out ways in Paying this shortlisted

Fund beneficiary.



However,As soon as you Confirm the receipt of this message,Do get back

to us with the following details.



1 Full Name

2 Full Address

3 Telephone Number



Waiting for your swift Respond.



Sign by the Management

Antonio Guterres

A reply not designed to further communication:

What does this have to do with Taylor Swift?

Communications was however furthered, and by a scammer that can't read for diddly:

We received your email and the Contents of your email is well noted

and understood and we also wish to sympathize with you over the

tragedy of Scam that had befell you in your effort and Attempt of

trying to receive your Fund.



Investigations reveals that Your Fund is real and %100 guaranteed but

you had been passing through stress and difficulties to receive your

Fund because you had been passing through the wrong and corrupt hands.



The United Nations handles Multi Millions Transactions on daily basis

world wide because it is part of our policies but people had been

impersonating us without our knowledge and you should not blame us

Much because if you had fallen Victim of Scam,It was without our

knowledge.



Meanwhile,To enable you stay Focused in receiving Your Fund,You Must

exercise the following qualities.



1 You Must learn not to count on your previous experiences of Scam

because that alone will discourage you

2 You Must Learn to trust and be confidence in our ability of

effecting your Payment

3 You Must be Sincere and Follow our Instruction

4 You should know that parties can not work together except there is trust.

5 You Must know that we are the only Agency assigned to handle your Payment

6 You Should learn to forward Scam and impersonation letters to us for

investigations.



However,You should know that due process Must be followed to ensure

that you receive your Fund hence your Money can not make us rich or

Poor.



You are hereby advised to choose from the below Payment Options,How

you would want to receive your Payment



1 Bank To Bank Transfer

2 Bank Draft.



As soon as we hear back from you,Directives and requirements needed to

proceed with be given to you.



Finally,If there is anything that is weakening or discouraging you

from proceeding with the Transaction,Please let s know than keeping

silent out of Ignorance.





Waiting for your swift Respond.



Sign by the Management

Antonio Guterres

Okay, fine:

Taylor Swift is responding for me?



Peculiar how that's going to happen; don't know the waif.

The comprehension on that end takes a peculiar, religious toin at Albuquerque: I am writing you if not even for the Purpose of the Transaction but

also for the purpose of spreading and sharing the gospel of Christ

with you and I will be most delighted if you also permit me to do some.



As an Adult,I want to believe you Must have seen people around

you,Young and old die,Have you ever asked yourself where are they,Have

you once thought within yourself,What of,If it is you,Have you ever

asked to know the purpose of God for creating you and making you to

still live even when people younger than you die,people righteous.



Heaven is real and hell is real,The Law of Nature truly exist and I

would like us to know the reason God sacrificed his only begotten son

to die for our Sin,



Sir,I will be happy,If you will also welcome me preaching to you.



Concerning this Transaction,It is real and is an

Inheritance/Compensation Payment and I am assigned as a United Nation

Agent to handle the Transaction of your behalf.



Firstly,You Must indicate,either to receive the Payment through Bank

To Bank Transfer,Through ATM Card or through Bank Draft.I look forward

to hear from you.



Please do not forget to always read your bible and pray and I will be

happy,If you will welcome the idea of also sharing the bible with me.



Waiting for your swift Respond.



Sign by the Management

Antonio Guterres The scammer wants something biblical? Okay, I am up to making up something: Perhaps I could share with you one of my favorite biblical passages from the book of Isezy'all 5-5:

And the Lord asked thus if a sheep is a ram and a donkey is an ass, then why for why is a ram in the ass a goose? And if not perplexing enough, the Lord furthered with "why does Noel gots an 'L' in it?"

How's that? Someone on that end is starting to figure out something: that is blasphemy. how dare you! "How dare I?" I didn't know I was communicating with that climate-moron in Norway: How easily I dare! How's by you? That seemed to end the to-and-fro with the scammer, but I simply couldn't leave it at that. An edit of the scammer's last long-winded reply was in order: From: Eunuched nations <unceffoff@gmail.com>

Sent: Wednesday, November 27, 2019 12:26 PM

To: Jacksome Whackoff <jacksomewhackoff69@twatmail.com>

Subject: Urchins Are Impotent...It's Puberty, Y'all

3 Whitehall Snort,

London,

SW1A 2EL

Eunuched Kingdumb

Tel: + 44 209 766 3454

Fax: + 44 207 001 1381

Genital enquiries: info@un.org.uk

Gender switching: membership@una.org.uk

Customer Soivice that don't care........... unceffoff@gmail.com



Attention. At ease.



I am writing you if not even for the porpoise of the transgender but

also for the porpoise of spreading and sharing the gossamer of finalypus

with you and I will be most delighted if you also permit me to do some bunghole fingering of my own.



As an Adult of dubious antecedence, I want to believe you Must have seen people who need people are the silliest people in the world...if they latch onto someone like you.

Have you ever asked yourself is it good to be fish with the hollandaise?

What of it if it is you? Have you ever sought grammar checks of the prose you are creating from a fly-infested internet cafe in some Third World craphole? Did you ever wonder about a deity that would allow the creation of a Rubix cube?

How dare you fart and rob Greta Thunberg of her childhood. We eat cows on account of this.



Heaven is real and hell is real. The Gong Show was real until cancelled. If the networks cancelled Heaven or Hell tomorrow, would you choose Newark? And if so, as which?

The Law of Nature truly exist, and democraps tend toward being violations of every natural law of Nature. Epstein didn't kill himself, and Adam Schiff violates crustaceans.

Sir/Ma'am/gender-neutral non-binary octosexual orthopod/et al, I will be happy if you, having digested this to now, will also welcome me preaching to you in assorted languages that abound on the planet Uranus, a place where the DNC keeps their heads buried.



Concerning this transaction, it is surreal, imaginational and the natural equivalent of a cancerous butt polyp. And I am assigned as a Eunuched Nation

reprehensible to mishandle the transaction of your behalf.



Firstly, you must achieve the ability to fart the Bohemian Rhapsody song in c-sharp. You must indicate whether you are hairy fingerer or cosmic muffin. You must be able to explain how that you are a fluke of the universe, you have no right to be here, and whether you know it or not, the universe is laughing behind your back. You must indicate through Azerbaijani braille your choice of paper or plastic, tastes great or less filling, anal or oral sex with a tree stump. Once you've so chosen, I look forward to hear from you.



Please do not forget to always read your junk email and pray and I will be

there, being sodomized by an animated bassalope from Bloom County. That is, if you will welcome the idea of also sharing a fallopian tube with my local militia mortar company, who've found the cardboard tubes from toilet paper to be wholly inadequate to the porpoise.



Waiting for your terrible swift sword to split a tofurkey from hat to belt.



Sign of the Management: Gorkus. That's two buzzards colliding in mid-air.

Antonio Guterres That seems to have ended any kind of discussion about anything with Antonio Guterres. Yes, it's 2020. And nothing's changed in Scamland.



A cat facing a plateful of broccoli never reckoned on this. Even less so did the screaming blonde.Welcome to 2020. This begins this blog's 21st year of messing with email scammers.Yeah, surprises me too. But it keeps my pet rocks entertained.We begin the new year with another UN scam, one wherein the scammer tried to mix the scam with the Bible.That's quite a scam in and of itself, mixing the unmixable. But eh: