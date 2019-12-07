Assaholea Gesundheit!!!



I got your antecedally dubious contact from a bovine dairy and a micro craft brewery for camel urine in Yemen. I am Princess Fayad S. Boinking, the former eldest son of Prince Jefri Boinking, former Finance Minister of Fast Achmed's New & Used Sex Toy Camels of Teheran, the only purveyor of virgin and rebushed sex camels in the Middle East with branches at the DNC and Newark.





I will save your time by not amplifying my fallacious but amusingly-illustrated royal famdamily history, which has already been eviscerated by the international media during the controversial dispute that erupted between my desire to change my gender status to female non-binary quad-sexual bovine and protest groups like Nomads That Believe Epstein Didn't Kill Himself, with the sultan of Brunei Sheik Muda Hassanal Boinking staying strictly confused.



As you may know from the international media, the sultan of swing had accused my 24th cousin twice removed for drunkenness of sexual mismanagement and impropriety of molesting tree stumps in a petrified forest on a recent illegal border crossing to get free Hellary for Excuse-Making Tours 2017-2020 t-shirts. This was as a result of her failure to come up with a credible excuse so far.





Furthermore during this unfortunate period, I was horrorfied to learn that the intellectually failed TV show The View failed to gain syndication on Uranus, despite the place being a natural fit for the show's host's heads. This later resulted in me being advised to evacuate my collection of weasel appendages outside the sultanate to avoid further prosecution during midnight at the oasis handicapped bowling. But before I could do that I was placed under a house by some deranged broad on a broom that claimed "it was MY turn!" and now I have no access to a phone but I have a Palm hand-held dildo which has somehow channeled ruby red slippers from which I am sending you this mail.



Technology is the bomb....which is not always what it seems in the Middle East, and I digress.





Some of the scientists here who just signed on to a declaration that listening to Greta Thuneberg is akin to fingernails on a chalkboard, just recently declared that four out of every five of them are sexually aroused by sock lint build up between their toes. As such, I would probably not expect them to be of much help as my contact with you if there is any document I need to send to you to enable you to make a valid claim on my weasel appendage collection. It consists basically of pictures of leading American democrap politicians violating their oaths and chicken sandwiches on Epstein's island on my behalf.





Before my decision to become the 58th declared gender option, I went ahead to dispatch the sum of Five Hundred Million flying monkeys to the United States under special arrangement into the custody of different whistle-blowing primates that as an orchestra, sound like the brown note on South Park. Just like a made-up dossier is being used by pencil neck Adam Schiff to undermine all credibility in the DNC now.



Right now, I don't have any outfit. While everyone is running around trying to be heroes, I am holding myself in reserve, in case the krauts launch a counterattack that threatens Paris, or even New York...then I can move in and stop them. The credit will be split-d amongst the Quorum of the Twelve, with dispensation to run at Belmont as a 30-1 long shot. Hence I seek your good assistance to book this at a Vegas sports book in time for March Madness brackets challenges on Yahoo. After due deliberation with my aids we have decided to offer up a dozen life-size inflatable sex toys that resemble all the democraps on the House Lack of Intel committee to you as compensation for your failing to grasp what I just did there.





Please I count on your absolute gullible ignorance while looking for more like you online.

You may contact me so that i will let you know that I'm asking this for a friend.



Many Thanks and may the blessing of an ancient pedophile afflict your stuffed animals,



Princess Fayad S. Boinking.



Note: You can visit the websites of your choice for a good time when you text 'Rosie Did Mine With A Salad Shooter' to 1-900-ACK-FOOY.



