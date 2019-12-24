Merry Christmas, Pet Rock Style
Even really BAAAAD.
That said, they and your blog host wish y'all a Merry Christmas...even you scammers that look in to see yourselves made fun of h'yar.
And I'm still looking for my first visitor from Liechtenstein.
Labels: Christmas post from two 'editing gone wild' pet rocks, Seymour and Element
1 Comments:
• ★ Merry ★* 。 • ˚ ˚ ˛ ˚ ˛ •
•。★ Christmas ★。* 。
° 。 ° ˛˚˛ * _Π_____*。*˚
˚ ˛ •˛•˚ */______/~＼。˚ ˚ ˛
˚ ˛ •˛• ˚｜ 田田 ｜門｜ ˚
* Joy to all! ♫•*¨* Peace on Earth ♪♫•*¨*
Love to you all. ♥
