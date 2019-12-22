Thanks for taking your time to answer me with open responds.

This little note has one single purpose: to wish you a good day and the much-needed peace of mind to carry on with your daily commitments..



How are you doing today? Just finished eating of Fresh Burrito Bowl, it's a combination of precooked chicken with a handful of fresh, unprocessed ingredients, a healthy, delicious Mexican-inspired meal and it tastes like heaven.. OMG..



You know I seat here thinking of what to tell you about me.. We've shared quiet a lot in this short period of time and I honestly want you to know everything about me.. I sometimes want for my notes to sound like a live conversation while reading them..



I want for what we have and share between us to be firmly base on trust, affection and promises to withstand time. I want you to also know that, whenever you need me, I'll always be here, supporting or comforting you or listening to you.



You know I sometime wonder how boring life would be if it was just work, eat, sleep, watch a little TV…You get the picture!



What I'm saying is that I'm this free that I have plenty of hobbies. I just love to do a little bit of everything. As you must have known by now, part of my hobbies includes Writing, Reading, Dog Walking, Watching Movies,Cooking, Swimming, Gardening, Yoga, Traveling Among other fun things.



What I feel and want for us is Healthy. I think the world would be much healthier if everybody had a shoulder to cry on, To be a friend is to make the most of what the other person has to offer, it’s to admit your faults but to know they can be bearable; to be a friend is to offer our virtues with all generosity, and not to put on a mask or fake, it’s to live in an honest and authentic way, without hiding our little addictions, manners or differences.



That is the way I feel about us and I hope you share the same views with me too..



Have for yourself a blissful day.



Your Lady

"Your Lady"...awwwww:

I am flattered that you refer to yourself as "my lady". And I appreciate your enigmatic thoughts always.

The more you reveal to me, the more I know and feel as if I've known you right from the first email.

What are your dreams? Do they involve farm animals?

Where do you see yourself in a year from now?

And what is there that I can do for you that you haven't as yet asked?





She's not ready just yet to move in for the 'kill', but the images are starting down a predictable path:





Baby, Here am I again smiling all to myself. Just the sight of your name on my screen excites me and I want to thank you for that.. Cold day in our part of the World. Not the best time of the year from us, plenty of mist rain and that, name it. How your day? Mine so far not good, a little bit busy , but I'm fine.. I want this note to put smile on your face, keep you company through out the day and remind you always that someone from a far is always thinking of you.. How I wish you were with me, we could go to dinner together, just the two of us, to a restaurant along the harbor. Drink some chilled champagne and enjoy each other’s company. Following dinner we could take a walk along the harbor enjoying the lights and the cold evening sky full of stars. We could sit on a bench, and I'd have you hold me so I could rest in your arms and together we would view the beautiful starlit sky. Afterwards we could go home, you would give me a massage and prepare a warm bubble bath with sweet aroma burning candles and rose petals floating in the water while sipping chilled wine/champagne. I certainly deserve such pampering right now in my life when all I seem to be doing is just work, work and work. I'm seating here thinking and fantasizing of meeting you someday, Just some fragment of my thoughts. I'll talk to you again soon OK..your Lady My character's up for it: That is a fine fantasy you've painted there.

A nice dinner by the harbor, the smell of the sea, boat emissions and harbor seals barking wistfully in the background. And topped off by pink champagne on ice...with us as prisoners of..our own device. While in the master's chambers, they gather for the feast. They stab it with their steely Dans but they just can't tame the beast. And the relaxation that follows....I like. I approve of your massage. Now distracted, I must get back to work with these images you paint so artfully. Happy day!





Just for sh*ts and giggles, I let a scam edit go to her address among the 100 or so scammers that received it, just to see what kind of response I'd get. I wasn't long in finding out:





Hello Baby, To see your name on the screen makes me smile, and makes me wonder how you're doing.. If your day started well, if you had a good day, if you think of me as I always think of you here, you know those curiosities that true friends have for each other. You know you owe me to take care of yourself and stay in the best state of shape and healthwise. Had some good moments yesterday evening and wished you were here with me. It’s been a busy day at work for me. I'm working and at the same time aiding my Friend/boss that I help look after her Healthcare home in Oslo with some research works too, about saving endangered species.. She's a wildlife biologist. And we are compiling a documentary that will be aired in the NATGEOWILD TV Channels. It's always nice to learn new things and have vastly knowledge on so many things around the World... Was involved in another work evaluation class to learn about some of the changes being proposed in my profession. The rules of the game are constantly changing and I am required to take a minimum of 40 hours a year of education to keep my license, which sometimes isn’t enough, but for me those are formalities as I do get ahead on things here... I am a little worn down today, probably some roast beef and chilled wine would be good for me what do you think? If you were here with me I could use some massage from you... ` Anyways it's nice to have words from you... They always assure me that you're doing great over there... Just take care of yourself and have a nice day out there.. Thinking of you always..Your Girl. So you work with endangered animals? That's nice and you'll find this interesting: I once participated in a project kind of similar to that...while I'm not of a farming background, I was taught that bat guano was the single most effective fertilizer known for farming in the civilized and uncivilized world. As this was learned, demand soon began to outstrip supply. This prompted the US Congress to take action that resulted in passage of the Federal Endangered Feces Act, something they continue to use to this day.



Something of a parallel we share.

I'd be happy to apply a massage to you if I were th'yah or you were h'yah. Perhaps one day soon, one day soon.

A busy week of work it's been...I shall be happy to see it end.

Thoughts to my one and only Swedish doll.

I'm having a bad day right now and i wish you are here with me , just got a call from health care home where mom is , i was told that she is not doing well that she has been in the ITU since last night and she need a new set of drugs called OLAPARIB and now i have put all my funds with my friend on his new wildlife biologist documentary that will be aired in the NATGEOWILD TV Channels comes this new year and now i don't know what to do as i didn't see this one coming and i don't have any funds with me , I'm in my office now feeling alone and weak, just wish you are close to talk and hold you baby .. I hate to ask for help, but I think you're the giving kind I can count on if you know what I mean. Do you?

Oh yeah...my character do:

Well, just imagine me there and I am there, soothing your big eyes as only I can. I had a feeling this would be coming up, what with your leading into this gradually. And yes, my Swedish squeezebox, I do know what you mean. Just a big softie am I. How much money do you reckon to need?







Hello Baby..

I find myself at peace when I read words from you.. I see clearly your care and concerns about my style and activities here.. To be honest with you, I'd love to have you here with me right now.. I could use some hug and kiss and a feel of being closer to you. Saturday noon here right now baby.. How's your day going over there. ? I find myself at a lost point today. I find myself needing help right now.. I do not know how to bring this to you without offending you. But I will like to seek for your help in any capacity you can help me right now.. I'm having no so good financial issues right now. And I find myself needing to restock mom's meds for this month, which is vital or all my efforts so far will be in vein and she will relapse.. I don't know how conversant you're about Ovarian Cancer Meds. But you could acquaint yourself with the help of search engines, if you search for this med.. ( OLAPARIB ) The hospitals cost for a months dose is $9,440 and retail (billed out cost) is $10,009.00. However I have contacts in other places where I get the med for half this price. Please I don't know how this will affect us, I don't know your financial state right now.. But could I ask you for a loan of what amount you can help me with ? I know this sound almost unthinkable, and I don't know what you must think of me now.. But I'm needing urgent help please. I'm not thinking straight right now. Please forgive that I have to write this and seek for your help baby.. Write me back soon. Your Girl.. Truthfully, my character has as much in no accounts as my pet rocks collectively do. But we have a wealth of scam bank accounts, certificates, winnings, inheritances, et al that the scammers have sent us over the years. So it seems time to pay some of that back, rather than sit here and watch my poor big-eyed Swedish fraud shed crocodile tears trying to milk whatever she can undeservedly from my character. Rather like her fellow regional climate activist scammer Greta Thunberg. My pet rock, Element, just muttered something akin to "how dare you" in between *winks* and trunk snorts. Which sound weird coming from a pet rock, but my character digresses: It is a good thing that you're in Sweden, home of socialized medicine that makes everyone equal and no one goes without. At least, that's what socialist nincompoops around here claim. Obviously, they haven't heard your story. Or if they have, they're borrowing it. Friendships have been won and lost when it comes to the issue of lending money. That said, my sainted parents raised me to be frugal but unshellfish when it comes to having money for the things I need, I want, and emergencies. And I have money for all three contingencies. I believe in preparedness, Natalie, so I have a general account from which I pay my bills; a discretionary account, from which I get things I want that aren't in the general budget; and an emergency account for the unexpected. I just recently received an unexpected windfall from an overseas client, and am now understanding why the Great Disposer of Events has favored me with such a windfall at this peculiar time: because you would be here in need. And you were counting on your new found love to make this plan work. And help I shall. Tell me how I may help you with this deal of yours, and together we shall see it played out as it was meant to be. I can make it happen by early next week as soon as you prepare the way. And ol' Big Eyes is thrilled:



Baby

Thank you for being this honest with me about this money situation. I know Money can make or break a relationship in an instant.. Your opinions and insights shows you value what we have and willing to give us chance to grow.. Thank you wanting what I want.. I apologize for bringing up the money issue.. It's just that I was pressured plus my bank won't allow me access to Money because I already have a loan I'm servicing with my Monthly income and Mom's meds keeps taking chunk out of me.. I'm sure you can understand what the pressure feels like.. Just know that Money will never come between us.. I value what we have between us and share more than anything in this world OK.. You can trust me and know that together we can get to whatever height we desire baby.. Let's keep working our way to each other OK..

The loan I took from my Bank is being serviced by my monthly income and it made me struggle from time to time which is the reason why I asked for the help.. Although I need 4 to 5k USD to add to the one i have to be able to order for Mom's meds and please i don't have much time again, this come to me on planned and if you don't mind helping me with what you can come up with , i will be grateful and i promise to pay you back before first week of next February Please ..And please I don't know but can you can try helping out via cryptocurrency (bitcoin) and please can you search on google and see how and where you can and how you can buy to help me or other means to help me send funds over the like of bank wire transfer, Western Union or money gram please, if you don't mind , can i ask you how much you can help me with and what means of payment do you think you can use ? please i will love for you to give me the way / options you feel you can use and i will contract the people that sell the drugs for payment info so you can use it ..

I hope I'm making any sense here baby.. Like you can ask me questions when you do not understand anything I say OK..

Write me again baby. Your Girl.. Now I have what she's after: $4,000-5,000. In crypto/bitcoin, or cash, wire transfer...however I can get it delivered. She has no idea how ridiculously EASY this is going to be, and how my character is going to exceed her wildest dreams...not. But that's for soon..for now: I have several options for sending you what you're requesting. Provide me with your delivery address there in Sweden and I will be working toward a proper solution with the coming of the new week. I live but to serve, baby. That's me.

Now her anticipation is up:





Hallingsgatan 6B 217 63 Malmö, Sweden +46701941098

Please if you can tell me how much you can help me with , i can make contact with the sellers to send me there account number so you can pay in to them so we don't get to waste time as i am running out of time and option and please if you don't mind texting me on that number so we can test each other fast and easy please "Test each other fast and easy", eh? That test is coming up fast: I shall have all this worked out by tomorrow, Babycakes. And it's going to be better than you possibly imagined. As I alluded to earlier, I recently came into a significant financial windfall. You are to be the beneficerary. Details in full tomorrow. Tell the sellers to take a chill pill, tomorrow's almost here.



OK baby thanks so much and please if you dont mind , i will love for us to be chat via texting , so if you don't many sharing your phone number with me OK



A quick test of just how 'organized' this scammer is, before I get to executing da plan:



We'll get to the texting in a bit. First things first: send me how I can email your 'sellers' so I can move ahead with my plan that works well with your plan. I can pretty much have this all wrapped up by Tuesday if I have their email contact information. It will be the result one should anticipate in a deal like this. I'm off to work so reply soonest with your seller's email info so I can get it done when I get back from work. Results very soon, Babycakes.





That gets ol' Waltzing 'tilde to send my character an email address for the 'seller' of the drugs her 'mum' needs. Some feller using the name of Walter Ben Stallings. Ol' Jack decides to start out with finesse and diplomacy:





I am given to understand that you are the 'seller' of medications to the ill mother of Matilda Natalie Carlsson, and that you are charging outrageous prices to her for these medications.



Have I got that about right? I'm sure I do, whatever your protestations to the contrary.

Well...I am an acquaintance of Ms Carlsson, and am here to help her out.

Contact me to establish how I will do that. Will the 'seller' reply to that? *Jeopardy Theme*...meantime, this goes out to my big-eyed babe:





My big-eyed doll,





I have contacted the 'seller' -- Walter Ben Stallings -- to establish bona fides and open a dialogue. I expect quick results. The 'game' is rapidly approaching climax, so to speak as the 'seller' responds:



Lynparza (olaparib) is a member of the PARP inhibitors drug class and is commonly used for Breast Cancer - Metastatic and Ovarian Cancer. Also know that this drug is only available for a supply of 60 capsules, depending on the pharmacy you visit. Prices are for cash paying customers only and are not valid with insurance plans.

Lynparza is available as a brand name drug only, a generic version is not yet available for sales outside



The price list Oral Capsule 50 mg Lynparza oral capsule from $3,392.24 for 112 capsule Oral Tablet 100 mg Lynparza oral tablet from $7,403.93 for 60 tablet Quantity Per unit Price 60 $123.40 $7,403.93 120 $123.32 $14,798.37

150 mg Lynparza oral tablet from $14,798.37 for 60 tablet Quantity Per unit Price 60 $246.64 $14,798.37 The one she is buying for her mom is 150 mg and i am selling it to her at the price of $10,969$ , so if you have any friend or family with Drugs.com or you can read more for yourself and see am doing the best i can for your friend , not to add the cost for shipping and insurance, so is left for you to have a word with her if you want to help her come up with the remaining balance $4,798 so i can have the drugs in mail for her before the Christmas busy time ..

Means of payment

Bank to bank transfer , bitcoin or payment by check takes 72 banking hours before the drugs will be shipped out ..

Walter Stallings My character responds to Walt by forwarding him an email from yet another scammer portraying himself as 'Bank of America' with false account information, to which is added this pre-ramble: Walt ol' bean: I am forwarding you (see below) the mode of payment through the deposit links. Make good use of it you overpriced bastard. Meantime, there's this from my big-eyed scamstress: OK baby thanks for looking out for me and please keep me updated on how thing goes OK , and i will love for us to chat if you dont mind , send me your number or chatting me up Let's see how this responds excites her palate: Business before pleasure, my pretty. Negotiating with your 'seller' now. Didn't your mom ever tell you to be wary of sellers with the first name of Walt? Oh well...his wares are certainly pricey. But here is why I can afford it:

The wait is long, the river is wide...and it would appear that after sending ol' Walt the scam bank transfer that was originally intended to screw my character over, ol' Walt has broken all contact with yours truly. Meantime, ol' Big Eyes is...well *cyber crickets* as well.



No money...no honey. So it goes with Swedish romance scammers....*snicker laugh titter ROAR*





More *Jeopardy Theme* whilst my character ponders how to proceed...and then my Swedish Big Eyes reveals her game:

Okay, so Matilda/Natalie Carlsson isn't Russian (mayhaps)...she soitenly do write a scam relationship like one.Where we left off was with her asking my character a series of questions, hoping my character would reveal things about hisself.At least that's what the questions appeared to be geared toward. Almost like someone actually trying to build an online relationship with other motives down the line.Granted, Matilda/Natalie had let a few 'tells' that suggested scam slip early on. Equally telling was her lack of comprehension to some of my character's snarky responses. Of course, big-eyed Swedish women might be that dense.Or not.At any rate, she asked her questions...my character answered them (fully in character). What would her response be?Here 'tis:I'm glad to see your comprehension is so acute, and you're welcome.That was good for this follow up, which ends with a step in the direction she intends, I'm sure:Now...you all recall her reference to her sick mom, right? Well...what my character has been expecting since she brought this up the first time has finally come to pass. Her lead-in to ask for money...which is the game all scammers play. Here's how she kicks it off: