Yes, I did send other people to collect teh fund. Yes I did, yes I

did, yes I did, and they thank you.

In fact, I turned it into a big game of Pokémon Go, ACOWSASS style.

I sent an invite to the first 10,000 respondents and challenged them

all to go for the fund...the first that gets there, gets it. They must

of course run the Nigerian/Benin obstacle course successfully,

surviving dying widows, deposed princes, witch doctors, fine young

cannibals, Australian cruise line jobs, UK banks, Russian mail-order

brides, hacked ATM cards, flying minkeys and getting blamed for

Hellary's 2016 election loss. The latter might be the biggest

challenge of all. Or not. It didn't hurt South Park.



I have shared your email with one and all participants so if Roy Martin

or any of the other 9,999 participants show up to claim the fund, I am

hereby releasing the fund to them, how so many of them show up to

file the claim.



I hope you have operators standing by, programmed to receive. They

can check out any time they like, but they can never leave.

This led to some cornfusion on the part of the originating scammer:

You cannot do this you say you do!

Y'wanna bet? Vegas says I'm an 8-5 favorite on this one. Do you feel lucky? Well do you, punk?

The silence that followed was enough to convince my character that no, the punk didn't.

The template seems a popular one: a scammer contacts my character to find out if my character is alive or dead, and inform him that someone is trying to claim my character's "fund" by claiming he's dead.*Yawn*My character can usually drive the scammers on these a bit insane with a simple demonstration of total indifference and generosity.Here's the latest ploy:Of course, my character is supposed to respond that he's alive and wants his fund.*Wink snort guffaw*But my character is not so minded...witness thus: