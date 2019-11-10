Such A Lovely Scam
*Yawn*
My character can usually drive the scammers on these a bit insane with a simple demonstration of total indifference and generosity.
Here's the latest ploy:
Attention,Dear Email Address Owner,
How are you today? I am Mr Mohamed Usman a delegate from the united nation office regrade of your Fund,your name and your email address is
listed Three person to paid Win VICTIMS Compensation fund $4,500,000 million each and your Name and your mail address is listed approved to
pay the Compensation fund,Mr Roy Martin said you have sent them to claim the fund as next of kins of the fund and He forwarded us address
below to send the fund $4,500,000 million on your behalf to them? are you where of this person? or do you want person to claim your payment?
get back to us immediately to avoiding release your payment fund to wrong person.
Name..Mr Roy Martin
ADDRESS..1121 Odena RD Sylacauga,AL - Florida 35150
> Telepone..1-296-080-6501
Do you sent any person to claim your fund or not?i am writing to let you know if this is true or not.edited in this transfer is $4,500,000 million and is a huge amount of money and this man is getting us confusing on what he is saying.We wish to inform you that United Nation and the (ECOWAS) have instructed us to send you the sum of $4,500,000 million.from your winning VICTIMS Compensation fund,$5000 dollar will sent to you twice daily $10,000 dollar through Money Gram office as first collection of which you will be recovering every day until the total sum of $4,500,000 million is completely transfer to you.
This is the final notice you are going to receive the payment from Money Gram office,do you get me? I hope you understand how many times this message has been sent to you or are you not ready to receive your fund? Which have been mapped to your name today,moreover reconfirm your full information to the Money GRAM office to pick up your first payment of $5000 dollar daily without delay,Contact Money Gram Agent ( Mr Tony Brawn ): on this Tel:+: +2296934673017.
Kindly Contact Money Gram Agent:
( Mr Tony Brawn )
Reply To This Email: ((( moneygramofiicce@gmail.com ))).
Tel:+: +2296934673017
Preferred Payment Method
As result of the information we got I told them to wait until I hear from you today or tomorrow,to know if you are still interested or not to receive this fund.lets release your full Reference of your $5000 installment once we confirm your information's as soon as you receive this message response.
YOUR FULL NAME:........
YOUR FULL CONTACT ADDRESS:.........
YOUR COUNTRY:.....................
YOUR MOBILE PHONE NUMBER:............
YOUR MARITAL STATUS AND AGE:.
IMF Agent
Mr Mohamed Usman.
Of course, my character is supposed to respond that he's alive and wants his fund.
*Wink snort guffaw*
But my character is not so minded...witness thus:
Yes, I did send other people to collect teh fund. Yes I did, yes I
did, yes I did, and they thank you.
In fact, I turned it into a big game of Pokémon Go, ACOWSASS style.
I sent an invite to the first 10,000 respondents and challenged them
all to go for the fund...the first that gets there, gets it. They must
of course run the Nigerian/Benin obstacle course successfully,
surviving dying widows, deposed princes, witch doctors, fine young
cannibals, Australian cruise line jobs, UK banks, Russian mail-order
brides, hacked ATM cards, flying minkeys and getting blamed for
Hellary's 2016 election loss. The latter might be the biggest
challenge of all. Or not. It didn't hurt South Park.
I have shared your email with one and all participants so if Roy Martin
or any of the other 9,999 participants show up to claim the fund, I am
hereby releasing the fund to them, how so many of them show up to
file the claim.
I hope you have operators standing by, programmed to receive. They
can check out any time they like, but they can never leave.
This led to some cornfusion on the part of the originating scammer:
You cannot do this you say you do!
Y'wanna bet? Vegas says I'm an 8-5 favorite on this one. Do you feel lucky? Well do you, punk?
The silence that followed was enough to convince my character that no, the punk didn't.
