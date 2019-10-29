Scammers are so much like the DNC these days; the worst of whatever they can be.

Yet another effort by scammers to represent themselves as the Federal Reserve with another 'bonanza' for my character:

This is to officially inform you that Bank Federal Reserve Board

New York Branch has concluded in the meeting today over your long

overdue contract payment and agreed that your payment worth of

US$10.500,000.00 will be transferred directly into your preferred

Bank account without any delay from any office.



However, you are further advised to know that all arrangement has been

completed for the immediate transfer of your fund, you have to reply

back to us as soon as possible with the below DATA’ to enable the Federal

Reserve Bank to proceed with the immediate wire to your Bank account.



Based on article of association and memorandum of association, the

Federal Reserve controlling agency of USA and your happiness suits our

stand and we will make sure that your fund is fully endorsed to your

bank account as soon as you have comprehended with our instructions.



Finally, this is very urgent and important the bank are waiting to hear

from you right away today, Bear in mind that the fastest Wire Transfer

is Electronic Transfer which only takes just 3 hours to reflect in Account

and Swift Wire transfer takes 5 hours to remit.



NB: THIS TRANSACTION IS BEING MONITORED BY THE UNITED STATES OF

AMERICA GOVERNMENT IN ORDER TO GUARDS US FROM INTERNET IMPOSTORS.



(Designated Bank account details for Electronic Transfer to avoid mistake

or should in case you created a new account)



Your Bank Name:

Your Bank Address:

Your Account Number:

Your Routing Number:

Your Occupation:

Your Mobile Phone:



Note That Because Of Impostors, We Hereby Issued You Our Code Of

Conduct, Which Is (FRB-2019) So You Have To Indicate This Code When

replying back to us By Using It As Your Subject.



Reply back to us accordingly; The Bank Wait For Your Expedite Response.



Yours sincerely,

Mr. Shyam Srinivasan

Chief Executive Officer of Federal Reserve Bank

Contact E-mail: ( federalbank166@gmail.com )

Contact phone number: +1 (860) 421-1506

Riiiiight.

My pet rock, Seymour, couldn't resist at poking a little fun at both the scam and the DNC, who need little help these days in making themselves look like laughing stocks. But Seymour's always willing to help out when it comes to the DNC:

From: Mr. Shazam Srinivasan <officeinfo410@yahoo.com>

Sent: Friday, October 4, 2019 1:59 PM

Subject: Federal Reserve Is Bored And Doing Silly Things About It