Scammers are so much like the DNC these days; the worst of whatever they can be.
Yet another effort by scammers to represent themselves as the Federal Reserve with another 'bonanza' for my character:
This is to officially inform you that Bank Federal Reserve Board
New York Branch has concluded in the meeting today over your long
overdue contract payment and agreed that your payment worth of
US$10.500,000.00 will be transferred directly into your preferred
Bank account without any delay from any office.
However, you are further advised to know that all arrangement has been
completed for the immediate transfer of your fund, you have to reply
back to us as soon as possible with the below DATA’ to enable the Federal
Reserve Bank to proceed with the immediate wire to your Bank account.
Based on article of association and memorandum of association, the
Federal Reserve controlling agency of USA and your happiness suits our
stand and we will make sure that your fund is fully endorsed to your
bank account as soon as you have comprehended with our instructions.
Finally, this is very urgent and important the bank are waiting to hear
from you right away today, Bear in mind that the fastest Wire Transfer
is Electronic Transfer which only takes just 3 hours to reflect in Account
and Swift Wire transfer takes 5 hours to remit.
NB: THIS TRANSACTION IS BEING MONITORED BY THE UNITED STATES OF
AMERICA GOVERNMENT IN ORDER TO GUARDS US FROM INTERNET IMPOSTORS.
(Designated Bank account details for Electronic Transfer to avoid mistake
or should in case you created a new account)
Your Bank Name:
Your Bank Address:
Your Account Number:
Your Routing Number:
Your Occupation:
Your Mobile Phone:
Note That Because Of Impostors, We Hereby Issued You Our Code Of
Conduct, Which Is (FRB-2019) So You Have To Indicate This Code When
replying back to us By Using It As Your Subject.
Reply back to us accordingly; The Bank Wait For Your Expedite Response.
Yours sincerely,
Mr. Shyam Srinivasan
Chief Executive Officer of Federal Reserve Bank
Contact E-mail: ( federalbank166@gmail.com )
Contact phone number: +1 (860) 421-1506
Riiiiight.
My pet rock, Seymour, couldn't resist at poking a little fun at both the scam and the DNC, who need little help these days in making themselves look like laughing stocks. But Seymour's always willing to help out when it comes to the DNC:
From: Mr. Shazam Srinivasan <officeinfo410@yahoo.com>
Sent: Friday, October 4, 2019 1:59 PM
Subject: Federal Reserve Is Bored And Doing Silly Things About It
ADDRESS: 33 LIBERTY STREET,
NEW YORK, N.Y 10038.
ATTN:
This is to officially inform you that New York Branch of the
Federal Reserve Is Bored And Doing Silly Things About It.
Yes, they are.
They has concluded in the meeting today over your long
underwear and why you opted for the kind with no trap door.
This is cornfusing to them without any delay from any office.
However, you are further advised to know that all arrangement has been
complicated by rickets, painful rectal itch and demeaning plebney; you
have to reply back to us as soon as possible with remedial actions you
intend on taking to enable the rather bored Federal Reserve to proceed
with something constructive to do.
Based on article of association and memorandum of association, the
Federal Reserve controlling agency of USA and your Ouija board suits our
witch doctor's lemonade stand and we will make sure that his spells are
available without spell check as soon as you have comprehended with
our instructions. Comprehension being nine-tenths of the problem in
Azerbaijan and 100% of the problem in the ignorance-awash DNC.
Finally, this is very urgent and important: Adam Schiff is an abject
moron.
NB: THIS EMAIL THREAD IS BEING MONITORED BY TRAINED MONKEYS OF
THE DNC IN ORDER TO GUARDS US FROM INTELLIGENCE.
What is needed now is:
Your Name:
Your Address:
Your Number:
Your Other Number:
Your Occupation Or Last Time You Wuz Occupied:
Your Phone Unless It's A Flip Phone Then Pound Sand You Technosaur:
Note That Because Of Intellectual Impostors -- which is all the DNC has --
We Hereby Issued You Our Code Of Misconduct, Which Is (WTF-2019) So
You Have To Indicate This Code When farting in an elevator with two or
more cows who'll know it was you As Your Subject.
Reply back to us accordingly; The DNC Wait For Your Expedite Response.
Yours sincerely,
Mr. Shazam Srinivasan
Chief Executive Officer of Federal Reserve That Is Bored And Doing Silly Things About It
Contact E-mail: ( federalbank166@gmail.com )
Contact phone number: +1 (860) 421-1506
Strangely (not), the scammer had nothing further to say, recognizing a dead end on this one.
The DNC will probably subpoena this blog to question it about Bidumb's Ukraine connections. Seymour will be all over that.
I love the graphics. Spot on.
Have a fabulous day, Mike. My best to Seymour and Element. 😎
