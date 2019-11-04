My name is Maj. . I am an American soldier, presently in Iraq for the protection of the US embassy , the Iraqi army in relation to the advance of ISIS. I have decided to contact you for your kind assistance to move the sum of (US$38,000,000.00) if I can be assured that my share will be safe in your care until I complete my service in Syria



Truly yours,

Maj.

Quality control at this particular fly-infested internet cafe in some Third World craphole is not exactly on pace to make any performance goals.

When my pet rock Seymour got done responding to it, things weren't expected to improve:

Let me see if I have this straight:

You're an American soldier in Iraq.

Named Maj.

OR

You're name is Fraser Ogilvie, a student at the University of Dundee in Scotland.

You're protecting the US Embassy.

In Iraq.

From Syria.

Or protecting the US Embassy.

In Syria.

From Iraq.

And/or ISIS.

While at the University of Dundee in Scotland.

With or without Linda Koslowski.

And you say you have $38 million USD to move.

From someplace in Iraq.

Or Syria.

Or Scotland.

From ISIS.

Or Iraq.

Or Syria.

I don't suppose you see what you've just done there.

But I do.

I'll take dumbasses for $200, Alex.

Neither I nor the pet rock expected a reply. But we got one:

i am not what you mean here. Can you help me?

From what I can discern here, you are beyond any practical help.

Mental help might be a benefit.

Proofreading help, even moreso.

Please check your template and try your email again.

Operator PetRock.

what???

Exactly.

Seymour was all set to continue the repartee, but Maj/Fraser decided otherwise. Too bad too, just when it appeared that we were within reach of an understanding...