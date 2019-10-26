To: NIGERIA NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

NNPC Towers, Central Business District,

Herbert Macaulay Way,

P.M.B. 190, Garki, Abuja.



From: Jack N. Ewehoff, Esq.





Subj: LETTER OF CERTIFICATION



Attention: Sir/Madam,



As requested, I am hereby responding with a letter of certification that hereby authorizes the following person -- Mr. Raymond Knorr -- as designated recipient of $29m (Twenty Nine Million United States dollars only) through the office of the accountant general of Nigerian National Petroleum Cooperation (NNPC) upon the receipt of the signed contract award documents as required by the law.



His account details are stated below:



ACCOUNT NAME: ....................Mr. Raymond Knorr

ACCOUNT NUMBER: ................32231768

SORT CODE:................................. 601939

IBAN:.......................................... GB45NWBK60193932231768

SWIFT CODE: ............................BICNWBKGB2L

BANK NAME: .............................NATWEST BANK.

BANK ADDRESS: .......................69 BROADWAY SOUTHALL, MIDDLESEX UB1 LD.



You are hereby authorized to release the aforementioned funds to Mr. Raymond Knorr without further delay.

This is not at all the response the scammer anticipated:

Are you sure?

Absolutely sure. 100% sure. Positive beyond all doubt sure.

this is most unexpected

I can tell. For him too probably.

are you sure this is how you go?

In this matter, yes, I am sure this how I go. In other matters, it depends on how you mean "go".

That ended the correspondence between us but not, I'm sure, the deflation that accompanied the Scams of Our Lives....

