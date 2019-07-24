Nice collection of documents there, Korn.

The other guy is not any where near as uniquely named as you. Guohui Song?

Are you sure that I can't complete this with you instead of him?

Thanks for your world. Well i need to inform you that i can help you

complete this transaction with the icbc bank if only you can send to

me all the bank needful to help you finalize over with your $11.5

Million usd payment with the icbc bank Thailand.



However i communicated with Mr Guohui Song of ICBC BANK over the

information you are to send for the transfer and there agent name on

how to receive there CLEAR BILL MT3107 CLEARANCE CERTIFICATE $850 USD

FEES to help you credit your payment to you which the ICBC BANK send

to me there agent name bellow and all the information you need to send

now for the transfer today.



Here is the information needed for your online account opening.



1) Your Full Name..........

2) Phone, Mobile number..........

3) Company Name, Position And Address.

4) Profession, Age and Marital Status.

5) Scanned Copy Of Your Int'l Passport



KINDLY SEND THE PAYMENT TO BELLOW ACCOUNT OFFICER BY WESTERN UNION OR

MONEY GRAM AND SEND TO ME THE PAYMENT SLIP TO COMMENCE OVER WITH THE

OPENING OF YOUR OFFSHOE ONLINE ACCOUNT AND ACTIVATE IT IMMEDIATELY,



RECEIVERS NAME : SANTANA SACHAROEN

ADDRESS: 11-13 FL., EMPORIUM TOWER 622 SUKHUMVIT ROAD, KHLONG TON,

KHLONG TOEI, BANGKOK 10110 THAILAND

AMOUNT: USD $850 US DOLLARS

If he really knew my character's "world", he wouldn't be so thankful.

So, Korn Chia, I have to send this other dude $850 USD? Do I read that kornrectly?

Thanks for your mail, yes that is correctly. If you can not send the bank $850 usd by

WESTERN UNION OR MONEY GRAM to the give agent name i will advice you

to contact the paying bank to send to you their agent bank account to

deposit the bank $850 usd fees and open your online account with them

and credit your $11.5 Million usd payment to you.



Please you need to make sure you work on the bank instruction given to

you, because my concern is to stand and see you confirm your fund in

your account without any problem and that is why i am in this office

to help and guide you.



Note that you must follow all due instruction given to you by the

paying bank to enable you have full access to your $11.5 Million usd

fund with them.



Bellows is the contact information of the bank.



INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA (ICBC)

BANGKOK THAILAND BRANCH.

11-13 Fl., Emporium Tower 622 Sukhumvit Road,

Khlong Ton, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Tel. 02-663-9100 Fax. 02-663-8786

Direct Office Line: (+66) 8434211.5633

Office Fax: (66)7784-63002



Email :.. INDUSTRIALANDCOMMERCIALBA@outlook.com

Email :.. industriaandcommercialbankofchina9@accountant.com



Officer In Charge : Mr . Guohui Song



I always love when the scammer gets his in-progress scams kornfused:





Now that's more like it, Korn. I'm happy to only send you $270.





Turns out that Korn can read on occasion:





NO IT IS $850 THE OTHER NUMBER WAS MISTAKEN. KINDLY SEND THE PAYMENT TO BELLOW ACCOUNT OFFICER BY WESTERN UNION OR MONEY GRAM IN 24 HOURS FROM NOW AND CONFIRM YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT WITH US FOR TRANSFER.



RECEIVERS NAME : SANTANA SACHAROEN

ADDRESS: 11-13 FL., EMPORIUM TOWER 622 SUKHUMVIT ROAD, KHLONG TON,

KHLONG TOEI, BANGKOK 10110 THAILAND

AMOUNT: USD $850 .00 US DOLLARS





Not a good mistake to make, Korn. I expect precision from anyone offering me the business.





Thanks for your mail ,Well i do not understand you here, how do you

say such to me .



However i see that i have try my best to see that you confirm receive

your payment from the icbc bank Thailand so it is felt for you to work

with them or your payment will be cancel after this week in that bank

if you fail to send to them there bank $850 usd and to claim your

payment with them .





Let me help you understand, Korn: you tell me $850 then in the same email you tell me $270.



That's how do I say such to you. I like accuracy and precision. You sabe?

Mr Jack Ewehoff it is $850 usd ,Thanks . You're sure now. No last minute changes to switch to what's behind Door #3, hokay? What is this you say, Jack? Please send the USD $850 soonest as instruct. Working on it. International finance is tough biscuits. Thanks for your mail ,Well i need to know if you are done sending the

Clear Bills $850 usd fees and your full details to the paying bank and

receive your $$11.5 Million usd payment from them . Clear bills? What are those? My bills are modest and don't like see-through undies. No no That is the $850 usd to Clear all the bills and release your payment

from the bank . Oh...I thought you were asking me to send you clear bills and I wasn't sure how I could do that with modest bills. I shall wait to hear from you once you have send to the icbc bank

there bank $850 usd fees and note that the fees sstill reminds your

money because it will be added to your fund online account once open

and Activated you will confirm the $850 usd in their. Your patience is much depreciated Korn. And then, all of a sudden, a discount suddenly IS offered: Thanks for your mail ,Well i can see you are have a problem with send the 850 usd, I can send 500 usd so kindly update me if

you can send the rest balance of 350 usd to the bank this week to open

your online account with them and release your payment to you . Dang, Korn, that's right neighborly of you to offer to do that. But I really couldn't ask that of you...could I? ...before Korn had a chance to digest any of that, I followed up with this: I was so impressed with your willingness to pay 2/3s of the fee yourself, that I decided to let you pay the whole thing and feel really good about yourself. You first class number one man. That tore it: NO NO NO THAT IS NOT THE DEAL I CANNOT PAY WHOLE FEE YOU MUST SEND 350 USD AS INSTRUCTED OKAY? Now Korn, you took such a magnanimous step there, why stop at two-thirds, when for another third, you can be first class number one man? Here's your chance to be first class number one man. A chance that not come in this venue very often. Will you see the nettle for yourself and take that next step to first class number one mandom? It awaits you. I CANNOT WORK THAT WAY YOU MUST SEND THE 350 USD TODAY. STOP BE SILLY LIKE THIS NUMBER MAN STUFF. You disappoint me, Korn. You really do. Here you have a chance to do it up right and be a first class number one man before your entire collections of pears and collies, and you shirk from the moment of greatness before you. Sad...very sad. So sad, that now you make me insist that you rise to the occasion and seize the honor I offer you. You pay the whole fee and forever after be first class number one man with your pears and collies. I guess Korn isn't so much into being so regarded amongst his pears and collies: STOP CONTACT ME IDIOT. I don't recall suggesting that you were an idiot. But if you insist, okay...you're a first class number one idiot. Happy now? That apparently pushed Korn over the edge and he decided to invoke that acronym that he figgered would send chills through my character:





Attn Jack Ewehoff



Thanks for your mail ,Note that we have your full details and we shall

send the FBI to your home address to get you arrested ,because this is

an office email .



Mr Korn .





He reckoned the mere mention of the FBI would end it there. *BUZZZZZZZZZZZZER*, as he receives this email thirty times and counting:





BWHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAAHA.

Send the FBI...I have donuts. You're about as official as a popcorn fart. Your office might wonder what you're doing running non-work emails on it, though. Mebbe YOU better get some donuts, Poodle Lips.



It appears that the only Korn Chia I've ever known in Scam Land is through with his efforts to give me the business. Perhaps he IS happy with his new title. OR he's desperately trying to find donuts....

