Korn Pone
Like this one: Korn Chia.
Yup. Korn...Chia.
And here's how a Korn Chia starts his roll:
Good news for you today,Your Abandoned transaction is now Ready For Claim .
Payment of $11.5 Million USD has been approved by the Asia
compensation department to be transferred into your bank account by
the ICBC BANK OF THAILAND ,But you have only two options to receive
your fund such as Online Wire transfer/Wire transfer.
This payment is as a result of Asia compensation payment which is due
to you ,But i will like to let you no the truth here you are to send
$850 usd to the paying bank of Thailand to help you Wire or open an
online account in your name and release credit your $11.5 Million usd
payment fund to your bank account over there.
Please acknowledge receipt of this message for more details.
Hope to hear from you soonest.
Yours faithfully,
Mr . Korn Chia
Chairman Foreign Debt/Contract Payment.
My character's reply wasn't necessarily meant to further things along:
Korn Chia??? I have heard of chia pets, but korn chia??? That's a new one. Will you be on QVC or a K-Tel/Ronco product? Asking for a friend.
It is quickly established that Korn Chia is not terribly interested in what's in a reply, only that there was one:
Thanks for your world. Well i need to inform you that this transaction
is 100% risk free and all documentation shall be providing to you once
you are ready to comply to the instruction given to you by the paying
bank of Thailand name ICBC Bank Thailand. Note in the case of your the
release of your Asia Compensation 11.5 Million usd fund and your new
online account it is your duty to take care of the account opening and
activation $850 usd fee because such fees can not be deducted from the
total amount of($11. 5 Million usd ) because the paying bank said that
your fund was insured by Thailand insurance office meaning that know
fund will be remove until you confirm your fund amount in your
account,and note that the $850 usd is the last fee you are sending to
the paying bank to have full access to your $11.5 Million usd payment .
Kindly proved your full information to move further to the paying bank
to release your payment to you as instructed .
Expecting to hear from you soon.
You need to further convince me that this is 100% risk free. I sense an untenable angle here, combining Korn and Chia in one deal.
Thanks for your mail, Well Attach is the prove of the said fund in
ICBC BANK THAILAND which i instructed the paying bank to send me the
prove to send to you.
However you are advise to contact the paying bank for your payment as
soon as possible in order to assist you release your fund in your
account so i will request you to contact the paying bank immediately
because we have reach an agreement already with them to assist us
setup an online account in your name whereby it will help you to
confirm your fund amount in your account without any Authorities or
agency stopping your fund.
But i have to let you know the truth here because we have reach an
arrangement already with the ICBC BANK that their should assist open
an offshore online account in your name.but you need to secure a
transfer license ACTIVATION code and the last Clear Bill which will
cost you( $850 USD ) to secure a transfer license ACTIVATION code to
enable your fund reflect in your account as i was informed by the
paying bank over the release of your US$11. 5 million dollars
compensation fund,so once you have agree with this items and condition
kindly contact the paying bank immediately to move further with the
release of your Asia Compensation $11.5 Million usd fund payment to
you immediately.
Note that if you follow up our directives, your fund will reflect in
your account within Three Bank working days from the day your contact
the bank and follow due process and instruction your online account
will be open with them and you will start making transfer .
However, Once you agree with this items and condition kindly contact
the bank, you make sure you ask the paying bank when contacting them
to send to you their agent name on how to receive there $850 usd fees
and release your payment to you.
Note that you must follow all due instruction given to you by the bank
to enable you have full access to your fund with them.
Bellows is the contact information of the bank.
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA (ICBC)
BANGKOK THAILAND BRANCH.
11-13 Fl., Emporium Tower 622 Sukhumvit Road,
Khlong Ton, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110
Tel. 02-663-9100 Fax. 02-663-8786
Direct Office Line: (+66) 8434211.5633
Office Fax: (66)7784-63002
Email :.. INDUSTRIALANDCOMMERCIALBA@outlook.com
Email :.. industriaandcommercialbankofchina9@accountant.com
Officer In Charge : Mr . Guohui Song
Attach is my working ID CARD and the prove of the fund.
You are to expected
Here's a sample of his attachments he feels authenticate him and his offer to give my character the business:
...and
Nice collection of documents there, Korn.
The other guy is not any where near as uniquely named as you. Guohui Song?
Are you sure that I can't complete this with you instead of him?
Thanks for your world. Well i need to inform you that i can help you
complete this transaction with the icbc bank if only you can send to
me all the bank needful to help you finalize over with your $11.5
Million usd payment with the icbc bank Thailand.
However i communicated with Mr Guohui Song of ICBC BANK over the
information you are to send for the transfer and there agent name on
how to receive there CLEAR BILL MT3107 CLEARANCE CERTIFICATE $850 USD
FEES to help you credit your payment to you which the ICBC BANK send
to me there agent name bellow and all the information you need to send
now for the transfer today.
Here is the information needed for your online account opening.
1) Your Full Name..........
2) Phone, Mobile number..........
3) Company Name, Position And Address.
4) Profession, Age and Marital Status.
5) Scanned Copy Of Your Int'l Passport
KINDLY SEND THE PAYMENT TO BELLOW ACCOUNT OFFICER BY WESTERN UNION OR
MONEY GRAM AND SEND TO ME THE PAYMENT SLIP TO COMMENCE OVER WITH THE
OPENING OF YOUR OFFSHOE ONLINE ACCOUNT AND ACTIVATE IT IMMEDIATELY,
RECEIVERS NAME : SANTANA SACHAROEN
ADDRESS: 11-13 FL., EMPORIUM TOWER 622 SUKHUMVIT ROAD, KHLONG TON,
KHLONG TOEI, BANGKOK 10110 THAILAND
AMOUNT: USD $850 US DOLLARS
If he really knew my character's "world", he wouldn't be so thankful.
So, Korn Chia, I have to send this other dude $850 USD? Do I read that kornrectly?
Thanks for your mail, yes that is correctly. If you can not send the bank $850 usd by
WESTERN UNION OR MONEY GRAM to the give agent name i will advice you
to contact the paying bank to send to you their agent bank account to
deposit the bank $850 usd fees and open your online account with them
and credit your $11.5 Million usd payment to you.
Please you need to make sure you work on the bank instruction given to
you, because my concern is to stand and see you confirm your fund in
your account without any problem and that is why i am in this office
to help and guide you.
Note that you must follow all due instruction given to you by the
paying bank to enable you have full access to your $11.5 Million usd
fund with them.
Bellows is the contact information of the bank.
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA (ICBC)
BANGKOK THAILAND BRANCH.
11-13 Fl., Emporium Tower 622 Sukhumvit Road,
Khlong Ton, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110
Tel. 02-663-9100 Fax. 02-663-8786
Direct Office Line: (+66) 8434211.5633
Office Fax: (66)7784-63002
Email :.. INDUSTRIALANDCOMMERCIALBA@outlook.com
Email :.. industriaandcommercialbankofchina9@accountant.com
Officer In Charge : Mr . Guohui Song
I dunno Korn; I'm not sure why I have to send $850 to anyone as inarticulately named like Guohui Song. Korn Chia so much more distinctive. Still, I'm adaptable. Convince me.
Now suddenly he's Mr. Korn:
Thanks for your mail ,Well i do not understand you here in ,But i will
advice you that you are the one delaying your payment in that bank has
unclaimed fund .
Kindly go and work with instruction by sending the $850 usd and
receive your $11.5 Million usd fund with the ICBC BANK of Thailand .
Note that if after this week you fail to send to the ICBC BANK
THAILAND there bank $850 usd fees your payment with them will be
cancel in that bank so kindly comply now and stop all this mail you
are sending to me now .
Waiting
Mr Korn .
What about my previous email do you not understand Korn? Clarify if you want the $850 sent today, tomorrow, or at all.
THANKS FOR YOUR MAIL ,WELL KINDLY SEND THE $850 USD PAYMENT TO BELLOW ACCOUNT OFFICER BY WESTERN UNION OR MONEY GRAM IN TODAY OR TOMORROW AND CONFIRM YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT WITH US FOR TRANSFER.
RECEIVERS NAME : SANTANA SACHAROEN
ADDRESS: 11-13 FL., EMPORIUM TOWER 622 SUKHUMVIT ROAD, KHLONG TON,
KHLONG TOEI, BANGKOK 10110 THAILAND
AMOUNT: USD $270 .00 US DOLLARS
I always love when the scammer gets his in-progress scams kornfused:
Now that's more like it, Korn. I'm happy to only send you $270.
Turns out that Korn can read on occasion:
NO IT IS $850 THE OTHER NUMBER WAS MISTAKEN. KINDLY SEND THE PAYMENT TO BELLOW ACCOUNT OFFICER BY WESTERN UNION OR MONEY GRAM IN 24 HOURS FROM NOW AND CONFIRM YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT WITH US FOR TRANSFER.
RECEIVERS NAME : SANTANA SACHAROEN
ADDRESS: 11-13 FL., EMPORIUM TOWER 622 SUKHUMVIT ROAD, KHLONG TON,
KHLONG TOEI, BANGKOK 10110 THAILAND
AMOUNT: USD $850 .00 US DOLLARS
Not a good mistake to make, Korn. I expect precision from anyone offering me the business.
Thanks for your mail ,Well i do not understand you here, how do you
say such to me .
However i see that i have try my best to see that you confirm receive
your payment from the icbc bank Thailand so it is felt for you to work
with them or your payment will be cancel after this week in that bank
if you fail to send to them there bank $850 usd and to claim your
payment with them .
Let me help you understand, Korn: you tell me $850 then in the same email you tell me $270.
That's how do I say such to you. I like accuracy and precision. You sabe?
Mr Jack Ewehoff it is $850 usd ,Thanks .
You're sure now. No last minute changes to switch to what's behind Door #3, hokay?
What is this you say, Jack? Please send the USD $850 soonest as instruct.
Working on it. International finance is tough biscuits.
Thanks for your mail ,Well i need to know if you are done sending the
Clear Bills $850 usd fees and your full details to the paying bank and
receive your $$11.5 Million usd payment from them .
Your patience is much depreciated Korn.
And then, all of a sudden, a discount suddenly IS offered:
Thanks for your mail ,Well i can see you are have a problem with
send the 850 usd, I can send 500 usd so kindly update me if
you can send the rest balance of 350 usd to the bank this week to open
your online account with them and release your payment to you .
Dang, Korn, that's right neighborly of you to offer to do that. But I really
couldn't ask that of you...could I?
...before Korn had a chance to digest any of that, I followed up with this:
I was so impressed with your willingness to pay 2/3s of the fee yourself, that I decided to let you pay the whole thing and feel really good about yourself. You first class number one man.
That tore it:
NO NO NO THAT IS NOT THE DEAL I CANNOT PAY WHOLE
FEE YOU MUST SEND 350 USD AS INSTRUCTED OKAY?
Now Korn, you took such a magnanimous step there, why stop at two-thirds,
when for another third, you can be first class number one man? Here's your
chance to be first class number one man. A chance that not come in this venue
very often. Will you see the nettle for yourself and take that next step to first
class number one mandom? It awaits you.
I CANNOT WORK THAT WAY YOU MUST SEND THE 350 USD
TODAY. STOP BE SILLY LIKE THIS NUMBER MAN STUFF.
You disappoint me, Korn. You really do. Here you have a chance to do it
up right and be a first class number one man before your entire collections
of pears and collies, and you shirk from the moment of greatness before you.
Sad...very sad. So sad, that now you make me insist that you rise to the
occasion and seize the honor I offer you. You pay the whole fee and forever
after be first class number one man with your pears and collies.
I guess Korn isn't so much into being so regarded amongst his pears and collies:
STOP CONTACT ME IDIOT.
I don't recall suggesting that you were an idiot. But if you insist, okay...you're
a first class number one idiot. Happy now?
That apparently pushed Korn over the edge and he decided to invoke that acronym that he figgered would send chills through my character:
Attn Jack Ewehoff
Thanks for your mail ,Note that we have your full details and we shall
send the FBI to your home address to get you arrested ,because this is
an office email .
Mr Korn .
He reckoned the mere mention of the FBI would end it there. *BUZZZZZZZZZZZZER*, as he receives this email thirty times and counting:
BWHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAAHA.
It appears that the only Korn Chia I've ever known in Scam Land is through
