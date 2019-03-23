Did You Lose My Email Scam?
I'm guessing that the scammer -- Abdul Hassan -- never saw the movie. Or any of the other references that got throwd in to the edit of his email.
Here's how he started it off:
I know that this letter will come to you as surprise, I got your contact address while I search for foreign partner to assist me in this business transaction that is present in our favor now, My name is Mr. Abdul Hassan, I am the Bill and Exchange (assistant) Manager (BOA) BANK OF AFRICA. I'm proposing to lift in your name (US$16.5 Million Dollars) that belong to our later customer, MR. GORPUN VLADIMIR From Saratov Oblast Russia who died in Siber airline that crashed into sea at Isreal on 4th October 2001.
I want to present you to my bank here as the beneficiary to this fund and I Am waiting for your response for more details, As you are willing to execute this business appointunity with me.
After 19 years of this stuff, I'm well beyond being surprised by anything in email, including words like "appointunity". Kinda sorry that I didn't make that one up myself.
On this occasion, my response opted to suggest to him that his email came to me in the edited version, just to see if he was paying attention:
As I read your letter, I found myself totally lacking in being surprised at all. Amused is more the word.
(then comes his email, in edited fashion)
From: Abdul Hassan <abdul2000hassan1@gmail.com>
Sent: Thursday, February 14, 2019 3:20 PM
Subject: Oh Hell No
Dear Friend,
I know that this letter will come to you as soufflé, I got your contact address while I read stall etching in what passes for a rest room in what passes for an African bank in what passes for an African scam template. What passes for that, you ask? Allow me to elaborate: what passes for that is something that contains a phrase like "in my search for foreign partner to assist me in this business transaction that is present in our favor now".
I know that this letter will come to you as soufflé, I got your contact address while I read stall etching in what passes for a rest room in what passes for an African bank in what passes for an African scam template. What passes for that, you ask? Allow me to elaborate: what passes for that is something that contains a phrase like "in my search for foreign partner to assist me in this business transaction that is present in our favor now".
When you read that, you should recall the words of the zen philosopher Sum Ting Wong, if not those of his grasshopper apprentice, Ho Lee Phuk. But I digress.
My name is Mr. Abdul Hassan, I am the Genital Exchange (assistant) Manager in a fly-infested internet cafe branch of the (BOA) BANK OF AFRICA. I'm proposing to insert your name onto counterfeit documents that suggest that (US$16 Million Dollars) in gold bars in a bank in Claremont, France, behind enemy lines, is there as the perfect crime, just waiting to be picked up. And all we'll need is a crazy-like-a-fox lieutenant, a loud-mouthed sergeant with a good head for tactics, a malcontent squad with a tag-along sleaze ball quartermaster sergeant who'll pay anyone $50-100 to carry a machine gun for him. As if this ain't enough for you, there's three tanks from the 321st commanded by Oddball, who is holding hisself in reserve, in case the enemy mounts a major counterattack that threatens Paris, more maybe even New York, when he can move in and stop them. But for 16 million dollars, he's willing to risk becoming a hero for three days, even if it's some weird sandwich.
None of which our later customer, MR. GORPUN VLADIMIR From Saratov Oblast Russia, knowd before he boarded a plane that was fated to collide with a UFO over Liechtenstein in 2001, causing all the passengers to be whisked away to an alien planet, and forced to appear on an alien version of The View, where five alien sea hags look for reasons to be mad about anything, including who named Uranus that.
I want to present you with my daughter, and eight rules for why you should run the other way, screaming. Especially when she talks socialism and her Green New Deal.
I Am waiting for your response for more details, if you are as willing to execute this business appointunity with me as Kim Jong Un is to execute his relatives.
And yes, Bela Pelosi really does look like that normally. If you saw that in the mirror, you would be, too.
Yours in Soivice, nyuk nyuk nyuk *BONK*,
Mr.Abdul Hassan
Yours in Soivice, nyuk nyuk nyuk *BONK*,
Mr.Abdul Hassan
My curiosity was satisfied by no further repartee with ol' Abdul...I guess he wasn't as amused as I was.
