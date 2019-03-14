



He was a citizen of your country, who woke up one morning not in your country, and died as a result of a Cadillac Arrest in the year 2525, which answers the question if he's still alive. Unfortunately this customer died after an extended period of constipation, and it all let go when he did. So we have to close this office and move to a new one. My ceremonial bannister wig will never be the same.





Oh, and the plane didn't do us any favors, neither.





All efforts made by our team of DNC operatives to find anyone to testify against any of Donald Trump's future SCOTUS nominees have been unsuccessful. I secretly paid a primate investigator to search for a working brain for Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, and the closest thing he could come up with was a banana. Which he ate. I fired him, and he could be why that plane fell on my client and office.





I'm sure primate investigators behave the same way in your country, too.





From his asordid notes and graphic pictures of intraspeciesal sex, the closest result he came up with was you but he told me you are not related to my deceased client in anyway but you both have the same saliva line on your right hand, which Lacey Underalls insisted indicated how hot she would get you. Then a whacked out billionaire in plaid with crazed eyes showed up in a motorboat he didn't know how to drive, and only the gopher emerged unscathed from the sequel, wearing the worst looking hat any of us ever saw.





It looks good on you though *rolled eyes*





He did confirm that my deceased client had no surviving family member anywhere; they were all on the plane that hit him, causing him to Cadillac arrest and empty his constipated bowels in our office.





The EPA is overpriced on clean up for stuff like that, by the way. I could have done it with a fire hose and shop vac.



You will no doubt be wondering why at this point in the missive that I contacted you. I was starting to, only now returning to the template I devinated from. You are to apply to the Nigerian Ministry of Sex with Animals to allow 500 sex-crazed sheep into this country so that I may have sex with them. Don't worry; when I don my ceremonial bannister wig, sheep think that I and they are one. At least after what happened with my former client and the plane thing, I hope that's the case.





I assure you that this transaction would be handled under the same substandards that are used regularly here in Nigeria, and every necessarily illegitimate arrangement will be put in place to make this happen. It also requires all confidentiality at this stage because the ministry here in Nigeria wants to sodomize sheep too. However, it is my belief -- my unshakeable belief -- that you, and you, and you and you and I are ready to keep this absolutely discreet until I've convinced all those ewes, somehow, that this transaction is 100% risk free.