Final WARNING: Jack N Ewehoff !

You have the last chance to save your social life - I am not kidding!!



I give you the last 72 hours to make the payment, before I send the video with your masturbation to all your friends and associates.



The last time you visited an erotic website with young Teens,

you downloaded and installed the software (Malware /Trojans virus) I developed on your cell phone and computer.



My program ( Malware /Trojans virus) has turned on your camera on your cell phone and converted it to CCTV and recorded your act of

Masturbation inside the room you are and the video you were masturbating to.

My software the one on your computer also downloaded all your email contact lists and a list of your Facebook friends.



I have both the 'Info.mp4' with your masturbation and a file with all your contacts on my hard drive.

You are very perverted!



2 People who prove stubborn and Don't want to pay me, I sent their ugly recording (mp4 Info) to everyone they know,

including their family. Below are some of their pictures (which I removed as well beneath this blog; and numbnuts goes on).

I also posted these picture to blackmarket websites, dream market and silk road (Google it and you will get

it what is it) and I made an account on their names there..

Your own case is different now as you have not prove stubborn yet.

If you want me to delete your own files and keep your secret, you must send me Bitcoin payment. I give you the last 72 hours.

If you don't know how to send Bitcoins, visit Google.



Send 2000 USD to this Bitcoin address immediately:



35sfKMk8NVUtzGsqpWvfzgjdiS6wz961de

(copy and paste)



1 BTC = 3470 USD right now, so send exactly 0.583427 BTC

to the address above.



Do not try to cheat me!

As soon as you open this Email I will know you opened it.



This Bitcoin address is linked to you only,so I will know if you sent the correct amount.

When you pay in full, I will remove both files and deactivate my software.



If you don't send the payment, I will send your masturbation video

to ALL YOUR FRIENDS AND ASSOCIATES from your contact list I hacked.



Here are the payment details again:



Send 0.583427 BTC to this Bitcoin address:



----------------------------------------

35sfKMk8NVUtzGsqpWvfzgjdiS6wz961de

----------------------------------------



You can visit the police but nobody will help you.

I know what I am doing.

I don't live in your country and I know how to stay anonymous.



Don't try to deceive me - I will know it immediately - my spy ware is

recording all the websites you visit and all keys you press.

If you do - I will send this ugly recording to everyone you know, including your family members.



Don't cheat me! Don't forget the shame and if you ignore this message

your life will be ruined.



I am waiting for your Bitcoin payment.



Xavier

Anonymous Hacker



If you are ready to make payment = reply to me here : sales@gmlcb.com

If you try to track my email the domain is not my company i am Anonymous, i can use any email just to receive your reply I use emails of those who refused to pay me to send and receive emails ,I can use any email any time but you will be free once you pay



NOTE. If you need more time to buy and send 0.583427 BTC,

send me email here : sales@gmlcb.com and ask for extra '48h plz'.

I will consider giving you another 48 hours before I release the vid,

but only when I really see you are struggling to buy bitcoin.

Sounds scary, don't it? I reckon it is to some, for a whole host of reasons.

None of which apply here.

So it was time to have a little fun with Mr. Anonymous Hacker, 'Xavier', and put him to the test as it were:

From: Xavier The Malappropriated Twat Burrito <xavier.anonymoushacker@post.com>

Sent: Friday, February 1, 2019 10:17 PM

To: douchepterodactyl_01@hotmail.com

Subject: Friends and Family will know you are really weird...like they don't already-(Final WARNING of 965)

Final WARNING: douchepterodactyl_01@hotmail.com ! You have the last chance -- or 965 others, whichever works out first --to save your sock puppet collection from my weird sodomy fantasies - I am not kidding!!



I give you the last 72 hours to make a payment to be specifried soonest or soonerer below before I send the video with you having sex with an inflatable Hellary sex toy to all your friends and associates.



The last time you visited an erotic website with Taco Bell chimichangas, you downloaded and installed the software (yomamaware /Trojan Warts) I developed while fingering my bung hole in a fly-infested internet cafe in Lagos on your cell phone, computer and Salad Shooter.



My program ( NigeriaGotzMugus.exe) has turned on your camera by showing it pictures of other cameras getting input-doinked by chimps, and converted it to CCTV and photo shopped you getting sodomized by a crazed sheep in Tibet during a séance with a dead zen masturbator, Yanko.

My software also raped your microwave oven and sent proof to all your email contact lists and a list of your Facepalm friends.



I also have all the launch codes that will allow Liechtenstein to attack your kitchen appliances at will on my hard drive. Yes, it's true...I am are very perverted!

I also posted these picture to blackmarket websites, dream market and silk road (Google it and you will get virtually peed on) and I made an account on their names there.

2 People who prove stubborn and Don't want to pay me, I sent their ugly recording (mp4 Info) to everyone they know, including their family.I also posted these picture to blackmarket websites, dream market and silk road (Google it and you will get virtually peed on) and I made an account on their names there. Your own case is different now as you have not yet edited my email and made butt loads of fun of me yet.

If you want your own reputation enhanced by defying me and proving I am incapable of jack squat, don't send 0 USD to this Bitcoin address immediately:



17sfWTFk8OMG69AYUGOTAILPIpE961de

(copy and paste)



1 BTC = 12 WTFs on eBay, so send exactly that to the address above.



Do not try to cheat me! As soon as you open and edit this Email I will foul myself repeatedly.



If you don't send the payment, I will make up something and send it to cnn, the dnc and Publishers Clearing House. Once you're on the PCH mailing list, you can never get off.



Here are the payment details again:



Send 0 USD to this Bitcoin address:



----------------------------------------

17sfWTFk8OMG69AYUGOTAILPIpE961de

----------------------------------------



You can visit the police but nobody will help you unless you bring donuts.

I have no idea what I'm doing, since the templates we use here in Lagos are writ for us by nincompoops of dubious antecedence.



Don't try to deceive me - I will know it immediately - my spy ware is jacked up and not working well, but you won't know that.

If you do - I will send this ugly recording to everyone you know, and a few that you don't but I do.



Don't cheat me! Don't forget the shame and if you ignore this message your life will be changed not one iota. I don't think that I was supposed to have admitted that.



I am waiting without much hope for your payment because this sh*t hasn't worked yet.



Xavier The Malappropriated Twat Burrito

Anonymous Horker reply to me here : sales@gmlcb.com

NOTE: e-flat. I tried c-sharp, but no joy. Truth was, I was curious what manner of twit Mr. Anonymous Hacker was; I wasn't long in finding out: You better give the right justice

this is the ANGER OF GOD

Instead you will fighting against people

doing ABORMINALBLE THINGS against GOD

you are talking to me

cant you see or are you among them ?????

Tell your authorities to stop it.

lesbians

Gay Porn

Transsexual Ts Escorts

Transsexual

Ts Escorts

First fight them before you fight Anonymous Hacker

Hacking is just an act and not a crime

This crime is against GOD and ALAH

CHRISTIAN and MUSLIM

So where do you belong???

GOD Anger no appeal !!!





It do appear that I knocked him off his template, it do.



This reply won't be of any more hep to him:





You're all over the map with that reply, Xavier. You're worse than a second lieutenant with a bad compass and no sense of direction.



You send ME a pathetic attempt at extortion -- and it was hugely pathetic in more ways than your inept self can ever know -- and then you invoke assorted deities whilst you play the role of a Third World inept hacker of dubious abilities?

You crack me up.

You're all over the map with that reply, Xavier. You're worse than a second lieutenant with a bad compass and no sense of direction.

You send ME a pathetic attempt at extortion -- and it was hugely pathetic in more ways than your inept self can ever know -- and then you invoke assorted deities whilst you play the role of a Third World inept hacker of dubious abilities?

You crack me up.

It was obvious in your email that you're into all sorts of porn, but understand very little about researching your intended victims. As for me, I'm on the side of making mugu hackers like you look as completely stupid as can be. And doing so from a world-wide accessible blog that lowlights abject nincompoops like you. If your mama hadn't been so busy selling herself to the local militia where you are, she might have taught you a valuable lesson: to avoid people like me. So, mental eunuch, tell me more about how you're going to ruin my life. You'll amuse me...then again, you already have. Jack of all trades, master of you. And count on it...God is laughing with me, and at you. And in keeping with the theme, a little *bit* of Jeopardy Theme music, whilst we wait...in vain. Xavier's butt hurt and don' wanna play no mores.

In the past couple-three years, ransom ware and hacker attempts at extortion have been something of a rage with the online scammers. Some have done significant harm to company computer systems.Others...are just sorry pretenders.One of the latter tried my character on for size.Get his "meant to intimidate" ploy: