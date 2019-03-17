I GREET YOU IN THE PRECIOUS NAME OF GOD.

It is by the grace of God that I was born again, having known the truth; I had no choice than to do what is lawful and just in the sight of God for eternal life and in the sight of man for witness of God & His Mercies and glory upon my life.

I am Mrs. Susanne Krogman ,the wife of Dr.John Krogman from Holland, Who work with a America oil company in Africa for twenty years before he died in the year 2003.

We were married for ten years without a child. My Husband died after a brief illness that lasted for only four days. Before his death we both got born-again as dedicated Christians.

When my late husband was alive he deposited the sum of 2 .5 Million (Two Million Five Hundred Thousand Dollars) with a Bank. Presently, this money is still with the Bank and the management just wrote me as the beneficiary that our account has been DORMANT and if I, as the beneficiary of the funds, do not re-activate the account; the funds will be CONFISCATED or I rather issue a letter of authorization to somebody to receive it on my behalf (note that you need to activate this account) as I can not come over.

Presently, I'm in a hospital where I have been undergoing treatment for esophageal cancer. I have since lost my ability to talk and my doctors have told me that I have only a few weeks to live. It is my last wish to see this money distributed to charity organizations and NGO anywhere in the World in helping human race.

Because relatives and friends have plundered so much of my wealth since my illness, I cannot live with the agony of entrusting this huge responsibility to any of them. Please, I beg you in the name of God to help me Stand-in as the beneficiary and collect the Funds from the Bank.I want a person that is God-fearing who will use this money to fund churches,orphanages and widows propagating the word of God and to ensure that the house of God is maintained.

The Bible made us to understand that blessed is the hand that giveth. I took this decision because I don't have any child that will inherit this money and my husband's relatives are not Christians and I don't want my husband's hard earned money to be misused by unbelievers.

I don't need any telephone communication in this regard because of my soundless voice and presence of my husband's relatives around me always. I don't want them to know about this development.I await your quick response to this mail as this is my last wish to see this funds transferred before my Death.Please my beloved for further communication on how we are going to conclude this, Kindly reply me on this my E.mail address:( krogmansusanne@gmail.com ).

Remain Blessed.

Your Sister in tears,

Mrs. Susanne Krogman.

The template hasn't changed since 2000.

The edit has:

From: Susanne Krogman <krogmansusanne@krogmanmg.org>

Sent: Tuesday, January 15, 2019 8:59 PM

Subject: I GREET YOU IN THE PRECOCIOUS NAME OF DAWG



I GREET YOU IN THE PRECOCIOUS NAME OF DAWG

It is by the grace of YouTube, meth, cookie dough and THC brownies that I was born again, having known the truth; I had no choice than to do what is gender neutral in the sight of a goat head baphomet, so it won't get overly excited and try to hump my leg. I was Mrs. Susanne Krogman, the wife of Dr. John Krogman from Holland, who ran an internet cafe of meth heads tweeting things that AOC thinks are gospel, such as we can land on the Sun at night...

Then I met my conversion to gender neutrality, and suddenly it became clear to me: eat Wheaties! Look what it did to Bruce Jenner!?

Prior to my apostrophe, we were married for ten years without a child. We even tried Dr. Ruth...I found her voice like finger nails on a chalk board. My Husband died after only four days of hearing "gudt zex!". When my late husband was on life support after attempting "gudt zex" with a Yugo tail pipe, he hallucinated the most amazing story of having deposited the sum of 2 .5 Million (Two Million Five Hundred Thousand Dollars) with a Bank. In all our years, we never had a plug nickel, so where'd the bastard come up with 2.5 Million?

Answer: he didn't. He was hallucinating, like AOC.

Presently, I'm in a hospital where I have been undergoing treatment for painful rectal genital substitution rejection syndrome. I have since lost my ability to queef and my doctors have told me that I have only a few weeks to regain it so that I can queef out a v-flat version of Bohemian Rhapsody live on American Idull. It is my last wish to see my music video go viral. The Book of Excelsior Abacus Abatement Projection made us to understand that this is why Bela Pelosi, AOC, Maxipad Waters and the whole DNC are like they are. That and meth-laced botox. I took this decision because I don't have any working genitals left after the Jenner Catbox Challenge and cnn declared me a racist because I don't eat Tide Pods. I don't need any telephone communication in this regard I use my phone strictly for crotch massage, so I'd appreciate you call me a lot as it's set on top level vibrate. Getting a call now.....yowwwwwwwwwwwwza. I don't want them to take my kodachrome away, if they ever figure out what it is. I am impatiently await your quick response to this mail as this is my last wish to see a millennial march on some location where they all knaw Tide Pods and do their own laundry with the drool. Please my beloved for further communication on how we are going to conclude this, Kindly reply me on this my E.mail address:( krogmansusanne@gmail.com ). As David Hogg sez, Salad Shooters are immoral to salads, Your crash test dummy from the 1980s, Mrs. Susanne Krogman. Mrs. Krogman never knowd what hit her email...nor did she care to inquire further.

Susanne Krogman Tuesday, January 15, 2019 8:59 PMI GREET YOU IN THE PRECOCIOUS NAME OF DAWG

AOC may as well be walking on the Sun.We'd all be better off, me thinks.We'd certainly be better off than my next email scammer. Give her an ear: