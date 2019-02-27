Dearly Beloved we are gathered here today in the sight of a goat head baphomet shaped like an outhouse because...oops, wrong template.



I is pleasured to infarm you that the Great Dawg Exeter Wanker loves your casserole recipe. In so fondling he wants the best for you in the present world and beyond. He does not want you to continue in this suckass way of being from poor and dubious antecedence, like Duke Asi and James Sama are. He wants you to forsake this suffering way of life that leads to eternal painful rectal itch and causing genital tongue warts. That is why you is been granted a chance for United Nation and International Monetary Funds Universe-Wide Lottery to have a 1-in-10-gazillion-chance to be awarded $25.00 in West African francs on your name.



My prayer is that you will not follow up on this GREAT OPPORTUNITY because for ever' one of y'all that fails to follow up, I get your prize. The only option is you pay $50 activation fee and stop all these doubt of yours, Please get in touch with Larry Tuthill send him only $50 iTunes card.





You can use this one if you like:





You still has time to comply NOW, delaying may be too late due to the Payment Supervisor and Larry Tuthill was not happy for your doubting and making fun of them for having genital tongue warts. Find a $50 iTunes send copy picture of the iTunes card to Larry Tuthill phone number HIM AT +12105011826, Kindly send the code image of US$50 iTunes activation fee now and watch Larry piss hisself in joy...until he tries to cash it.



Angela A. Sun did this and was immensely pleased when Larry fouled hisself trying to redeem a used iTunes card. She still laughing. Contact Larry Tuthill at this Email: wufiles96@aol.com and send him this image.



My other prayer is that you will not tip Larry off that I told you to do this this way. May you be courageous enough to take this bold step that will prevent you from everlasting regret.



I am here to inform you of the impending danger if you fail to pay $50 NOW: you'll make Larry mad. When Larry gets mad, he fouls hisself so much that the EPA has a Super Fund designation assigned just to him. You cannot claim that you were not told or that you did not hear. If you do anything doubting again after this message, you stand to lose the one and only chance you'll ever have in this life to make Larry foul hisself repeatedly because you cannot claim ignorance again. Mind you, Larry Tuthill is full of sh*i and needs to be pissed off to let it escape. You may even call him at phone number +12105011826 and ask him why he's so full of sh*t. YOUR OWN DESTINY IS UPON YOUR HAND.



Betsy D. Holden...and not sayin' what she's holden...

Ms Holden had nothing further to add here; but Mr. Tuthill alleged did:

you think this funny??! JERK!!

Fact of the matter is...yes, I do.

I doubt that Tuthill will learn his lesson here. cnn's moron Acosta hasn't learned his.