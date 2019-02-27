Scam Gawds Have Off Days
Here's a scam from one who invokes a deity that's supposed to help make this work:
Dearly Beloved,
I am pleased to inform you that the Great God loves you dearly. He wants the best for you in the present world and beyond. He does not want you to continue in this Suffering way of being a poor. He wants you to forsake this suffering way of life that leads to eternal destruction and causing sins. That is why he granted you a chance for United Nation and International Monetary Funds to awarded this $2.500.000.00 on your name.
My sincere prayer is that you will not miss or lose this GREAT OPPORTUNITY to received your US$2.500.000.00 to escape from the poor and destruction coming your way. The only option is you pay $50 activation fee and stop all these doubt of yours, Please get in touch with Larry Tuthill send him only $50 iTunes card for the bank management to activate your funds to release your payment (MTCN & SENDER NAME) Money Transfer Control Number and Sender Name you will use to pick up your money at the any western union post in your area.
You still has time to comply NOW, delaying may be too late due to the Payment Supervisor and Larry Tuthill was not happy for your doubting and delaying on sending the activation fee to start receiving your payments, BUY US$50 iTunes card, send copy picture of the iTunes card to Larry Tuthill phone number HIM AT +12105011826, Kindly send US$50 iTunes activation fee now and wait to have your payments without delay. Bear it in mind that Larry Tuthill is waiting for you to send $50 iTunes card Copy and Your Details for your funds activation to be done for urgent remit your payment, Contact Larry Tuthill on this e-mail wufiles96@aol.com TEST HIM AT +12105011826 CALLING HIM IS NOT ALLOW TO AVOID DISTURBING HIS WORK AND CUSTOMERS IN THE OFFICE, in after activation of your payments he will send you your MTCN & sender name you will use to pick up your money.
Angela A. Sun and WESTERN UNION BOARD OF DIRECTORS had given assurance to start remitting your payment in after activating your US$2.500.000.00.”So, dearly beloved, hurry up now and send only $50 iTunes Card to Larry Tuthill Contact Larry Tuthill at this Email: wufiles96@aol.com Forward your Receiver name, Copy of your I.D CARD, Name of your Country, State, City and phone number, Text question and Answer, Amount you will be able to pick in each payment, Your each daily $5000 payment will start in after activating your US$2.500.000.00. You have 500 days to received the total US$2.500.000.00 Awarded your name by U.N & I.M.F.
My sincere prayer is that you will not miss this GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY to received your US$2.500.000.00 to escape from POOR and destruction. May you be courageous enough to take this bold step that will prevent you from everlasting regret.
I am here to inform you of the impending danger if you fail to pay $50 NOW to start receiving your US$2.500.000.00! You cannot claim that you were not told or that you did not hear. If you do anything doubting again after this message, you stand to lose your US$2.500.000.00 because you cannot claim ignorance again. Mind you, Listing to this serious Warning' Larry Tuthill is not lying to you and he is not deceiving you" Buy $50 iTunes card and send it to Larry Tuthill phone number HIM AT +12105011826 and wait to have your payment in within an hour, YOUR OWN DESTINY IS UPON YOUR HAND. US$50 iTunes card is the distance between you and receiving your payments to change your life to better living, May God be with you and give you knowledge of understanding to achieve your goal to change your life and to help others people.
Thank you and Bless you.
Betsy D. Holden.
My character has heard from this Larry Tuthill character before, using the iTunes $50 card ploy. It didn't work then, and it doesn't do any better now:
From: Betsy D. Holden <crk_1542@yahoo.com>
Sent: Thursday, January 31, 2019 1:32 PM
Subject: Listing 55 degrees to port or starboard is this serious Warning'
Dearly Beloved we are gathered here today in the sight of a goat head baphomet shaped like an outhouse because...oops, wrong template.
I is pleasured to infarm you that the Great Dawg Exeter Wanker loves your casserole recipe. In so fondling he wants the best for you in the present world and beyond. He does not want you to continue in this suckass way of being from poor and dubious antecedence, like Duke Asi and James Sama are. He wants you to forsake this suffering way of life that leads to eternal painful rectal itch and causing genital tongue warts. That is why you is been granted a chance for United Nation and International Monetary Funds Universe-Wide Lottery to have a 1-in-10-gazillion-chance to be awarded $25.00 in West African francs on your name.
My prayer is that you will not follow up on this GREAT OPPORTUNITY because for ever' one of y'all that fails to follow up, I get your prize. The only option is you pay $50 activation fee and stop all these doubt of yours, Please get in touch with Larry Tuthill send him only $50 iTunes card.
You can use this one if you like:
You still has time to comply NOW, delaying may be too late due to the Payment Supervisor and Larry Tuthill was not happy for your doubting and making fun of them for having genital tongue warts. Find a $50 iTunes send copy picture of the iTunes card to Larry Tuthill phone number HIM AT +12105011826, Kindly send the code image of US$50 iTunes activation fee now and watch Larry piss hisself in joy...until he tries to cash it.
Angela A. Sun did this and was immensely pleased when Larry fouled hisself trying to redeem a used iTunes card. She still laughing. Contact Larry Tuthill at this Email: wufiles96@aol.com and send him this image.
My other prayer is that you will not tip Larry off that I told you to do this this way. May you be courageous enough to take this bold step that will prevent you from everlasting regret.
I am here to inform you of the impending danger if you fail to pay $50 NOW: you'll make Larry mad. When Larry gets mad, he fouls hisself so much that the EPA has a Super Fund designation assigned just to him. You cannot claim that you were not told or that you did not hear. If you do anything doubting again after this message, you stand to lose the one and only chance you'll ever have in this life to make Larry foul hisself repeatedly because you cannot claim ignorance again. Mind you, Larry Tuthill is full of sh*i and needs to be pissed off to let it escape. You may even call him at phone number +12105011826 and ask him why he's so full of sh*t. YOUR OWN DESTINY IS UPON YOUR HAND.
Betsy D. Holden...and not sayin' what she's holden...
Ms Holden had nothing further to add here; but Mr. Tuthill alleged did:
you think this funny??! JERK!!
Fact of the matter is...yes, I do.
I doubt that Tuthill will learn his lesson here. cnn's moron Acosta hasn't learned his.
I think you're funny too. Anything to annoy these idiots works for me. For Dan Acosta too. He's a jerk.
Have a fabulous day, Mike. My best to Seymour and Element. ☺
