I’m suffering from painful rectal itch at stage IVB of Pinewood Studios -- where they shot parts of all the 007 movies -- and my health has deteriorated excessively doing stunt fill-ins for all the SPECTRE villains who had various demises during the history of that movie series. Buried in mud. Dumped down a smoke stack. Sunk on an underwater floundominium. Eaten by piranha, sharks and Jaws. According to the medical analysis that was carried out on me it showed that I had no right to live, therefore my treatment is being ended and I am living my last days as a crash test dummy.



The doctor advised me to quit sins and follow the ways of the Farce that could enable me inherit the kingdom of Yoda where I could live to be 900, look like hell, talk funny and have someone's hand up my ass all the time.



I fired my doctor.



I may not live beyond one month after the advent of Uranus over Marsupial in the Gregorian calendar, but since no one has one of those, no one hear knows when that is. Something of a reprieve, I reckon.



That isn't the reason I contacted you to accomplish a rather perverted wish of mine. It involves anal sex, goats and a whoopee cushion.



Can you embark on something akin to that or anything remotely similar? Because if you can, I am glad that I don't know you, you demented f**kstick.



That’s my last wish as I could not do it when I was mentally healthy; you will be led to believe that you will be rewarded handsomely if you can handle this project. Probably with cast-rubber genitals or something. I wait to hearing from you as soon as possible.



Katherine Panty Creamer

Who or what is passing for the scammer apparently actually read this edit, and the reply was glorious:

this is horrible of you!

I only followed your original instructions, and did away with your letter...by fixing it. You must admit, it was rather more spunky than your spiral downer of a missive.

Lil' Miss Creamer didn't seem to agree, and ended our brief exchange of emails.

How horrible of me ;-)