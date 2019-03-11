Scammers Be Like AOC
It won't take you long to see why she may be not so popular with those in the photo:
Dear Beloved .
Please accept my sincere apologizes if my email does not meet your business or personal ethics,It is by the grace of God that I received Christ,knowing the truth and the truth have set me free.Having known the truth I had no choice than to do what is lawful and right in the sight of God for eternal life and in the sight of man for witness of God´s mercy and glory upon my life.
I am Mrs Merle Shumejda from San Antonio Texas.I am married to late Mr.John Shumejda who was the President of agricultural equipment giant.AGCO Corp, who perished on the 4th of January 2002 in a plane crash in Birmingham. Please View the Website below:http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/uk_
http://edition.cnn.com/2002/
We were married for twenty-seven years without a child,Since his death I decided not to re-marry.When my late husband was alive he deposited the sum of ($10,000,000,00)(Ten Million US.Dollars)with a bank in the Texas here and now the management of the bank have just wrote me to come forward to receive the money or rather issue a letter of authorization to somebody to receive it on my behalf if I can not come over.
I am presently with my laptop in a hospital where I have been undergoing treatment of the lungs, I have since lost my ability to talk and my doctors have told me that I have only a few months to live.It is my last wish to see that this money is invested and at the end of every year distributed among charity organization.
And for your compensation, as soon as the money enters your account take 25% of the total money, 5% for any expenses while 70% will be for the work of GOD.
I took this decision because i know that there are a lot of poor people suffering from different kind of disease and nobody to come to their aid.With God all things are possible. As soon as I receive your reply I shall give you the contact of the bank were the money is been deposit .I will also issue you a letter of authority and certificate of claim that will prove you as the new
beneficiary of this fund.
Please assure me that you will act accordingly as I stated here.
I await your urgent reply.
Mrs. Merle Shuemjda
I suspect that the democraps would find way too much God reference therein. Then again, if Shuemjda pitched a favorable reference to the idiot ideas of AOC -- like the Green New Deal -- she might have defenders against what's coming here: an edit of her original scam email by my "editing gone wild" pet rock, Seymour.
Have a gander:
Subject: HELLO I Am Mrs Merle Shumejda and I approve this massage
Dear Beloved
We are gathered here in the presence of an inflatable AOC sex toy to experience a slow leak combined with a helium voice that will in forty years sound like Bela Pelosi does today. It is by the grace of a Hellary head on a goat baphomet that I received the word of the DNC from the underside of Guam after it tipped over, knowing that sleeping her way to the mediocre as Cowballa Harris has will set meth heads free.
I am Mrs Merle Shumejda from San Antonio Texas. Or perhaps I'm not; the border isn't all that far away. Among the other mistakes in life I've made -- besides voting Democrap -- I am married to late Mr.John Shumejda who was the President of agricultural equipment giant AGCO Corporation. We both perished on the 4th of January 2019 in a plane crash in Sum Ting Wong Province, China. Our pilot, Wei Tu Lo, said as much just before bang ding ow.
We were married for twenty-seven years without a child; he was inflatable and I got a zucchini stuck in there, and that's how our twenty-seven years went.
I am presently doing lap dances in a hospital where I have been undergoing psychoanalysis for saggy vag syndrome. I have since lost my ability to talk to anyone about the blackface routine I did in a high school play and the half-dozen women who'll swore I was the next SCOTUS nominee that groped them in elementary school in 1965 in Pahrump, Nevada. My doctors have told me that I have only a few months to pay my ever-mounting bill or I will have to go live in Virginia with democrap politicians who are bigger sexual predators and scads than the media wanted to admit to.
That's where you come in: set me up a #GoFundMe page so I can afford to buy AOC's time to have her come here and lecture my collection of inebriated hamsters on the blunders of Venezuela and why the hell that stammering moron wants us to be that way.
I took this decision because I know by watching Bela Pelosi stammer through a public statement that there are a lot of poor people suffering from that different kind of disease and nobody to provide them a translator. As soon as I receive your reply I shall likely foul myself repeatedly, since no one in five years has ever responded to this email template. I was about to go back to the one where I was Godzilla and was giving you 72 hours to pay me or I'd sit on your face and fart. That one at least got a bit of feedback.
Please assure me that you will not vote Republican, otherwise Bela Pelosi loses her speaker gavel and gets more YouTube videos of her getting whacked with it by whoever replaces her.
I await your urgent reply.
Mrs. Merle Shuemjda
Seymour didn't get any follow up from Shuemjda (or however she spelled it differently), but he just got on the list of those who defend AOC no matter how stupid she comes across.
"So what? PHFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFT!!!"
Seymour, that just got you on her cow fart pogrom....
