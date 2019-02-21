This massage is from the federal ministry of finance. During our comprehensive investigations regarding your inability to receive your overdue payment we discovered that you have been dealing with a set of corrupt government officials who have been making frantic efforts to divert your money into their personal accounts to enrich themselves, This is to inform you sequel to the meeting held this afternoon from the bureau of World Bank Rep here. Your funds amounted to $4.5M has been approved for an ATM CARD. The issue was extensively discussed and an irrevocably resolution was reached whereby we have been mandated to pay you the sum of $4.5m dollars as part of your outstanding contract/money payment, in furtherance to that you are warned to stop further dealings with any other person(s) or office(s) because such illegal dealings/ activities may sabotage this latest efforts in ensuring a hitch free release of your $4.5m dollars.

In lieu of the above, an ATM CARD will be issued to you by the ATM department of payment release center which you will use to withdraw your money from any cash point or ATM machine anywhere in the world and the maximum withdrawal per day is $6,000 pay day until your total money withdraw completely.



For further action regarding the release of your ATM, contact Director ATM department, Salomon Biokov

U.B.A N ,



You are advised to send them with the following information:



Name:=====

Address:=====

Phone number:====



Therefore, kindly get back to us for more details.

Regards,

Dr.Haruna Jim

I love how all of these guys are reverends, and that they have no end of made-up names to insert.

However, they ain't seed made-up until they run afoul of my "editing-gone-wild" pet rock, Seymour: