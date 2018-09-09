Sometimes They Come Back
Not unlike the pouty-faced cnn reporter who can't get no respect with fake news.
Here we have a little ditty from...well, read it yourself:
DEPARTMENT OF INT'L AFFAIRS
(Office of the Under Secretary)1500 Pennsylvania Avenue NW
Washington D.C. 20220.
Attention: Beneficiary,
I am Mr.Steven Terner Mnuchin, the formal partner of Goldman Sachs and hedge fund manager. I'm the newly appointed United States Secretary of the Treasury Department and was sworn in as the 77th Secretary of the United States Department of the Treasury of the administration of President Donald Trump, and Vice President Mike Pence.
Following series of complains from Citizens of the United States as well as Citizens of Other Countries In Europe over the Discrepancies and fraudulent ways in which fund transfers are handled by Africans which has made it impossible for a lot of People to claim their Winning prize or Inheritance funds from most African Countries due to frauds and illegal activities, A decision was reached recently by the United States Treasury Department under the authority of the White House to compel African Financial bodies (Banks) to urgently release all funds of Asian, American and European citizens and other geographic continents that are trapped in most Banks and Courier Companies in Africa. It was discovered that some bureaucratic bottlenecks was put by these Banks and Couriers to make it impossible for beneficiaries to claim their funds so that they will fraudulently divert those funds to their private accounts.
Consequent upon the aforementioned, I was personally mandated to handle this matter to ensure that all funds of our Citizens and others countries which are fraudulently being trapped in African Banks are urgently retrieved and paid to the actual Beneficiaries under a legal manner. Our team of experts were delegated to Benin Republic, Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Ghana for this task and we discovered your File NO: BR227/9005666/00 as unclaimed fund.It was discovered that officials of the
Bank has only put up illegal requirements in order to make it difficult for you to claim your fund.
The United States Department of Treasury has retrieved all Files of illegal transactions and all has been arrested for this act . however, we will be working under a legitimate arrangement to ensure that you follow the normal process to receive your fund.You are requested to Re-confirm the following information to Dr Scott Wilson.
1. YOUR NAME:
2. AGE :
3. PHONE NUMBER AND FAX:
4. ADDRESS:
5. AMOUNT TO BE CLAIMED: $5.500,000.00usd
6. DRIVER LICENSE:
7. SEX :
Be informed that the above information will only enable us to make due confirmation. We shall ensure that normal process is followed to ensure that your fund gets to you without delay or any unwarranted fees .
Contact Dr Scott Wilson who is in charges of paying you your trapped fund and he is right now in Benin Republic as the Legal Practitioner to United States Department of Treasury e-Mail below:
Contact Person: Dr Scott Wilson
Email:( 3537483473@qq.com )
His phone number +234-7018712911
Yours in Service
Mr.Steven T Mnuchin
(Under Secretary)
All I had to see was "under secretary" and "international affairs" and there was no doubt where this one was headed:
From: DEPARTMENT OF BILL'S INT'L AFFAIRS <DIA.@triton.ocn.ne.jp>
Sent: Monday, August 6, 2018 6:26 PM
Subject: Genital Humidors Needed
DEPARTMENT OF BILL'S INT'L AFFAIRS
(Office of Bill Atop His Under Secretary)
430 DNC Dumpster Divers SE
Washington D.C. 20220.
Genital Humidors Needed
I am Mr. Anonymous, the former law partner of Hellary Rodehard Putawaywet Clinton at the unprestigious lawless firm of Rose 'n Putz Law Pardners from the capital of Toothlessness, Little Rock Arkansas. After having survived two dozen suicide attempts that looked more like some mad woman trying to run me down with a broom and have flying monkeys try to drop houses on me, I'm the newly appointed Misdirector of the William Jackanapes Clinton DEPARTMENT OF BILL'S INT'L AFFAIRS and was sworn at by hundreds of dozen of former female intern genital humidors as a result thereof.
Following series of complaints from Citizens Against Female Intern Humidors as well as like-minded organizations in Eurasia, Africa, South America and Canada -- but not Hollywad, incuriously enough -- we investigated thousands and thousands of examples of genitally humidored cigars and found them to be...well...peculiar. A decision was reached recently by the Cubans to market a Bill Clinton Intern Genital Humidor branded cigar called the Viagra Horndog 42, under the authority of the Cubans Without A Choice Act of 1959, to compel the Democrapic National Crimeittee to persondate these peculiar cigars as the only cigars permitted at the 2020 Democrap Crimevention.
Consequent upon the aforementioned, I was personally targeted for another one of those, quote, attempted suicides, unquote, when my inflatable Nancy Pelosi sex toy imploded, covering me with the same stuff Maxine Waters has been spewing for most of her lifetime. Fortunately I was in a tsunami-like rainstorm at the time. What's left of our team of experts were not so lucky, as they had the inflatable Kathy Griffin anti-sex toys, which are 100% guaran-dang-teed to chill any Horndog drive, or you get a second one free, complete with audio.
We showed one to a three-peckered goat and it jumped off a cliff. How's that for abstinence?
The United States Department of Treasury has nothing to do with any of this, but we keep hoping that frequent mentions of them will result in us getting an advertising contract.
Now we come to that point in these silly emails that causes the originating scammers to foul themselves in ecstasy if one of these actually gets filled out and returned:
1. YOUR NAME:
2. AGE :
3. PHONE NUMBER AND FAX:
4. ADDRESS:
5. TO BE CLAIMED:
6. DRIVER LICENSE:
7. SEX :
8. WITH WHAT DID YOU LAST SEX WITH:
Be informed that the above information will only enable us to use your given informations to order porn videos in your name. We shall ensure that normal process is followed to ensure that you don't get the porn videos, just the blame of having ordered them.
Contact Dr Scott Wilson who has no idea what any of this is about and won't have a clue what to do with your response if you send one. He's actually at a fly-infested internet cafe in Benin Republic trying to find out who ordered burrito cheeseburgers. You can check his progress by emailing him at:
Contact Person: Dr Scott Wilson
Email:( 3537483473@qq.com )
His phone number +234-7018712911
So yes...sometimes, reference to Bill and his cigar humidors of choice do come back. What comes as no surprise, the scammer had nothing further to add. No did anyone else after they heard Griffin was referenced and frightfully pictured herein...
Labels: bill horndawg Clinton, Department of Treasury scam, playing AND editing emails for fun and scammer annoyance, The Bill Clinton Intern Genital Humidor Foundation
