Anti-Terrorist and Monetary Crimes Division

FBI Headquarters, Washington, D.C.

Federal Bureau of Investigation

J.Edgar Hoover Building 935 Pennsylvania Avenue,

NW Washington, D.C



Attn: Fund Beneficiary!!!



This e-mail has been issued to you in order to officially inform you that

we have completed an investigation on an International Payment in which

was issued to you by an International Lottery Company. With the help of

our newly developed technology (International Monitoring Network System),

we discovered that your e- mail address was automatically selected by an

Online Balloting System, this has legally won you the sum of $2.4million

USD from a Lottery Company outside the United States of America. During

our investigation, we discovered that your e- mail won the money from an

Online Balloting System and we have authorized this winning to be paid to

you via INTERNATIONAL CERTIFIED BANK DRAFT.



Normally, it will take up to five business days for an INTERNATIONAL

CERTIFIED BANK DRAFT by your local bank.We have successfully notified this

company on your behalf that funds are to be drawn from a registered bank

within the world winded, to enable you cash the check instantly without

any delay, henceforth the stated amount of $2.4million USD has been

deposited with IMF.



We have completed this investigation and you are hereby approved to

receive the winning prize as we have verified the entire transaction to be

Safe and 100% risk free, due to the fact that the funds have been

deposited with IMF you will be required to settle the following bills

directly to the Lottery Agent in- charge of this transaction whom is

located in Abomey-Calavi, Benin Republic. According to our discoveries,

you were required to pay for the following,



(1) Deposit Fee's (IMF INTERNATIONAL CLEARANCE CERTIFICATE)

(2) Shipping Fee's ( This is the charge for shipping the Cashier's Check

to your home address) The total amount for everything is $96.00 We have

tried our possible best to indicate that this $96.00 should be deducted

from your winning prize but we found out that the funds have already been

deposited to IMF and cannot be accessed by anyone apart from you the

winner, therefore you will be required to pay the required fee's to the

Agent in-charge of this transaction In order to proceed with this

transaction, you will be required to contact the director in-charge

(Diplomatic Austin James) via e-mail.



Kindly look below to find appropriate contact information:



CONTACT AGENT NAME:Diplomatic Austin James

E-MAIL ADDRESS:(diplomaticaustinjames220@gmail.com)

PHONE NUMBER: +229-60726228.



You will be required to e-mail him with the following information:

1. Your full Name========

2. your Address========

3. Nationality========

4. Age================

5. Occupation========

6. Phone Number========

7. Present Country====

8. Fax [optional]====

9. Email address====

10. Sex===============

******************************



You will also be required to request Western Union or Money Gram details

on how to send the required $96.00 in order to immediately ship your prize

of $2.4 million USD via INTERNATIONAL CERTIFIED BANK DRAFT from IMF, also

include the following transaction code in order for him to immediately

identify this transaction: EA2948-910.

This letter will serve as proof that the Federal Bureau of Investigation

is authorizing you to pay the required $96.00 ONLY to Diplomatic Austin

James, via information, in, which he shall send to you,



Christopher.A Wray



Federal Bureau of Investigation F B I

Yours in Service, Andrew G. McCabe

III Director Office of Public Affairs

What follows is the actual series of emails exchanged between "Diplomatic Austin James" and my character:

You dumb sons of bitches at the FB-f**king-I can't even investigate a broom riding, fall down go phfffft cackler like Hellary Clinton...how the f**k you gonna pull THIS off?

THIS IS THE RECEIPT OF YOUR EMAIL, ORDER FROM THE IMF OFFICE HERE, IN RESPECT WITH THE PROVISION ACT OF DECREE FBI AUTHORITY CONSTITUTION,I AM DIRECTED TO INFORM YOU THAT YOUR INTERNATIONAL CERTIFIED BANK DRAFT" TO THE TUNE OF $2.4 MILLION US DOLLARS ONLY HAVE VERIFICATION AND CONFIRMATIONS ARE CORRECT. THEREFORE, WE ARE HAPPY TO INFORM YOU THAT ARRANGEMENTS HAVE BEEN CONCLUDED TO AFFECT YOUR DELIVERY AS SOON AS POSSIBLE AND IN OUR BID TO TRANSPARENCY.YOUR SKEPTICISM IS UNDERSTANDABLE AND NOT WITHOUT MERIT. HOWEVER, WE WILL NOT BE PARTY TO A SITUATION LIKE YOU SUGGESTED AND QUITE FRANKLY, I TAKE EXCEPTION TO WHAT YOU ARE IMPLYING. YOUR INTERNATIONAL CERTIFIED BANK DRAFT IS REAL AND LEGITIMATE.

THE REQUIRED FEE OF $96.00 DOLLARS FOR THE IMF INTERNATIONAL CLEARANCE CERTIFICATE CAN BE SEND THROUGH WESTERN UNION INTERNATIONAL MONEY TRANSFER OR MONEY GRAM WITH THE BELOW STATED DETAILS;

PAYMENT DETAILS

1. RECEIVER NAME:========DON AJIKA 2. COUNTRY:==============BENIN REPUBLIC. 3. CITY=================COTONOU 4. QUESTION=============WHEN 5. ANSWER: =============TODAY 6. AMOUNT:==============$96.00 DOLLARS 7. MTCN NUMBER==========? 8. SENDERS NAME=========?

FORWARD THE PAYMENT CONTROL NUMBER, SENDER

AS SOON AS YOU FINISH MAKING THE PAYMENT, DO NOT HESITATE TO EMAIL ME WITH THE PAYMENT INFORMATION ON MY EMAIL AS STATED BELOW, SO THAT I CAN FACILITATE THE RELEASE AND DISPATCH OF YOUR INTERNATIONAL CERTIFIED BANK DRAFT TO YOUR HOME ADDRESS. THANK YOU AND GOD BLESS YOU AS I LOOK FORWARD TO YOUR EMAIL WITH THE PAYMENT INFORMATION.

CONGRATULATIONS YOURS IN SERVICE MR Tom Daniel INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND (IMF) AFRICA REGIONAL OFFICE BENIN TELEPHONE +229-60726228 You may have received my email, but you sure as f**k didn't read it, FBf**kingIster. LISTEN TO ME, YOU JUST HAVE TO FOLLOW ALL MY INSTRUCTION IN ORDER TO MAKE SURE THAT THIS MONEY GETS TO YOU AND THAT ALL Follow the instructions from an FBf**kingI that's so corrupt it leaves a fecal trail behind when it oozes? Just what kind of instructions do you have to offer? FIRSTLY, YOU HAVE TO GO TO A WESTERN UNION OR MONEY GRAM OFFICE AND SEND THE DELIVERY FEE OF $96 DOLLARS IN ORDER TO ENABLE THE AGENTS DELIVER SAFELY Who is giving these instructions? THIS INSTRUCTIONS ARE FROM OUR HEAD OFFICE FBI I'M JUST AN AGENT SO, ONCE THIS FEE OF $96 PAID YOU WILL RECEIVE YOUR DELIVERY AS SOON AS 6 HOURS THIS INSTRUCTIONS ARE FROM OUR HEAD OFFICE FBI I'M JUST AN AGENT SO, ONCE THIS FEE OF $96 PAID YOU WILL RECEIVE YOUR DELIVERY AS SOON AS 6 HOURS

ALRIGHT JUST MAKE SURE THAT THE FEE IS SENT AS SOON AS POSSIBLE... DON'T

FORGET TO USE THE PAYMENT INFOMATION I SENT TO YOU AND THE FEE SHOULE

BE SENT VIA WESTERN UNION OR MONEY GRAM

Look for it around the 32nd of July or so.

THAT SHOULD BE 1ST OF NEXT MONTH

The Federal Government just amended the calendar. July has been extended. Isn't that great?

THE FEE SHOULD BE SEND BY WEDNESDAY

What day is Wednesday?

THAT IS 4 DAYS FROM TODAY

Thanks....I forgot.

And a couple days later...

Is it the fourth day yet?

YOU WILL BE SENDING THE FEE TOMORROW MORNING

I will? What's tomorrow morning?

HELLO I HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR THE PAYMENT WHAT IS GOING ON NOW?





I am watching South Park on Comedy Central. What's going on there?





ASSHOLE





Asshole is going on there? Is that a show, an event, a pejorative or just you?





LEAVE ME ALONE





I'm not in the business of loaning. But I know peoples that are. Would you like me to arrange one for you?





STOP ASSHOLE





Best way I know to stop an asshole is to cork it up. You got a cork? If not, use your head. That should work.





STOP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!





My brakes are out and I'm on a hill...there's no STOP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!





And with that, Diplomatic Austin James of the FBf**king* finally figured out no fee for him.





I wonder if he's getting paid by the email or the hour?







Yup...certifiably. Certainly by the end of this, I reckon.I have just spent the last month in a series of email exchanges with one of their "diplomats" -- who knew that the FBI had those -- over $96.Questionmark and the Mysterians did better with 96 tears.Here's how it all began at the end of June:Good. We agree on something.That's how many days ?Good. I still has time.Which day would be best for you?I was just informed that our Congress passed a Federal Calendar Reconfiguration 2018 Law that adds five days to July. Now I can meet your deadline by end of the month.