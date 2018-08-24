So with time on my hands and a bunch of morons fueling my GoFundMe page, I am here in London as an FBI/UNITED NATION imposter delegated to investigate rumors of false crumpets in Buckingham Palace that give the Queen gas.

We already know they do that to Phillip.





Of course, there are other reasons for me to come to London. Avoiding extradition for being such a twat omelet. But I digress.





Please be informed that during our mostly made-up investigation, we found out that there is a Russian bot running my former employer and the dolt that ruined the CIA under Obola -- the dude trying to take the job of dwarf Grumpy from the actual dwarf -- he's only grumpy because the broom rider was supposed to win and didn't, and we're all out of jobs because of it.



These are the works of 63 million deplorable bitter clingers, who were supposed to have listened to cnn and done what they were being told to do....but noooooooooooooo...you had to listen to Russian bots, Rush Limbaugh and COTR, and vote for that...that...Donald dude. That de-swampifier...that...that..."you're fired" jerk. Dammit, it was Hellary's turn, and we were all supposed to be employed in perpetuity, even though most of us don't know what it means.





So anyway here some of us are in London, trying to do here what we were trying to do there, and not being very successful because the Brits don't appreciate the broom rider, either.





All because Bill tried to make it with an intern in the Queen's throne room.





However, we have disgraced and cashiered MI-Sux agents working up another dossier in which we intend to prove that the current POTUS has an inflatable sex toy ranch in the basement of Maxipad Water's mental health clinic.

And those inflatables are fixing to bust out in time to steal the 2018 mid-terms. In 2016 it was bots; this time it'll be leaking, squeaking Hellary sex toys.







It's important that the voters be caught unaware and we don't want them to know this new development to avoid jeopardizing our the investigation, you need to conceal anything that has to do with this exercise to enable us to get all the necessary information we required. Including English lessons and a good smellpecker.



As soon as I receive your response, further details will be furnished to you.



You should Contact:- Agent Peter Strzok former disgraced FBI twat waffle

.Email Address:- paymentoffice16@yahoo.com



Please KINDLY Reconfirm Your Information Again even though we have it in triplicate, somewhere.



Your Full Name_____

Your Address____

Your Age______

Your City_______

Your State_____

Your Country_____

Your Home phone_______

Your Cell phone_______

Your Occupation____

Your Passport id____

Your Next Kin______



I shall be expecting your swift response as soon as you receive this email.



Regards.

Traitors 'R Us