Strzok Schlock
But that's not why this post is: it is, because this Strzok schlock alleged wrote to ME.
With yet another fake dossier in the guise of an email scam.
Take a gander:
ANTI-TERRORIST MONETARY, CYBER RESPONSE AND CRIMES DIVISION FBI HEADQUARTERS WASHINGTON DC FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATIONS J.EDGAR HOOVER BUILDING 935 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE, NW WASHINGTON,
D.C. 20535-0001
Our Ref: CBN /0N8/CONTRACT NO.856.
To. Beneficiary:
This is FBI Agent Peter Strzok and we are here in London as an FBI/UNITED NATION delegate that has been delegated to investigate these fraudsters who are in the business of swindling Foreigners that came for transaction in London.
Please be informed that during our investigation, we found out that there is a total sum amount of money $25.5 million that has been assigned in your name as the beneficiary and these fraudsters are busy swindling you without any hope of receiving your fund.
These are the works of the fraud stars who needed to extort money from you in the name of this transfer. We have to inform you that we have made some arrested in respect of this delayed over due fund. I have a very limited time to stay in London here so I advise you urgently respond to this message.
These criminals will be caught unaware and we don't want them to know this new development to avoid jeopardizing our the investigation, you need to conceal anything that has to do with this exercise to enable us to get all the necessary information we required.
As soon as I receive your response, further details will be furnished to you.
You should Contact:- Agent Peter Strzok FBI Head of Director,
.Email Address:- paymentoffice16@yahoo.com
Please KINDLY Reconfirm Your Information Again.
Your Full Name_____
Your Address____
Your Age______
Your City_______
Your State_____
Your Country_____
Your Home phone_______
Your Cell phone_______
Your Occupation____
Your Passport id____
Your Next Kin______
I shall be expecting your swift response as soon as you receive this email.
Regards.
FBI Agent Office
Scammers should do a wee bit of current affairs research before putting out stuff like this. Not that it matters to me...I'll edit anything:
From: PAYMENT OFFICE <ubaj80@yahoo.pt>
Sent: Sunday, August 19, 2018 10:29 AM
Subject: FEDERAL BURRITO OF INGESTIGATION IN LONDON
ANTI-UNCLE DIVISION FBI HINDQUARTERS WASHINGTON DC FEDERAL BURRITO OF INGESTIGATION IN LONDON, J.EDGAR HOOVER'S DAID
Our Ref: WTFFF/0N8/CONTRACT NO.856.
This isn't really FBI Agent Peter Strzok coming to you live from London, UK; I was fired after my not very convincing audition before the Congress what was actually supposed to have been my audition for Who Wants To Be A Douche Nozzle.
Sent: Sunday, August 19, 2018 10:29 AM
Subject: FEDERAL BURRITO OF INGESTIGATION IN LONDON
ANTI-UNCLE DIVISION FBI HINDQUARTERS WASHINGTON DC FEDERAL BURRITO OF INGESTIGATION IN LONDON, J.EDGAR HOOVER'S DAID
Our Ref: WTFFF/0N8/CONTRACT NO.856.
This isn't really FBI Agent Peter Strzok coming to you live from London, UK; I was fired after my not very convincing audition before the Congress what was actually supposed to have been my audition for Who Wants To Be A Douche Nozzle.
So with time on my hands and a bunch of morons fueling my GoFundMe page, I am here in London as an FBI/UNITED NATION imposter delegated to investigate rumors of false crumpets in Buckingham Palace that give the Queen gas.
We already know they do that to Phillip.
Of course, there are other reasons for me to come to London. Avoiding extradition for being such a twat omelet. But I digress.
Please be informed that during our mostly made-up investigation, we found out that there is a Russian bot running my former employer and the dolt that ruined the CIA under Obola -- the dude trying to take the job of dwarf Grumpy from the actual dwarf -- he's only grumpy because the broom rider was supposed to win and didn't, and we're all out of jobs because of it.
These are the works of 63 million deplorable bitter clingers, who were supposed to have listened to cnn and done what they were being told to do....but noooooooooooooo...you had to listen to Russian bots, Rush Limbaugh and COTR, and vote for that...that...Donald dude. That de-swampifier...that...that..."you're fired" jerk. Dammit, it was Hellary's turn, and we were all supposed to be employed in perpetuity, even though most of us don't know what it means.
These are the works of 63 million deplorable bitter clingers, who were supposed to have listened to cnn and done what they were being told to do....but noooooooooooooo...you had to listen to Russian bots, Rush Limbaugh and COTR, and vote for that...that...Donald dude. That de-swampifier...that...that..."you're fired" jerk. Dammit, it was Hellary's turn, and we were all supposed to be employed in perpetuity, even though most of us don't know what it means.
So anyway here some of us are in London, trying to do here what we were trying to do there, and not being very successful because the Brits don't appreciate the broom rider, either.
All because Bill tried to make it with an intern in the Queen's throne room.
However, we have disgraced and cashiered MI-Sux agents working up another dossier in which we intend to prove that the current POTUS has an inflatable sex toy ranch in the basement of Maxipad Water's mental health clinic.
And those inflatables are fixing to bust out in time to steal the 2018 mid-terms. In 2016 it was bots; this time it'll be leaking, squeaking Hellary sex toys.
It's important that the voters be caught unaware and we don't want them to know this new development to avoid jeopardizing our the investigation, you need to conceal anything that has to do with this exercise to enable us to get all the necessary information we required. Including English lessons and a good smellpecker.
As soon as I receive your response, further details will be furnished to you.
You should Contact:- Agent Peter Strzok former disgraced FBI twat waffle
.Email Address:- paymentoffice16@yahoo.com
Please KINDLY Reconfirm Your Information Again even though we have it in triplicate, somewhere.
Your Full Name_____
Your Address____
Your Age______
Your City_______
Your State_____
Your Country_____
Your Home phone_______
Your Cell phone_______
Your Occupation____
Your Passport id____
Your Next Kin______
I shall be expecting your swift response as soon as you receive this email.
Regards.
Traitors 'R Us
John 'Grumpy' Brennan, honorary twerp
This didn't get me any reply from the scammers. It might get me on John Brennan's 'enemies' list...like I care about being on a communist traitor's 'enemies' list.
My pet rock just face palmed at that...
Labels: editing email scams for fun and liberal and scammer annoyance, FBI email scam, John 'Commie Traitor' Brennan, Peter Strzok scam
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
Links to this post:
Create a Link
<< Home