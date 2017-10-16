Leave it to a scammer to provide me with an opening to recall a famous TV game show from the 1960s-70s.To see what I mean, feast your eyes on the following scam email:Never mind the assured safety of the transaction or my alleged "golden heart and soul" (which proves he don' know me vewy well, do he?)..my inner *TOING* was in the first paragraph, and from thence I runneth literarily amuck:I hadn't responded to your message because until now you hadn't sent me one you simpering dolt. Check your email and try again. But now that you've sent me one, I can respond to it.Let's Make A Deal was a game show that had quite a following at one time. So, what happens if I choose what's behind Door #2?To the people that worked on it, Let's Make A Deal was a serious show. Please do not belittle their brand of serious by falsely elevating your own. And there is a significant different between what's behind Door #2, and a number 2 door. Please look into it and get back to me when you've achieved enlightenment.It depends on your degree of enlightenment and if you understand the difference between what's behind Door #2 and a number 2 door. A zen philosopher could sort you out in a minute on this. Got one?After a few days, it would appear that Chris Odili either didn't have a zen philosopher available, or he settled for what was behind Curtain #3, which explains both the *ZONK* and his change of mind about making a deal with me.Too bad, too: I really did want to know what was behind Door #2...