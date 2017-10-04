Humanitarian Work (Revised). Ms. Zhe Wang picked you,

please do contact her on (wangz6611@gmail.com) to

know why you receiving this e-mail thank you!

My character was quick to respond to both email addresses thus:

Sounds like you're hooked up with a wang no one wants. See what I just did there?

After three days, that drew this response from the alleged Ms Payne:

Oh my, that wasn't me! I think my email has been hacked! Please disregard anything further like that.

My character was quick to assure Ms Payne:

No problem, Mustang Sally. I'll focus on the Wangster that apparently did hijack your email.

Nothing further from there, so I don't know if she appreciated the 'Mustang Sally' reference or not.

Meantime, it took Ms Zhe Wang a few more days to get her act together before came this (pardon the length, but you want the full of it):

Dear Beneficiary,



Thank you for your feedback. I'm pleased to read your letter of

acceptance as my last beneficiary to receive my donation for

$3,800,000.00 USD to you. Allow me to formally introduce myself, I am

Ms. Zhe Wang from Mississauga , Ontario. Canada, my jackpot was a gift

from God and on behalf of my family and I, we have decided to do God’s

will by donating to you , charity home and Organizations that will be

of help to eradicating poverty in the lives of our Young and Old

generations in different locations around the world because as a woman

that I am . Am a mother and I know what it feels like to be helpless

in today's life that we all are living in.



Anyway After seeking financial advice from our legal counsel and other

organization(s) have partnered with to enhance this project, I have

decided to commence a charity foundation/projects for this year 2017,

and also use the opportunity to give out cash grant worth of $3.8

million dollars each to at least (7) persons to become millionaires

like I of which (6) people have benefited and received theirs , we

have also decided to help Christians, Muslims and unbeliever’s from

any Part of the world, we can help the needy and less privileged if we

both ( You and I ) agree to follow the instructions guiding this

organization/charity project in the same way my other six

beneficiaries agreed and oblige to the instructions given to them .

Note: It is also our intention to make out donations to charity

projects and the less privileged all over the world and I already have

a charity home as we speak , you will see full details below on the

link's.



I decided not to do any news flash or video coverage on my winnings

because people are busy using good/great philanthropist details both

male and female to hurt innocent people out there and the Ontario

Lottery and Gaming Corp (OLG) respected my decision because the whole

issue is getting out of hand this days.



I will appreciate it if you view the link's below for better

understanding , so that you know for sure with a 100% mind-set that

what am doing is for the betterment of mankind;



To confirm this, you may view below when I won my lottery on the webpage link;http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/mississauga-woman-claims-64m-jackpot-1.3490469



Here is a link which also shows my beneficiaries who have benefited

from my grant donation before you;http://zhewangdonatn.16mb.com/





I know this may come as a big surprise but It will interest you to

know that your email address was selected alongside other 6 lucky

email addresses out of millions of internet users worldwide. Random

selection was done by the legal advisers to this donation

program/project declaring YOU as a lucky individual for a cash grant

of 3.8 million dollars from me.



I may not know you, but I believe if you were chosen by God to receive

my donation of $3,800,000.00 USD you must be a God fearing individual

irrespective of your religion or belief no matter your ethnicity, I am

Muslim and I believe that Good things happens to those people who wait

and also believe in Allah ( God ) . I was running around and doing all

sort of jobs to make sure my kids have the best education and live a

comfortable life before God in his infinite mercy blesses us with so

much money, I have always prayed that God should help me and I was not

surprised when I won my Power-ball Jackpot because I always knew God

has a plan in my life, although I bought my winning ticket in October

17th, 2015 and unknowingly for me I won and when the OLG corporation

told me to come claim my winnings it was a miracle to me and I was

amazed , I decided to start this Donation Project this year 2017

because I had a lot doing with building of my charity homes and other

charity programmes I started at 2015 and all through 2016.



Note: You will be required to set up an online temporary debit

offshore account in your name with my pay-out bank where my

$3,800,000.00 USD will be lodged and agreed by my attorney who said

that all donated funds to my beneficiaries MUST be completed through

the use of Online banking system so I can maintain a better and secure

communication.



This may sound like a joke or may be surprising to you but please have

no doubt as it is 100% real...Hence to facilitate the payment process

of this funds ($3,800,000.00 USD) which have been donated solely to

you, you are to fill and send back to me your full details below so

that we can proceed with further questioning on what you will be doing

with the money when it finally enters your account.



Ps: Am not begging or pleading with you to accept my donation , if you

can't pay the account opening fee all by yourself which you will be

required to pay by my pay-out bank to enable you access my donation

funds to you , please kindly delete this message and don't respond

back.



FILL BELOW:

Name:

Address:

Country:

State:

Sex:

Telephone:

Occupation:

Age:



I only want to feel happy and excited knowing that I have helped save

a lot of people and when I meet my creator I know that I have no

errors in my book of life , this is the only thing that makes me happy

because each day I go out when I haven't won my lottery , I see the

way people suffer out there and it's my duty to put smiles on people's

faces. I will advise you as the prospective lucky winner to be calm

not to lose this great opportunity when been asked by my pay-out Bank

to pay few dollars for account opening fee to enable you access your

account before you can transfer your funds which millions of people

are trying to entangled and are praying for such opportunity but the

chances just couldn’t come for them because a lot of people are out

there to discourage them as they don't know how it works, and have

never seen such before. Please you have to delete this message if you

are not willing to receive this donation.



Thank you and God bless you.

Ms. Zhe Wang

As I said, full of it.

I was quick to seize on her reading comprehension:

I'm glad to see your reading comprehension is so not good.

It didn't improve immediately:

I just want to believe that my contacting you was the wish of the

almighty .Remember that the blessing of God comes by favour and God

does not choose failures but champions, I hope you were not too

embarrassed by my first email to you since you do not know me.



God directed me to you , because he knows you are the best person to

do this for me and for the needy people .The funds is really not my

problem and I have prayed already and I believe that God has answered

my prayers that is why I want to make sure that I use some one to

disburse it to charity and good lucrative business to create more job

opportunity to help jobless and needy people in your locality.



FILL BELOW:

Name:

Address:

Country:

State:

Sex:

Telephone:

Occupation:

Age:



If interested i shall be waiting your response and assurance.



Thank you and God bless you.

Ms. Zhe Wang

Was there something embarrassing in your first mail? No but just that you do not know me before that is why.





Perhaps customs are different in your country. Merely receiving an email from someone I do not know doesn't generally cause embarrassment, unless it contains pornographic images in it.

If yours did not, then I don't imagine it was embarrassing. See above to gauge what I might consider pornographic and therefore, embarrassing. I did not send you something like that. I'm just saying that something like that from a stranger would be embarrassing, and there isn't much stranger than something like that from a stranger. Kapish? Okay no problem about that I understand so let move on send me the Information's

that I have requested so that I can know whom I am dealing with.

Immediately I have received it, I shall send you the contact of the

bank where the money his.



FILL BELOW:

Name:

Address:

Country:

State:

Sex:

Telephone:

Occupation:

Age:



Ms. Zhe Wang.



You've been writing to me and only NOW you're concerned with whom you're dealing with? Wazzup widdat?





Please send to me the informations I ask for so we can begin with the bank where the money his.





The money has a sex? Really??? And all this time I thought money was printed, not procreated. The things you can learn from strangers in the night.

I am not understand what you are speaking to. Please follow my instructions.





I am not sure where your instructions are leading...gendered money? You've just triggered a whole generation of easily upset cupcakes on college campuses with that one.





Are you going to send the informations not here?





I'm not sure where your "not here" is. Is that where I send it, or do I send it somewhere other than? The gendered money thing has Barbie and Ken in a bit of a therapy need.





If you are not interested do not write more.





What's the significance if I write "less" as opposed to "more"? Is this another cultural thing that'll trigger gender neutrals that you just told have gender assigned money in their wallets? You realize that you're ramping up quite a need of safe rooms and puppy videos here.





And with that, Ms Zhe Wang ended our correspondence, and all without clarifying what gender was in her wallet...







The money has a sex? Really??? And all this time I thought money was printed, not procreated. The things you can learn from strangers in the night.I am not sure where your instructions are leading...gendered money? You've just triggered a whole generation of easily upset cupcakes on college campuses with that one.I'm not sure where your "not here" is. Is that where I send it, or do I send it somewhere other than? The gendered money thing has Barbie and Ken in a bit of a therapy need.What's the significance if I write "less" as opposed to "more"? Is this another cultural thing that'll trigger gender neutrals that you just told have gender assigned money in their wallets? You realize that you're ramping up quite a need of safe rooms and puppy videos here.And with that, Ms Zhe Wang ended our correspondence, and all without clarifying what gender was in her wallet...

These faces of shock and anguish will make more sense soon. Or soonerer.Sometimes when scammers come to call, they use intermediaries. Including those who don't realize that their email has been hijacked for the purpose of forwarding a scam.Like this one that was sent from a Sally Payne, using what appeared to be a UK based university email address: