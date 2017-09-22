

What do you mean, he "picked" me? What am I, a nose?

GOOD MORNING DEAR BELOVED





HOW ARE YOU DOING ND YOUR AMAZING FAMILY'S, ITS BEEN A WHILE I LAST HEARD FROM YOU. I HAVE NOT BEEN AROUND BECAUSE I MADE A TRIP IN RESPECT OF MY CHARITABLE BUILDING THAT IS GOING ON IN HUNG KONG AND I CAME BACK JUST 3DAYS AGO AND I PLACE A CALL TO MY PAYOUT BANK AND THEY TOLD ME THAT YOU HAVE NOT BEEN IN CONTACT WITH THEM REGARDING YOUR DONATION FUNDS I DONATED TO YOU . I WAS SURPRISE BECAUSE I HAVE ALWAYS TOLD YOU TO KEEP IN TOUCH AT ALL TIME BUT YOU DID NON OF THAT.





PLEASE NOTE THAT I HAVE DECIDED AND I HAVE INSTRUCTED THE BANK TO SEND YOU A CERTIFIED BANK CHQUE THAT YOU CAN BE ABLE TO CASH ANY WHERE IN YOUR COUNTRY. THIS DONATION AND PROJECT HAVE TAKE TOO LONG THEN I EXPECTED THAT IS WHY I WANT THIS TI BE SPEED ENOUGH THIS TIME AND THIS WILL AT LIST BE OK FOR YOU AND EASY AS WELL.





BELOW IS THE COURIER COMPANY THAT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR YOUR DELIVERY TO YOU DOOR STEP AND NOTE THAT THE SENDING FEE IS ON YOU JUST AS I WAS TOLD BY THE BANK PLEASE I WILL ADVICE YOU TO CONTACT THEM ASAP BECAUSE IT HAS BE SENT YESTERDAY WITH THE SAID ADDRESS THAT YOU SENT TO ME BEFORE. THANK YOU AND WHEN YOU RECEIVE PLEASE DO KEEP ME POSTED THANK YOU.

( Tara Courier Se rvices L td . )

CONTACT EMAILS contact.taracourierservice.ltd@gmail.com



accountholmesexpressdelivery@fengv.com { WORK DAYS AND TIME} Monday -Tuesday 8am-6pm Wednesday-Thursday 8am-6pm Friday - Saturday 10am-4pm

KIND REGARD



MS. ZHE WANG

The scammer must have been desperate if they had to go back to April to attempt to elicit a follow up response from my character.





What's so amazing about my famdamily?

- my parents fart the Name Game in c sharp - after a trip to Bali, my oldest sister now shrinks heads -- toilets -- in case Tinkerbell needs a dunny - after a trip to a sod farm, my youngest sister thinks sodomy is lawn building - after a trip to the DNC, my older brother is convinced that Medusa lives, was elected to Congress by Floridians, and explains what happened to Anthony Weiner - after a visit to cnn, my youngest brother thinks Donald Trump won the election because of cyber hacking from Uranus We don't yet have our own "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" unreality show on the Bilderburgs Backchannel on cabal, but we're working on it. I reckon this will get a reply in the first quarter of 2018, if the scammer is still desperate...

This is certainly where fraudulent charity begins, no question.Back in April of this year, my character got a very bland email from a Zhe Wang that read as follows:So my character responded thus at the time:That response apparently put a bit of kibosh on a quick furtherance of the scammer's plan. But only for a few months, as this was received in early August:Far be it from my character, however, to disappoint: