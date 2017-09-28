Moon Over Miasma
As Carl Spackler.
Read the following and see if you don't agree:
Mr Wilford Moon <rev.sisitergraceazzem@gmail.com>
Greetings.
I write to you based on a request by an investor and his need for
investment/funding in your country. My name is Mr Wilford Moon , a
financial consultant with a reputable financial services firm here in United
State of America USA
My company most times represents the interests of very wealthy investors.
Due to the Sensitivity of the position they hold in their society and the
unstable investment environment of their country, they evacuate majority of
their funds into more stable economies and developed nations where they can
get good yield for their money.
A reserved Client, whom I had personally worked with few years ago came
with a proposal recently . What he request is an individual such as
yourself, who will be willing to receive money on his behalf abroad, and
put it to good standard use for a period not exceeding Six [6] years
for a start.
The client has offered these terms:
1. 5% commission paid to me and my foreign partner of the total funds
successfully evacuated. The funds in question is $60 Million US
Dollars.
2. The funds will be used by the foreign partner for six years as a loan
without any interest. That is, you do not pay any interest on the money but
you give the client 50% of all profits after tax that was accrued from the
use of the funds.
If these terms are agreeable to you, kindly let me know and I will provide
you with all necessary information and procedures involved. All reply
should be sent to this Email: [willfordmoon@gmail.com] for urgent
attention.
Sincerely yours,
Mr Wilford Moon.
Consultant Officer
I write to you based on a request by an investor and his need for
investment/funding in your country. My name is Mr Wilford Moon , a
financial consultant with a reputable financial services firm here in United
State of America USA
My company most times represents the interests of very wealthy investors.
Due to the Sensitivity of the position they hold in their society and the
unstable investment environment of their country, they evacuate majority of
their funds into more stable economies and developed nations where they can
get good yield for their money.
A reserved Client, whom I had personally worked with few years ago came
with a proposal recently . What he request is an individual such as
yourself, who will be willing to receive money on his behalf abroad, and
put it to good standard use for a period not exceeding Six [6] years
for a start.
The client has offered these terms:
1. 5% commission paid to me and my foreign partner of the total funds
successfully evacuated. The funds in question is $60 Million US
Dollars.
2. The funds will be used by the foreign partner for six years as a loan
without any interest. That is, you do not pay any interest on the money but
you give the client 50% of all profits after tax that was accrued from the
use of the funds.
If these terms are agreeable to you, kindly let me know and I will provide
you with all necessary information and procedures involved. All reply
should be sent to this Email: [willfordmoon@gmail.com] for urgent
attention.
Sincerely yours,
Mr Wilford Moon.
Consultant Officer
If he doesn't believe my character to be the intellectual equivalent of Carl Spackler, he's certainly hoping for something akin.
So let's see how his expectations can be met with a reply like this h'yar:
I have had time to read well and understand the contents of your email.
Now I want you to read well and understand the contents of your email and see if you understand well what I am seeing.
- You are Wilford Moon.
- Using email of rev.sistergraceazzem@gmail.com
- With response to willfordmoon@gmail.com
- *pause to see that you follow me so far*
- You have a client.
- A client with money.
- Money to invest.
- He needs to invest in my country.
- You are a financial consultant.
- One, you say, with a reputable financial services firm in the United States.
- He needs to invest in my country.
- You are his financial consultant.
- You are in the United States.
- His is an unstable society.
- He is a wealthy person in an unstable society.
- He wants someone like me to scheme with him for a term up to 6 years.
- His fund is $60 million.
- He'll give me 50% of the profits.
- After tax.
- If I'm interested, respond to you.
- Wilford Moon.
- US based financial consultant.
- Writing from rev.sistergraceazzem@gmail.com
- Receiving email at willfordmoon@gmail.com
Would that seem to sum up the gist of it? And do you read and understand well what I read and understand well herein?
Apparently, the scammer's hopes that my character was, in fact, the intellectual equivalent of Carl Spackler were not realized after he perused my character's response.
Calling all Carl Spacklers out there...put down the gopher, back slowly away, and respond to this email....
Labels: baiting email scammers for fun and annoyance, overseas investment scam, Wilford Moon scam
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
Links to this post:
Create a Link
<< Home