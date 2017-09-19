Tuesday, September 19, 2017

Hollyweird's Butt Hurt

My pet rock, Seymour, reminded me that the Emmys were on the other night.

Eh...a bad high school football game is considerably more relevant and entertaining.

What are the emmys?  A bunch of self absorbed, triggered, whiny libs patting themselves on their asses while still obsessing about how Hellary was robbed and Trump won.  Other than the increasingly irrelevant political drivel on espn, ANY football game is far more entertaining than that crap.

Even the Jets.

Last time I checked, I think Hellary had some blame to shove Hollywad's direction for her loss, along with jammed Salad Shooters and a painful rectal itch outbreak on Uranus that kept their population being bussed in by the DNC to swamp the polls in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.


Anyway, from what I hear -- because I won't waste good time wastage on fauxaward shows for the Hollywad left -- interspersed with their pompous vacuousness on meth, the entire show was dedicated to trashing the POTUS.

And one of their leading douche nozzles, Chelsea Mishandler, even tweeted so:

@Chelseashow
Congrats to all the winners, but let's not forget the true meaning of the ... to remind Donald Trump that he has never won one.
 
 
 
Twitter could hardly wait to deluge Mishandler with responses that basically left Hollywad further butt hurt.
 
Other realities can be added in:  lower viewer ratings for the emmys (everything's small for the left, other than the bloated michael moore) along with the creeping atrophy of movie ticket sales as Hollywad gets more and more screechy and deliberately further divorced from reality.
 
Some posts ago I had passed along a failbook rant from someone about how Hollywad whiners needed to remember that their job is to entertain us, not administer their arrogant and blatant hypocrisy in the form of political correctness and so-called social justice lectures.
 
It's obvious that Hollywad has doubled down on their hypocrisy and irrelevance.
 
No matter:  Hollywad will continue to atrophy toward irrelevance.  They're too self absorbed and narrow minded not to.
 
They'll always have their burning, beating and rioting fans in antifa to count on.
 
Meanwhile, I suspect that President Trump -- the mere mention of which is triggering Hollywad each and every time -- could give a damn about having never won an emmy.
 
Hellary never won the White House.
 
 

 
 *DEPENDS ALERT:  Hollywad just filled their diddies again*

My pet rock approves this message.
 

 

Labels: , , ,

posted by Skunkfeathers at 02:30

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

Links to this post:

Create a Link

<< Home