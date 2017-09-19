@Chelseashow

Congrats to all the winners, but let's not forget the true meaning of the # Emmys ... to remind Donald Trump that he has never won one.



My pet rock, Seymour, reminded me that the Emmys were on the other night.Eh...a bad high school football game is considerably more relevant and entertaining.What are the emmys? A bunch of self absorbed, triggered, whiny libs patting themselves on their asses while still obsessing about how Hellary was robbed and Trump won. Other than the increasingly irrelevant political drivel on espn, ANY football game is far more entertaining than that crap.Even the Jets.Last time I checked, I think Hellary had some blame to shove Hollywad's direction for her loss, along with jammed Salad Shooters and a painful rectal itch outbreak on Uranus that kept their population being bussed in by the DNC to swamp the polls in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.Anyway, from what I hear -- because I won't waste good time wastage on fauxaward shows for the Hollywad left -- interspersed with their pompous vacuousness on meth, the entire show was dedicated to trashing the POTUS.And one of their leading douche nozzles, Chelsea Mishandler, even tweeted so: