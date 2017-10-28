Benin & Scams & Asteroids Oh My
Scams from Benin. Not pennies from Heaven.
A typical Western Union scam from Benin wherein I'm to believe I'm getting thousands of dollars for nothing...other than a measly $200 fee, which cannot be deducted from the balance.
Uh huh.
Here's the gist of the scam, and from none other than a Dr. Prince Raymond:
Attention:Dear Customer,
Welcome to Western Union Money Transfer Agent, We wish to inform you that the
IMF have release your fund sum of $1,8 million US dollars issued on your name
the money was deposited with us in this Office as MTCN credit card, we shall be
sending the money to you everyday $6000.00usd until we complete the
total payment.
We are very glad to inform you that we have processed your first payment of
$6000.00usd, but bare it in mind that the $6000.00usd will not be given to you
except you pay for service charges which is $200, you have to pay the money
through our service western union to the information we give you here, then
after confirm the payment of $200. from you, we shall release your first $6000.00
usd to enable you pick it up and get back to us for the second payment,As you
can see here is the MTCN Number of your first payment which we credited for you
today, track it with our website: [http://www.westernunion.com,to]www.westernunion.com,to confirm that your payment is available.
1)Senders Name: Peter Iwunor
2)MTCN...3457224536
3)Amount: $6000.00 USD.
Track it with our website: https://wumt.westernunion.com/
asp/orderStatus.asp?country=CN
Yours Faithfully,
Dr. Prince Raymond
Finance Minister,
Federal Republic Of Benin.
Direct:Telephone Number:+229-68649485
E-mail: w.union590@gmail.com
And Hillary is an honest person, too. BWHAHAHAHAHA.
I decided to see what attention Dr. Prince Raymond was paying in my character's reply:
The good Dr. Prince Raymond is articulate, educated and literate as are all talking points following scammers, as his reply indicates:
Welcome to Western Union Money Transfer Agent, your reply is read and well noted,
We wish to inform you that the IMF have release your fund sum of $1,8 million US dollars issued on your name the money was deposited with us in this Office as MTCN credit card, we shall be sending the money to you everyday $6000.00usd until we complete the total payment.
We are very glad to inform you that we have processed your first payment of $6000.00usd, but bare it in mind that the $6000.00usd will not be given to you except you pay for service charges which is $200, you have to pay the money through our service western union to the information we give you here, then after confirm the payment of $200. from you, we shall release your first $6000.00 usd to enable you pick it up and get back to us for the second payment,As you can see here is the MTCN Number of your first payment which we credited for you today, track it with our website: [http://www.westernunion.com,to]www.westernunion.com,to confirm that your payment is available.
"your reply is read and well noted". And then plainly ignored.
Okay, let's try again:
I will send $200 to Benin a day after a city-sized asteroid obliterates Benin.
Dear Friend
I understod you point all I try is to make sure you receive your fund to aviod delay okay
Your full information is needed to avoid mistake
Your Name====
Your Country===
Your phone number===
Your ID CARD
Yours Faithfully,
Dr. Prince Raymond
Finance Minister,
Federal Republic Of Benin.
Direct:Telephone Number: +229-68649485
E-mail:w.union590@gmail.com
i am not believe you mean what you say?
Oh yes you am believe I mean what I say. Get back to me when you've been wiped out by an asteroid, and I'll send you $200. I won't until that day.
this you say is rediculos!
Be that as it may...you won't get your $200 until an asteroid wipes out your pathetic internet café and all surroundings ones similarly employed as yours is. Let me know when that happens, and I'll send you $200.
Dr. Prince Raymond either decided that my character wasn't fit to do business with...or he's sky watching, waiting for an opportunity for his $200...
