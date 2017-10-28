"Pennies from Heaven". Not.Scams from Benin. Not pennies from Heaven.A typical Western Union scam from Benin wherein I'm to believe I'm getting thousands of dollars for nothing...other than a measly $200 fee, which cannot be deducted from the balance.Uh huh.Here's the gist of the scam, and from none other than a Dr. Prince Raymond:Yes, they have millions of US dollars and crave to give it away to poor ol' Western fellers like me, and for a mere pittance of what they wish to give away.And Hillary is an honest person, too. BWHAHAHAHAHA.I decided to see what attention Dr. Prince Raymond was paying in my character's reply:I will send you $200 on the day a space meteor wipes out Benin.The good Dr. Prince Raymond is articulate, educated and literate as are all talking points following scammers, as his reply indicates:And then plainly ignored.Okay, let's try again:I will send $200 to Benin a day after a city-sized asteroid obliterates Benin.This is followed by yet another response from the very oriented-to-template Dr. Prince Raymond:It is clear that you have not understood my point twice. How "well read and understood" can you be when you completely miss the point because you're wedded to a talking points template that allows you no room for independent thought and action? I will try this once more: I will send you $200 on the day I hear that Benin has been obliterated by an asteroid.Perhaps a small winkling of light is shed on the template brain of Dr. Prince Raymond:Oh yes you am believe I mean what I say. Get back to me when you've been wiped out by an asteroid, and I'll send you $200. I won't until that day.Be that as it may...you won't get your $200 until an asteroid wipes out your pathetic internet café and all surroundings ones similarly employed as yours is. Let me know when that happens, and I'll send you $200.Dr. Prince Raymond either decided that my character wasn't fit to do business with...or he's sky watching, waiting for an opportunity for his $200...